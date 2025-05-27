New OTT Releases This Week (May 26 – June 1, 2025): 10 Exciting Movies & Shows to Stream

As the summer heats up, OTT platforms are releasing a refreshing lineup of interesting courtroom dramas, high-octane thrillers, heartfelt biopics, and futuristic adventures. From Pankaj Tripathi’s return in Criminal Justice Season 4 to Timothée Chalamet’s transformation as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, this week’s digital slate has something for everyone. Whether you're streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, or Apple TV+, check out these top releases to add to your watchlist.

New OTT Releases This Week

1. Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

This 3-part docuseries reopens the infamous 1982 Tylenol poisonings in Chicago. With fresh interviews and evidence, it questions the long-held theory of a lone culprit and explores its lasting impact on pharmaceutical safety.

Release Date: May 26

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Docuseries / True Crime

cast: Chuck Kramer, Joseph Janus, Monica Janus

2. Captain America: Brave New World

Sam Wilson (Mackie) embraces the Captain America mantle amid political conspiracy and the rise of Red Hulk (Ford). The 35th MCU movie delivers high-stakes action and introduces adamantium to the Marvel universe.

Release Date: May 28

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Superhero / Action

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler

3. F1: The Academy

This series follows 15 female racers competing in the 2024 F1 Academy season, highlighting their personal and professional battles in a male-dominated sport.

Release Date: May 28

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sports / Docuseries

Cast: Susie Wolff

4. Criminal Justice: A Family Matter (Season 4)

Madhav Mishra returns to defend a doctor accused of murder. As secrets unravel and relationships are tested, the courtroom drama gets more personal than ever.

Release Date: May 29

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Legal Drama / Crime

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla

5. HIT: The Third Case

Release Date: May 29

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime Thriller

Cast: Nani

6. And Just Like That… (Season 3)

Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte navigate midlife crises in NYC with new relationships, evolving families, and literary pursuits.

Release Date: May 29

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Comedy / Drama

Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis

7. Dept. Q

A disgraced detective takes over cold cases in Scotland’s Department Q. The deeper he digs, the more corruption and darkness he finds.

Release Date: May 29

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime / Mystery

Cast: Matthew Goode, Kelly Macdonald

8. The Better Sister

Two estranged sisters are forced to confront dark secrets after the murder of Chloe’s husband, who was once married to her sister Nicky.

Release Date: May 29

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Cast: Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks

9. Lost in Starlight

In futuristic Seoul, an astronaut and a heartbroken musician forge a romantic bond. A poignant tale of dreams, destiny, and second chances.

Release Date: May 30

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Animation / Romance / Sci-Fi

Voices: Kim Tae Ri, Hong Kyung

10. Bono: Stories of Surrender

A visually immersive one-man show from U2’s frontman blending storytelling, music, and reflections on activism. Optimized for Apple Vision Pro.

Release Date: May 30

Platform: Apple TV+

Genre: Music Documentary

Cast: Bono

11. A Widow’s Game

Based on a true crime story, this Spanish thriller follows a widow who conspires to kill her husband with the help of her lover.

Release Date: May 30

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime Thriller / Drama

Cast: Carmen Machi, Ivana Baquero

12. A Complete Unknown

Timothée Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan in this coming-of-age music biopic tracing the folk legend’s rise in 1960s America.

Release Date: May 30

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Biographical Drama / Music

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning

13. Good Boy

Former Olympic athletes turned cops take down violent criminals using their unique athletic abilities. New episodes drop every weekend.

Release Date: May 31

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Action Comedy / K-Drama

Cast: Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun

From courtroom clashes in Criminal Justice to superhero battles in Captain America and emotional journeys in Lost in Starlight, this week’s OTT lineup offers diverse storytelling across genres. With both international and homegrown content premiering across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Apple TV+, you’ll have no shortage of quality content to enjoy this week.

