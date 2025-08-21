OTT Releases This Week (August 18–24, 2025): Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Thalaivan Thalaivii & More

The third week of August 2025 is packed with exciting OTT premieres across Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Lionsgate Play. From Salman Khan’s much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 to Kajol’s supernatural thriller Maa and Vijay Sethupathi’s emotional drama Thalaivan Thalaivii, there’s a wide mix of reality TV, thrillers, dramas, docuseries, and animation. Whether you enjoy true crime, time-travel fantasy, or family entertainers, this week offers something for everyone.
Latest OTT Releases This Week (August 18–24)
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|CoComelon Lane S5
|English
|Netflix
|Aug 18
|Kids, Animation
|Stalking Samantha
|English
|JioHotstar
|Aug 19
|True Crime, Documentary
|Soothravakyam
|Malayalam
|Lionsgate Play
|Aug 21
|Crime, Drama
|The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
|English
|JioHotstar
|Aug 20
|Biographical Drama, True Crime
|Peacemaker S2
|English
|JioHotstar
|Aug 22
|Superhero, Action
|Shodha
|Kannada
|Z5
|Aug 22
|Thriller, Drama
|Invasion S3
|English
|Apple TV+
|Aug 22
|Sci-Fi, Action
|The Truth About Jussie Smollett?
|English
|Netflix
|Aug 22
|Documentary
|Maa
|Hindi
|Netflix
|Aug 22
|Supernatural Thriller
|Maareesan
|Tamil
|Netflix
|Aug 22
|Dark Comedy, Thriller
|Thalaivan Thalaivii
|Tamil/Hindi
|Prime Video India
|Aug 22
|Romance, Drama
|Aamar Boss
|Bengali
|Z5
|Aug 22
|Family, Comedy-Drama
|Eenie Meanie
|English
|JioHotstar
|Aug 22
|Crime, Action
|Long Story Short
|English
|Netflix
|Aug 22
|Animated Comedy
|Bon Appetit, Your Majesty
|Korean
|Netflix
|Aug 23
|Fantasy, Romance
|Bigg Boss 19
|Hindi
|JioHotstar
|Aug 24
|Reality Show
Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix
CoComelon Lane Season 5
Release Date: Aug 18, 2025
Genre: Kids, Animation
Cast: Cruze McKinnon, Samantha Alarcon, Denzel Onaba
Synopsis: JJ and his friends embark on imaginative adventures, exploring field trips and everyday lessons in this fun-filled animated series.
Long Story Short
Release Date: Aug 22, 2025
Genre: Animated Comedy
Cast: Ben Feldman, Angelique Cabral, Abbi Jacobson
Synopsis: From the creator of BoJack Horseman, this witty series follows siblings across different life stages—childhood, adulthood, and beyond.
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
Release Date: Aug 23, 2025
Genre: Fantasy, Romance
Cast: Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na
Synopsis: A modern chef travels back to the Joseon era, dazzling a tyrant king with her culinary skills while navigating royal challenges.
The Truth About Jussie Smollett?
Release Date: Aug 22, 2025
Genre: Documentary
Cast: Jussie Smollett
Synopsis: A controversial documentary revisiting the 2019 hate-crime scandal—was it a hoax or real? Smollett shares his side of the story.
Maa
Release Date: Aug 22, 2025
Genre: Supernatural Thriller
Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta
Synopsis: After her husband’s mysterious death, a mother and daughter confront an ancient curse in his hometown.
Genre: Dark Comedy, Thriller
Genre: Dark Comedy, Thriller
Cast: Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Kovai Sarala
Synopsis: A thief’s attempt to rob an Alzheimer’s patient goes haywire, leading to a bizarre and violent journey.
Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar
Stalking Samantha – 13 Years of Terror
Release Date: Aug 19, 2025
Genre: True Crime, Documentary
Synopsis: Chronicles Michigan woman Samantha Stites’ terrifying decade-long harassment by Christopher Thomas, spotlighting resilience and survival.
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox
Release Date: Aug 20, 2025
Genre: Biographical, True Crime
Cast: Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker
Synopsis: A dramatic retelling of Amanda Knox’s wrongful conviction in Italy and her fight for freedom.
Peacemaker Season 2
Release Date: Aug 22, 2025
Genre: Superhero, Action
Cast: John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks
Synopsis: Peacemaker faces an alternate world and his traumatic past while shaping his future.
Eenie Meanie
Release Date: Aug 22, 2025
Genre: Crime, Action
Cast: Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Andy Garcia
Synopsis: A reformed getaway driver is pulled back into crime to save her unreliable ex-boyfriend.
Bigg Boss 19
Release Date: Aug 24, 2025
Genre: Reality TV
Host: Salman Khan
Synopsis: Returning with the theme “Gharwaalon ki Sarkaar”, this season promises drama, fights, and entertainment galore.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Zee5
Shodha
Release Date: Aug 22, 2025
Genre: Thriller, Drama
Cast: Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar
Synopsis: After an accident, a lawyer’s wife goes missing. But when police bring another woman home, he suspects an imposter.
Aamar Boss
Release Date: Aug 22, 2025
Genre: Family Drama
Cast: Rakhee Gulzar, Shiboprosad Mukherjee
Synopsis: A book publisher’s life changes when his elderly mother becomes an intern at his office.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video
Thalaivan Thalaivii
Release Date: Aug 22, 2025
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen
Synopsis: A newly married couple’s constant fights threaten their bond, but love might still win in this heartfelt drama.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Apple TV+
Invasion Season 3
Release Date: Aug 22, 2025
Genre: Sci-Fi, Action
Cast: Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson
Synopsis: Humanity’s last chance lies in infiltrating the alien mothership as apex invaders tighten their grip on Earth.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Lionsgate Play
Soothravakyam
Release Date: Aug 21, 2025
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious
Synopsis: A respected inspector faces chaos when a missing person case threatens his community-driven police reforms.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week
Bigg Boss 19 (JioHotstar) – Salman Khan returns with a fiery new season promising high drama.
Maa (Netflix) – Kajol’s chilling supernatural thriller is a must-watch for horror fans.
Thalaivan Thalaivii (Prime Video) – A realistic take on marital struggles with Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen.
