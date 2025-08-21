Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Entertainment

OTT Releases This Week (August 18–24, 2025): Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Thalaivan Thalaivii & More

The week of August 18–24, 2025, is packed with exciting OTT releases across Netflix, JioHotstar, Z5, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Lionsgate Play. Highlights include Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19.

author-image
Abhilasha Pathak
New Update
OTT Releases This Week new

OTT Releases This Week new

The third week of August 2025 is packed with exciting OTT premieres across Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Lionsgate Play. From Salman Khan’s much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 to Kajol’s supernatural thriller Maa and Vijay Sethupathi’s emotional drama Thalaivan Thalaivii, there’s a wide mix of reality TV, thrillers, dramas, docuseries, and animation. Whether you enjoy true crime, time-travel fantasy, or family entertainers, this week offers something for everyone.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (August 18–24)

Advertisment
TitleLanguageOTT PlatformRelease DateGenre
CoComelon Lane S5EnglishNetflixAug 18Kids, Animation
Stalking SamanthaEnglishJioHotstarAug 19True Crime, Documentary
SoothravakyamMalayalamLionsgate PlayAug 21Crime, Drama
The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxEnglishJioHotstarAug 20Biographical Drama, True Crime
Peacemaker S2EnglishJioHotstarAug 22Superhero, Action
ShodhaKannadaZ5Aug 22Thriller, Drama
Invasion S3EnglishApple TV+Aug 22Sci-Fi, Action
The Truth About Jussie Smollett?EnglishNetflixAug 22Documentary
MaaHindiNetflixAug 22Supernatural Thriller
MaareesanTamilNetflixAug 22Dark Comedy, Thriller
Thalaivan ThalaiviiTamil/HindiPrime Video IndiaAug 22Romance, Drama
Aamar BossBengaliZ5Aug 22Family, Comedy-Drama
Eenie MeanieEnglishJioHotstarAug 22Crime, Action
Long Story ShortEnglishNetflixAug 22Animated Comedy
Bon Appetit, Your MajestyKoreanNetflixAug 23Fantasy, Romance
Bigg Boss 19HindiJioHotstarAug 24Reality Show

Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix

CoComelon Lane Season 5

  • Release Date: Aug 18, 2025

  • Genre: Kids, Animation

  • Cast: Cruze McKinnon, Samantha Alarcon, Denzel Onaba

  • Synopsis: JJ and his friends embark on imaginative adventures, exploring field trips and everyday lessons in this fun-filled animated series.

Long Story Short

  • Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

  • Genre: Animated Comedy

  • Cast: Ben Feldman, Angelique Cabral, Abbi Jacobson

  • Synopsis: From the creator of BoJack Horseman, this witty series follows siblings across different life stages—childhood, adulthood, and beyond.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

  • Release Date: Aug 23, 2025

  • Genre: Fantasy, Romance

  • Cast: Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na

  • Synopsis: A modern chef travels back to the Joseon era, dazzling a tyrant king with her culinary skills while navigating royal challenges.

The Truth About Jussie Smollett?

  • Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

  • Genre: Documentary

  • Cast: Jussie Smollett

  • Synopsis: A controversial documentary revisiting the 2019 hate-crime scandal—was it a hoax or real? Smollett shares his side of the story.

Maa

  • Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

  • Genre: Supernatural Thriller

  • Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta

  • Synopsis: After her husband’s mysterious death, a mother and daughter confront an ancient curse in his hometown.

  • Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

  • Genre: Dark Comedy, Thriller

  • Cast: Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Kovai Sarala

  • Synopsis: A thief’s attempt to rob an Alzheimer’s patient goes haywire, leading to a bizarre and violent journey.

Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Stalking Samantha – 13 Years of Terror

  • Release Date: Aug 19, 2025

  • Genre: True Crime, Documentary

  • Synopsis: Chronicles Michigan woman Samantha Stites’ terrifying decade-long harassment by Christopher Thomas, spotlighting resilience and survival.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

  • Release Date: Aug 20, 2025

  • Genre: Biographical, True Crime

  • Cast: Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker

  • Synopsis: A dramatic retelling of Amanda Knox’s wrongful conviction in Italy and her fight for freedom.

Peacemaker Season 2

  • Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

  • Genre: Superhero, Action

  • Cast: John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks

  • Synopsis: Peacemaker faces an alternate world and his traumatic past while shaping his future.

Eenie Meanie

  • Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

  • Genre: Crime, Action

  • Cast: Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Andy Garcia

  • Synopsis: A reformed getaway driver is pulled back into crime to save her unreliable ex-boyfriend.

Bigg Boss 19

  • Release Date: Aug 24, 2025

  • Genre: Reality TV

  • Host: Salman Khan

  • Synopsis: Returning with the theme “Gharwaalon ki Sarkaar”, this season promises drama, fights, and entertainment galore.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Zee5

Shodha

  • Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

  • Genre: Thriller, Drama

  • Cast: Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar

  • Synopsis: After an accident, a lawyer’s wife goes missing. But when police bring another woman home, he suspects an imposter.

Aamar Boss

  • Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

  • Genre: Family Drama

  • Cast: Rakhee Gulzar, Shiboprosad Mukherjee

  • Synopsis: A book publisher’s life changes when his elderly mother becomes an intern at his office.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video

Thalaivan Thalaivii

  • Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

  • Genre: Romance, Drama

  • Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen

  • Synopsis: A newly married couple’s constant fights threaten their bond, but love might still win in this heartfelt drama.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Apple TV+

Invasion Season 3

  • Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

  • Genre: Sci-Fi, Action

  • Cast: Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson

  • Synopsis: Humanity’s last chance lies in infiltrating the alien mothership as apex invaders tighten their grip on Earth.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Lionsgate Play

Soothravakyam

  • Release Date: Aug 21, 2025

  • Genre: Crime, Drama

  • Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious

  • Synopsis: A respected inspector faces chaos when a missing person case threatens his community-driven police reforms.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

  1. Bigg Boss 19 (JioHotstar) – Salman Khan returns with a fiery new season promising high drama.

  2. Maa (Netflix) – Kajol’s chilling supernatural thriller is a must-watch for horror fans.

  3. Thalaivan Thalaivii (Prime Video) – A realistic take on marital struggles with Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen.

FAQ

Q1: When does Bigg Boss 19 premiere online?
A: Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar from August 24, 2025. Q2: Where can I watch Kajol’s Maa?
Q2: Where can I watch Kajol’s Maa?
A: Maa premieres on Netflix, August 22, 2025. Q3: Which platforms have regional releases this week?
Q3: Which platforms have regional releases this week?
A: Z5 (Shodha, Aamar Boss), Lionsgate Play (Soothravakyam), and Prime Video (Thalaivan Thalaivii).
Q4: Is Peacemaker Season 2 connected to the DC Universe?
A: Yes, it continues Peacemaker’s story within the DC Extended Universe with John Cena reprising his role.

Also Read:

Latest OTT Releases (July 28–August 3, 2025): Housefull 5, Chief of War, WWE: Unreal & More

OTT Releases This Week