12th Fail OTT Release: Vikrant Massey's Stellar Performance Draws Crowds and Excitement for Streaming Premiere

12th fail OTT Release: Vikrant Massey's latest film, "12th Fail," directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has taken the silver screen by storm, earning critical acclaim and praise from audiences alike. On October 27, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" marked its theatrical debut. The film, featuring Vikrant Massey in a leading role, was met with enthusiastic reviews and a positive response from moviegoers. Audiences have been captivated by the film's compelling narrative and remarkable performances.

12th fail OTT Release Delay

While many are eagerly anticipating the film's arrival on OTT platforms, the makers have announced a slight twist in the tale. "12th Fail" won't be available for streaming until next year, as per several reports! This decision reflects the filmmakers' commitment to delivering an exceptional and unforgettable cinematic experience to viewers.

A source close to the production shared, "Vidhu Vinod Chopra has firmly decided that '12th Fail' won't be accessible on OTT until the following year. To savor this incredible and inspiring film, your only option is to experience it on the big screen."

"12th Fail" Cast and Plot

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, "12th Fail" features a talented ensemble cast, including Vikrant Massey, Anant Vijay Joshi, Medha Shankr, Geeta Sharma Aggarwal, Harish Khanna, Anshumaan Pushkar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Sanjay Bishnoi in pivotal roles. The movie is based on the eponymous novel and follows the journey of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, hailing from the impoverished town of Bailgaon in Chambal, as he strives to uplift his family's fortunes by passing India's most prestigious and challenging test, the UPSC.

"12th Fail" has proven that exceptional storytelling can shine even amidst star-studded competition. Vikrant Massey's outstanding performance, combined with a gripping narrative, has propelled this film to box office success. As we eagerly await its OTT release, the anticipation continues to build for this gem of a movie that demonstrates the power of good content in winning over audiences. Stay tuned for the official announcement regarding its streaming debut next year, and don't miss out on this cinematic masterpiece.