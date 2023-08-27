Niri9 Bags National Award for Emerging Digital Platform of The Year

‘Niri9’, an Assam-based OTT platform has been awarded for a Time2 Leap National award as the Emerging Digital Platform of The Year which was presented to the company in Mumbai on Saturday.
The award was received by director of Niri Media Dr. Junmoni Devi Khaund and was handed over to her by Dr. S Glory Swarupa, Director General for MSME, Government of India in the 3rd edition of MSME Startup Innovation Summit and awards which took place in BKC Mumbai.
Director of Niri 9 Dr Junmoni Devi Khaund on the occasion said, “This is a proud moment for me and my hardworking team of Niri 9. With this, our responsibilities have increased and we will definitely try our best to bring good content in our platform in the coming days in multiple languages.”
“With this I would also put my focus on developing local stories from our region and work with film-makers to give them the platform to showcase their creativity”, she added.
On the occasion, the trailer of Niri Media’s upcoming Hindi feature film “KOOKI” was also launched in front of dignitaries, guests and media. Actor Nishanka Khaund and lead actor Ritisha Khaund and music director Tapan Dutta were present along with the director of the film Pranob Deka.