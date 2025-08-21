OTT Releases This Week (August 18–24, 2025): Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Thalaivan Thalaivii & More

The third week of August 2025 is packed with exciting OTT premieres across Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Lionsgate Play. From Salman Khan’s much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 to Kajol’s supernatural thriller Maa and Vijay Sethupathi’s emotional drama Thalaivan Thalaivii, there’s a wide mix of reality TV, thrillers, dramas, docuseries, and animation. Whether you enjoy true crime, time-travel fantasy, or family entertainers, this week offers something for everyone.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (August 18–24)

Advertisment

Title Language OTT Platform Release Date Genre CoComelon Lane S5 English Netflix Aug 18 Kids, Animation Stalking Samantha English JioHotstar Aug 19 True Crime, Documentary Soothravakyam Malayalam Lionsgate Play Aug 21 Crime, Drama The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox English JioHotstar Aug 20 Biographical Drama, True Crime Peacemaker S2 English JioHotstar Aug 22 Superhero, Action Shodha Kannada Z5 Aug 22 Thriller, Drama Invasion S3 English Apple TV+ Aug 22 Sci-Fi, Action The Truth About Jussie Smollett? English Netflix Aug 22 Documentary Maa Hindi Netflix Aug 22 Supernatural Thriller Maareesan Tamil Netflix Aug 22 Dark Comedy, Thriller Thalaivan Thalaivii Tamil/Hindi Prime Video India Aug 22 Romance, Drama Aamar Boss Bengali Z5 Aug 22 Family, Comedy-Drama Eenie Meanie English JioHotstar Aug 22 Crime, Action Long Story Short English Netflix Aug 22 Animated Comedy Bon Appetit, Your Majesty Korean Netflix Aug 23 Fantasy, Romance Bigg Boss 19 Hindi JioHotstar Aug 24 Reality Show

Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix

CoComelon Lane Season 5

Release Date: Aug 18, 2025

Genre: Kids, Animation

Cast: Cruze McKinnon, Samantha Alarcon, Denzel Onaba

Synopsis: JJ and his friends embark on imaginative adventures, exploring field trips and everyday lessons in this fun-filled animated series.

Long Story Short

Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

Genre: Animated Comedy

Cast: Ben Feldman, Angelique Cabral, Abbi Jacobson

Synopsis: From the creator of BoJack Horseman, this witty series follows siblings across different life stages—childhood, adulthood, and beyond.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Release Date: Aug 23, 2025

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

Cast: Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na

Synopsis: A modern chef travels back to the Joseon era, dazzling a tyrant king with her culinary skills while navigating royal challenges.

The Truth About Jussie Smollett?

Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Jussie Smollett

Synopsis: A controversial documentary revisiting the 2019 hate-crime scandal—was it a hoax or real? Smollett shares his side of the story.

Maa

Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta

Synopsis: After her husband’s mysterious death, a mother and daughter confront an ancient curse in his hometown.

Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

Genre: Dark Comedy, Thriller

Cast: Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Kovai Sarala

Synopsis: A thief’s attempt to rob an Alzheimer’s patient goes haywire, leading to a bizarre and violent journey.

Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Stalking Samantha – 13 Years of Terror

Release Date: Aug 19, 2025

Genre: True Crime, Documentary

Synopsis: Chronicles Michigan woman Samantha Stites’ terrifying decade-long harassment by Christopher Thomas, spotlighting resilience and survival.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Release Date: Aug 20, 2025

Genre: Biographical, True Crime

Cast: Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker

Synopsis: A dramatic retelling of Amanda Knox’s wrongful conviction in Italy and her fight for freedom.

Peacemaker Season 2

Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

Genre: Superhero, Action

Cast: John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks

Synopsis: Peacemaker faces an alternate world and his traumatic past while shaping his future.

Eenie Meanie

Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

Genre: Crime, Action

Cast: Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Andy Garcia

Synopsis: A reformed getaway driver is pulled back into crime to save her unreliable ex-boyfriend.

Bigg Boss 19

Release Date: Aug 24, 2025

Genre: Reality TV

Host: Salman Khan

Synopsis: Returning with the theme “Gharwaalon ki Sarkaar”, this season promises drama, fights, and entertainment galore.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Zee5

Shodha

Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Cast: Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar

Synopsis: After an accident, a lawyer’s wife goes missing. But when police bring another woman home, he suspects an imposter.

Aamar Boss

Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

Genre: Family Drama

Cast: Rakhee Gulzar, Shiboprosad Mukherjee

Synopsis: A book publisher’s life changes when his elderly mother becomes an intern at his office.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video

Thalaivan Thalaivii

Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen

Synopsis: A newly married couple’s constant fights threaten their bond, but love might still win in this heartfelt drama.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Apple TV+

Invasion Season 3

Release Date: Aug 22, 2025

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action

Cast: Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson

Synopsis: Humanity’s last chance lies in infiltrating the alien mothership as apex invaders tighten their grip on Earth.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Lionsgate Play

Soothravakyam

Release Date: Aug 21, 2025

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious

Synopsis: A respected inspector faces chaos when a missing person case threatens his community-driven police reforms.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

Bigg Boss 19 (JioHotstar) – Salman Khan returns with a fiery new season promising high drama. Maa (Netflix) – Kajol’s chilling supernatural thriller is a must-watch for horror fans. Thalaivan Thalaivii (Prime Video) – A realistic take on marital struggles with Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen.

FAQ Q. Q1: When does Bigg Boss 19 premiere online? A. A: Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar from August 24, 2025. Q2: Where can I watch Kajol’s Maa? Q. Q2: Where can I watch Kajol’s Maa? A. A: Maa premieres on Netflix, August 22, 2025. Q3: Which platforms have regional releases this week? Q. Q3: Which platforms have regional releases this week? A. A: Z5 (Shodha, Aamar Boss), Lionsgate Play (Soothravakyam), and Prime Video (Thalaivan Thalaivii). Q. Q4: Is Peacemaker Season 2 connected to the DC Universe? A. A: Yes, it continues Peacemaker’s story within the DC Extended Universe with John Cena reprising his role.

Also Read:

Latest OTT Releases (July 28–August 3, 2025): Housefull 5, Chief of War, WWE: Unreal & More