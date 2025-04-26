Advertisment
Nirjala Ekadashi 2025: Date, Vrat Katha, Rituals, and Spiritual Significance

Nirjala Ekadashi 2025 will be observed on June 6. It is considered the most powerful and sacred of all Ekadashis, as it involves a strict fast without food or water (nirjala). Devotees observe this vrat to seek Lord Vishnu’s blessings, wash away sins.

Abhilasha Pathak
Nirjala Ekadashi, one of the most austere and spiritually rewarding fasts in the Hindu calendar, will be observed on Friday, June 6, 2025. Falling in the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Jyeshtha month, this Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Trivikrama, the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi and Papanashini Ekadashi, the observance of this vrat is believed to offer the merit of observing all 24 Ekadashis of the year combined.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat (Timings in IST for Ujjain)

Event Date & Time
Ekadashi Begins June 6, 2025, 2:16 AM
Sunrise on Ekadashi June 6, 2025, 5:44 AM
Sunset on Ekadashi June 6, 2025, 7:06 PM
Ekadashi Ends June 7, 2025, 4:48 AM
Hari Vasara Ends June 7, 2025, 11:26 AM
Parana (Fast Break) June 7, 1:46 PM – 4:26 PM
Dwadashi Ends June 8, 2025, 7:18 AM

Vrat Katha: The Legend Behind Nirjala Ekadashi

The legend originates from the Padma Purana, where Bhima, the second Pandava, expresses his inability to observe a fast due to his immense appetite. On the advice of Sage Vyasa, Lord Krishna narrates the importance of Nirjala Ekadashi—a single-day, waterless fast in the Jyeshtha month that equates to all other Ekadashis in terms of spiritual merit.

Bhima agrees to keep this rigorous fast, abstaining from food and water for 24 hours, and is blessed by Lord Vishnu. Thus, this Ekadashi came to be known as Bhimseni Ekadashi.

Rituals of Nirjala Ekadashi

  • Pre-fast meal (Dashami evening): Devotees eat a single meal before sunset on the 10th lunar day, avoiding rice and grains.

  • Complete fasting on Ekadashi: On the 11th day (Ekadashi), no food or water is consumed for 24 hours.

  • Devotional activities:

    • Worship of Lord Vishnu with Tulsi leaves, flowers, fruits, and sweets.

    • Recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama and Bhagavad Gita.

    • Visiting temples and participating in bhajans and kirtans.

  • Staying awake at night: Jagran (night vigil) is observed with prayers and singing.

  • Parana on Dwadashi: The fast is broken on the next day after sunrise by offering food to Brahmins and then eating.

Spiritual Significance of Nirjala Ekadashi

  • Grants the combined merit of all 24 annual Ekadashis.

  • Helps in cleansing sins and earning moksha (liberation).

  • Brings prosperity, health, and spiritual strength to devotees.

  • Considered even more potent than visiting pilgrimage sites.

  • Believed that the observer is directly taken to Vaikuntha, the abode of Lord Vishnu, after death.

Who is Lord Trivikrama?

Lord Trivikrama is the gigantic form of Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Vishnu. The tale recounts how Lord Vishnu, in the guise of a dwarf (Vamana), asked King Mahabali for three steps of land. He then expanded into the cosmic form—Trivikrama—covering Earth and Heaven with two steps, and with the third, he pushed Mahabali to the netherworld (Patal Lok). This powerful form signifies Vishnu's cosmic dominance and divine humility.

What to Donate on Nirjala Ekadashi?

As mentioned in scriptures like the Padma Purana, devotees are encouraged to donate:

  • Food and water

  • Clothing and footwear

  • Bedding and umbrellas

  • Kamandalu (holy water vessel)

  • Fans or mats for rest

Such charity is considered to bring immense spiritual rewards, including a place in Swarga Loka (heaven).

Nirjala Ekadashi Dates (2020 – 2030)

Year Date
2020 June 2 (Tuesday)
2021 June 21 (Monday)
2022 June 10 (Friday)
2023 May 31 (Wednesday)
2024 June 18 (Tuesday)
2025 June 6 (Friday)
2026 June 25 (Thursday)
2027 June 14 (Monday)
2028 June 3 (Saturday)
2029 June 22 (Friday)
2030 June 12 (Wednesday)

Nirjala Ekadashi stands as a pinnacle of devotion, discipline, and spiritual pursuit in the Hindu tradition. It is not merely a day of fasting but a heartfelt offering of surrender and purification. For those who cannot observe every Ekadashi, keeping Nirjala Ekadashi vrat with sincerity is considered a divine shortcut to salvation.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2025
