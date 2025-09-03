New OTT Movies & Web Series This Week (Sept 1–7, 2025): Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, ZEE5

The first week of September 2025 brings an exciting lineup of fresh OTT releases across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Apple TV+, and Lionsgate Play. From Jenna Ortega returning as the gothic anti-heroine in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 to Manoj Bajpayee hunting down Jim Sarbh in Inspector Zende and Shanaya Kapoor making her acting debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, this week offers a wide mix of thrillers, romances, true crime, dramas, and family-friendly entertainers. Whether you’re looking for a binge-worthy series or a heartwarming film, your watchlist just got bigger.
Latest OTT Releases This Week (September 1–7)
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|The Runarounds
|English
|Prime Video
|Sept 1
|Teen Drama, Music
|Lilo & Stitch
|English
|JioHotstar
|Sept 3
|Family, Fantasy
|Wednesday S2 Part 2
|English
|Netflix
|Sept 3
|Fantasy, Mystery
|Pokémon Concierge S1 Part 2
|Japanese/English
|Netflix
|Sept 4
|Animation, Family
|Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan
|Hindi
|ZEE5
|Sept 5
|Romance, Drama
|Kannappa
|Telugu
|Prime Video
|Sept 5
|Mythology, Drama
|Locked
|English
|Lionsgate Play
|Sept 5
|Thriller, Psychological
|Dish It Out
|English
|Prime Video
|Sept 5
|Reality, Food
|Highest 2 Lowest
|English
|Apple TV+
|Sept 5
|Crime, Drama
|Inspector Zende
|Hindi
|Netflix
|Sept 5
|Thriller, Comedy-Drama
|Kammattam
|Malayalam
|ZEE5
|Sept 5
|Crime, Drama
|Love Con Revenge
|English
|Netflix
|Sept 5
|True Crime, Docuseries
|Maalik
|Hindi
|Prime Video
|Sept 5
|Crime, Drama
|The Paper
|English
|JioHotstar
|Sept 5
|Comedy, Mockumentary
|Rise and Fall
|Hindi
|JioHotstar
|Sept 6
|Reality Show
Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2
Release Date: Sept 3, 2025
Genre: Fantasy, Mystery
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Lady Gaga
Synopsis: Darker forces close in on Nevermore Academy as Wednesday battles new enemies, dangerous alliances, and a mystery that could change the academy forever.
Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2
Release Date: Sept 4, 2025
Genre: Animation, Family
Cast: Karen Fukuhara (voice), Psyduck, Shinx, Luxray
Synopsis: Haru continues her journey as a concierge at the Pokémon Resort, welcoming new Pokémon while balancing personal challenges when her ex unexpectedly shows up.
Love Con Revenge
Release Date: Sept 5, 2025
Genre: True Crime, Docuseries
Cast: Cecilie Fjellhøy, Brianne Joseph
Synopsis: A hard-hitting docuseries on digital romance scams, led by a real-life victim from The Tinder Swindler who now hunts scammers to help others find justice.
Inspector Zende
Release Date: Sept 5, 2025
Genre: Thriller, Comedy-Drama
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh
Synopsis: Inspired by the Charles Sobhraj case, Inspector Zende follows Mumbai cop Madhukar Zende as he hunts down serial killer Carl Bhojraj in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase.
Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar
Lilo & Stitch
Release Date: Sept 3, 2025
Genre: Family, Fantasy
Cast: Maia Kealoha, Zach Galifianakis, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders (voice)
Synopsis: A lonely Hawaiian girl befriends an alien experiment, learning the meaning of family and love as chaos unfolds in this live-action remake of Disney’s beloved classic.
The Paper
Release Date: Sept 5, 2025
Genre: Comedy, Mockumentary
Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Oscar Núñez
Synopsis: From the makers of The Office, this mockumentary follows a struggling Midwestern newsroom fighting digital disruption with quirky humour and heartfelt moments.
Rise and Fall
Release Date: Sept 6, 2025
Genre: Reality TV
Host: Ashneer Grover
Synopsis: A high-stakes power game where celebrities switch between luxury penthouses and stark basements as alliances and betrayals define their survival.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video
The Runarounds
Release Date: Sept 1, 2025
Genre: Teen Drama, Music
Cast: William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, Jesse Golliher
Synopsis: Five best friends form a rock band after high school, chasing dreams and navigating love, loyalty, and ambition in a nostalgic coming-of-age series.
Kannappa
Release Date: Sept 5, 2025
Genre: Mythology, Drama
Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal
Synopsis: A retelling of the legendary devotee Kannappa’s journey from fierce warrior to one of Lord Shiva’s most celebrated followers.
Dish It Out
Release Date: Sept 5, 2025
Genre: Reality, Food
Cast: Tilly Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay (guest)
Synopsis: Tilly Ramsay takes on surprise ingredient challenges from chefs and celebrities, whipping up inventive recipes in this fun cooking series.
Maalik
Release Date: Sept 5, 2025
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar, Huma Qureshi
Synopsis: A gritty drama of politics, power, and betrayal set in North India’s crime-ridden underworld.
Shows & Movies Streaming on ZEE5
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan
Release Date: Sept 5, 2025
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Vikrant Massey
Synopsis: A touching love story of a visually impaired musician and an aspiring theatre artist who connect during a train journey through the Himalayas.
Kammattam
Release Date: Sept 5, 2025
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Sudev Nair
Synopsis: Inspired by a financial scandal in Kerala, this six-episode thriller follows Inspector Antonio George as he uncovers a dangerous banking conspiracy.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Apple TV+
Highest 2 Lowest
Release Date: Sept 5, 2025
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice
Synopsis: A modern New York reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, where a music mogul faces an impossible choice after his son is mistakenly kidnapped.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Lionsgate Play
Locked
Release Date: Sept 5, 2025
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Anthony Hopkins
Synopsis: A thief breaks into a luxury SUV only to find himself trapped by its sinister owner, leading to a tense battle of wits and survival.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix): Jenna Ortega returns with more gothic thrills and dangerous mysteries.
Inspector Zende (Netflix): Manoj Bajpayee vs Jim Sarbh in a gripping chase inspired by true events.
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (ZEE5): Shanaya Kapoor’s acting debut in a tender romantic drama with Vikrant Massey.
The week of September 1–7, 2025, is brimming with compelling OTT content across genres. From fantasy thrillers like Wednesday to heartfelt dramas like Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and edge-of-the-seat thrillers such as Locked and Inspector Zende, every platform has something noteworthy. Whether you’re in the mood for crime, romance, comedy, or family entertainment, these 15 releases promise to make your September watchlist exciting and diverse.
Also Read:
OTT Releases This Week (August 18–24, 2025): Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Thalaivan Thalaivii & More