Nikhil Siddhartha's Spy Movie OTT Release Date and Time on Amazon Prime Video

Spy Movie Cast & Crew

The ensemble cast of "Spy" features stellar performances by Nikhil Siddhartha, Aryan Rajesh, Iswarya Menon, Abhinav Gomatam, Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Sanya Thakur, and many others, brilliantly bringing the characters to life.

The film's creative calendar is in the hands of the director and editor Garry BH, while Anirudh Krishna Murthy and K Raja Sekhar Reddy skillfully crafted the story and script. The captivating tunes that amplify the movie's impact were composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, with Sricharan Pakala delivering an unforgettable background score. The camera work, which beautifully captures every moment, was handled by Vamsi Patchipulusu. Charan Tej Uppalapati expertly produced "Spy" to make it a thrilling cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

In a remarkable acquisition, Amazon Prime Video secured the streaming rights for "Spy" in all five languages for an impressive price, further solidifying its position as the go-to platform for top-notch entertainment. Mark your calendars, prepare for an adrenaline-pumping ride, and catch Nikhil Siddhartha in action as "Spy" unfolds its riveting tale of espionage, action, and intrigue, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from the second week of August. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a brilliant blend of suspense, drama, and breathtaking action in Nikhil Siddhartha's latest blockbuster.