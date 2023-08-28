New OTT Releases This Week: Ahsoka, Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E, Ragnarok Season 3 and More Movies & TV Shows to Watch Online

Ahsoka

"Ahsoka" is an upcoming American limited series created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for Disney Plus Hotstar. Part of the Star Wars franchise, it acts as an extension of "The Mandalorian" and continues the storyline from the animated series "Star Wars Rebels." Set in the post-"Return of the Jedi" era, the show follows Ahsoka Tano as she investigates a new galactic threat in the aftermath of the Empire's fall. The series features Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and is an action-adventure drama available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E

"Shohorer Ushnotomo Din E" is a Bengali romance film available on ZEE5. The story revolves around college sweethearts Ritoban and Anindita, who unexpectedly cross paths when Ritoban returns to Kolkata from the UK. The encounter prompts them to reconsider giving their relationship a second chance. The film offers a romantic narrative and features Rahul Dev Bose, Anamika Chakraborty, and Anindya Chatterjee.

Ragnarok Season 3

"Ragnarok" is a Norwegian series that brings Norse mythology characters to life in a modern setting. In its third season, the show continues with the mythic characters like Thor, Loki, and frost giants engaging in conflicts. The action-packed mythological drama can be streamed on Netflix.

Aakhri Sach

"Aakhri Sach" is a Hindi thriller available on Disney+ Hotstar. The story revolves around investigator characters played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee, as they unravel twisted family ties, trapped secrets, and horrifying mysteries. The film is a blend of drama and thriller, exploring bone-chilling tales.

Lakhan Leela Bhargava

"Lakhan Leela Bhargava" is a Hindi courtroom drama available on JioCinema. The series follows a lawyer named Lakhan Leela Bhargava and presents gripping court cases that deeply resonate with the common man. TV star Ravie Dubey makes his OTT debut in this engaging drama.

Invasion Season 2

The second season of "Invasion," a sci-fi action series, returns with more suspense as humanity faces an alien threat. The show, available on Apple TV+, explores how both aliens and humans adapt to changing circumstances.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah

This new Netflix show, starring Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler, follows the friendship between Stacy and Lydia as they navigate the challenges of middle school drama while planning their bat mitzvahs. The show is a blend of romance and comedy, exploring the ups and downs of adolescence.

Bro

"Bro" is a Telugu drama available on Netflix. The film's plot centers on Mark, who, after dying in a car crash, is given a chance to return to life and fix his mistakes. With 90 days to make things right, Mark is guided by Time God, leading to emotional and transformative experiences.

Baby

"Baby" is a Telugu drama available on Aha. The film follows the love story of Anand and Vaishnavi, who navigate challenges and changes as their relationship evolves. The story delves into the dynamics of their romance and its impact on their lives.

About My Father

"About My Father" is an English family drama comedy available on Lionsgate Play. Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro star in this film that explores the humorous yet heartfelt interactions between Sebastian's father and his fiancée's eccentric family.

Kurukkan

"Kurukkan" is a Malayalam crime drama comedy film available on ManoramaMax. The movie features Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreekanth Murali, and Sudheer Karamana in a story that intertwines crime, drama, and comedy elements.

Father Stu

"Father Stu" is an English action drama available on SonyLIV. Starring Mark Wahlberg, the film portrays a lost soul finding purpose in an unexpected place. It's a tale of transformation, honesty, and upliftment.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

"Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare" is a Kannada romance movie available on ZEE5. The film offers a roller-coaster ride of madness and humor as a group of boys navigates through their unpredictable lives.

Kumudini Bhavan

"Kumudini Bhavan" is a Bengali show available on Hoichoi. The series revolves around Anusree, a newcomer at a women's hostel called Kumudini Bhavan, who teams up with a police officer to unravel a series of murders. The investigation leads to shocking revelations and unexpected ties.

Lighthouse

"Lighthouse" is a Japanese romance available on Netflix. Gen Hoshino and Masayasu Wakabayashi engage in candid conversations, offering insight into their vulnerabilities and concerns while sharing laughter along the way.

Taali

"Taali" is a Hindi biographical drama available on JioCinema. The series depicts the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, highlighting the challenges she faces and the impact of her advocacy efforts.

Guns & Gulaabs

"Guns & Gulaabs" is a Hindi comedy action drama available on Netflix. Set in the 1990s, the series pays tribute to the Bollywood era of that time, combining elements of young adult themes, romance, comedy, action, and twists. The show stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and more.