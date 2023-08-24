Assam Shines at 69th National Film Awards, 2021 with 6 Winners

Assam has been able to demonstrate its mettle in filmmaking, both feature and non-feature sections, and stand out on the national stage on Thursday with a total of five Rajat Kamal honours at the 69th National Film Awards, 2021.
According to a release from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee won the National Film Award for Best Narration/ Voice Over for the film 'Hatibandhu,' while Tiwa film 'Fire on Edge' won the National Film Award for Best Anthropological Film.
Dr Jahanara Begum received the special mention (certificate only) of the jury for the recently released film 'Anur'.
In addition, Monjul Baruah’s 'Anur' has been awarded by the National Film Awards for Best Assamese Film.
Meanwhile, 'Bomba Ride' has been awarded the Best Mishing Film in the category of Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution, while, Reema Bora’s ‘Anunaad-The Resonance’ has been honoured with the National Film Award for the year 2021 as the Best Film on social issues.
Hailing the achievements, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter saying, “The eminent Assamese who brought glory to Assam by being honoured with various important title awards at the National Film Awards 2021 will inspire the next generation. Heartiest greetings and congratulations to them.”