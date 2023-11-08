New OTT Release Movies In Malayalam This Week: Get ready for a week of exciting new Malayalam cinema releases on your preferred OTT platforms. These two interesting and insightful movies will surely let you enjoy your quota of entertainment in your local language.

Oru Sadhachara Premakadha

Oru Sadhachara Premakadha is not just another love story; it's a poignant exploration of love amidst the intricate complexities of caste-related issues. This cinematic gem shines a spotlight on the societal barriers that weave a compelling backdrop to the central romance. As the plot unfolds, it masterfully delves into themes of love, revenge, and caste politics, making it a compelling narrative that's bound to leave a lasting impact on its viewers. Prepare to be immersed in this emotionally charged tale as 'Oru Sadhachara Premakadha' unfolds its layers of emotion and social commentary. The much-anticipated release is scheduled for November 3, 2023, exclusively on the OTT platform, Saina Play.

Kudukku 2025

"Kudukku 2025," a 2022 film directed and written by Bilahari, presents a thought-provoking exploration of the impact of cutting-edge technologies. With a runtime of 2 hours and 4 minutes, the movie features a talented ensemble cast, including Shine Tom Chacko, Aju Varghese, Swasika Vijay, S.V. Krishna Shankar, and Durga Krishna. In this virtual world, technology has permeated every facet of our lives, and the movie delves into how gadgets have infiltrated our private spaces, blurring the lines between the real and the digital. With an intriguing premise and an IMDb rating to discover, "Kudukku 2025" offers a unique perspective on the ever-evolving relationship between technology and humanity.