New OTT Movies & Web Series This Week (Sept 1–7, 2025): Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, ZEE5

The first week of September 2025 brings an exciting lineup of fresh OTT releases across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Apple TV+, and Lionsgate Play. From Jenna Ortega returning as the gothic anti-heroine in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 to Manoj Bajpayee hunting down Jim Sarbh in Inspector Zende and Shanaya Kapoor making her acting debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, this week offers a wide mix of thrillers, romances, true crime, dramas, and family-friendly entertainers. Whether you’re looking for a binge-worthy series or a heartwarming film, your watchlist just got bigger.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (September 1–7)

Title Language OTT Platform Release Date Genre The Runarounds English Prime Video Sept 1 Teen Drama, Music Lilo & Stitch English JioHotstar Sept 3 Family, Fantasy Wednesday S2 Part 2 English Netflix Sept 3 Fantasy, Mystery Pokémon Concierge S1 Part 2 Japanese/English Netflix Sept 4 Animation, Family Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Hindi ZEE5 Sept 5 Romance, Drama Kannappa Telugu Prime Video Sept 5 Mythology, Drama Locked English Lionsgate Play Sept 5 Thriller, Psychological Dish It Out English Prime Video Sept 5 Reality, Food Highest 2 Lowest English Apple TV+ Sept 5 Crime, Drama Inspector Zende Hindi Netflix Sept 5 Thriller, Comedy-Drama Kammattam Malayalam ZEE5 Sept 5 Crime, Drama Love Con Revenge English Netflix Sept 5 True Crime, Docuseries Maalik Hindi Prime Video Sept 5 Crime, Drama The Paper English JioHotstar Sept 5 Comedy, Mockumentary Rise and Fall Hindi JioHotstar Sept 6 Reality Show

Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Release Date: Sept 3, 2025

Genre: Fantasy, Mystery

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Lady Gaga

Synopsis: Darker forces close in on Nevermore Academy as Wednesday battles new enemies, dangerous alliances, and a mystery that could change the academy forever.

Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2

Release Date: Sept 4, 2025

Genre: Animation, Family

Cast: Karen Fukuhara (voice), Psyduck, Shinx, Luxray

Synopsis: Haru continues her journey as a concierge at the Pokémon Resort, welcoming new Pokémon while balancing personal challenges when her ex unexpectedly shows up.

Love Con Revenge

Release Date: Sept 5, 2025

Genre: True Crime, Docuseries

Cast: Cecilie Fjellhøy, Brianne Joseph

Synopsis: A hard-hitting docuseries on digital romance scams, led by a real-life victim from The Tinder Swindler who now hunts scammers to help others find justice.

Inspector Zende

Release Date: Sept 5, 2025

Genre: Thriller, Comedy-Drama

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh

Synopsis: Inspired by the Charles Sobhraj case, Inspector Zende follows Mumbai cop Madhukar Zende as he hunts down serial killer Carl Bhojraj in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase.

Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Lilo & Stitch

Release Date: Sept 3, 2025

Genre: Family, Fantasy

Cast: Maia Kealoha, Zach Galifianakis, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders (voice)

Synopsis: A lonely Hawaiian girl befriends an alien experiment, learning the meaning of family and love as chaos unfolds in this live-action remake of Disney’s beloved classic.

The Paper

Release Date: Sept 5, 2025

Genre: Comedy, Mockumentary

Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Oscar Núñez

Synopsis: From the makers of The Office, this mockumentary follows a struggling Midwestern newsroom fighting digital disruption with quirky humour and heartfelt moments.

Rise and Fall

Release Date: Sept 6, 2025

Genre: Reality TV

Host: Ashneer Grover

Synopsis: A high-stakes power game where celebrities switch between luxury penthouses and stark basements as alliances and betrayals define their survival.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video

The Runarounds

Release Date: Sept 1, 2025

Genre: Teen Drama, Music

Cast: William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, Jesse Golliher

Synopsis: Five best friends form a rock band after high school, chasing dreams and navigating love, loyalty, and ambition in a nostalgic coming-of-age series.

Kannappa

Release Date: Sept 5, 2025

Genre: Mythology, Drama

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal

Synopsis: A retelling of the legendary devotee Kannappa’s journey from fierce warrior to one of Lord Shiva’s most celebrated followers.

Dish It Out

Release Date: Sept 5, 2025

Genre: Reality, Food

Cast: Tilly Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay (guest)

Synopsis: Tilly Ramsay takes on surprise ingredient challenges from chefs and celebrities, whipping up inventive recipes in this fun cooking series.

Maalik

Release Date: Sept 5, 2025

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar, Huma Qureshi

Synopsis: A gritty drama of politics, power, and betrayal set in North India’s crime-ridden underworld.

Shows & Movies Streaming on ZEE5

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Release Date: Sept 5, 2025

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Vikrant Massey

Synopsis: A touching love story of a visually impaired musician and an aspiring theatre artist who connect during a train journey through the Himalayas.

Kammattam

Release Date: Sept 5, 2025

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Sudev Nair

Synopsis: Inspired by a financial scandal in Kerala, this six-episode thriller follows Inspector Antonio George as he uncovers a dangerous banking conspiracy.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Apple TV+

Highest 2 Lowest

Release Date: Sept 5, 2025

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice

Synopsis: A modern New York reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, where a music mogul faces an impossible choice after his son is mistakenly kidnapped.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Lionsgate Play

Locked

Release Date: Sept 5, 2025

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Anthony Hopkins

Synopsis: A thief breaks into a luxury SUV only to find himself trapped by its sinister owner, leading to a tense battle of wits and survival.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix): Jenna Ortega returns with more gothic thrills and dangerous mysteries.

Inspector Zende (Netflix): Manoj Bajpayee vs Jim Sarbh in a gripping chase inspired by true events.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (ZEE5): Shanaya Kapoor’s acting debut in a tender romantic drama with Vikrant Massey.

The week of September 1–7, 2025, is brimming with compelling OTT content across genres. From fantasy thrillers like Wednesday to heartfelt dramas like Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and edge-of-the-seat thrillers such as Locked and Inspector Zende, every platform has something noteworthy. Whether you’re in the mood for crime, romance, comedy, or family entertainment, these 15 releases promise to make your September watchlist exciting and diverse.

Also Read:

OTT Releases This Week (August 18–24, 2025): Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Thalaivan Thalaivii & More