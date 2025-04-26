Nirjala Ekadashi 2025: Date, Vrat Katha, Rituals, and Spiritual Significance

Nirjala Ekadashi, one of the most austere and spiritually rewarding fasts in the Hindu calendar, will be observed on Friday, June 6, 2025. Falling in the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Jyeshtha month, this Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Trivikrama, the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu.
Also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi and Papanashini Ekadashi, the observance of this vrat is believed to offer the merit of observing all 24 Ekadashis of the year combined.
Nirjala Ekadashi 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat (Timings in IST for Ujjain)
|Event
|Date & Time
|Ekadashi Begins
|June 6, 2025, 2:16 AM
|Sunrise on Ekadashi
|June 6, 2025, 5:44 AM
|Sunset on Ekadashi
|June 6, 2025, 7:06 PM
|Ekadashi Ends
|June 7, 2025, 4:48 AM
|Hari Vasara Ends
|June 7, 2025, 11:26 AM
|Parana (Fast Break)
|June 7, 1:46 PM – 4:26 PM
|Dwadashi Ends
|June 8, 2025, 7:18 AM
Vrat Katha: The Legend Behind Nirjala Ekadashi
The legend originates from the Padma Purana, where Bhima, the second Pandava, expresses his inability to observe a fast due to his immense appetite. On the advice of Sage Vyasa, Lord Krishna narrates the importance of Nirjala Ekadashi—a single-day, waterless fast in the Jyeshtha month that equates to all other Ekadashis in terms of spiritual merit.
Bhima agrees to keep this rigorous fast, abstaining from food and water for 24 hours, and is blessed by Lord Vishnu. Thus, this Ekadashi came to be known as Bhimseni Ekadashi.
Rituals of Nirjala Ekadashi
-
Pre-fast meal (Dashami evening): Devotees eat a single meal before sunset on the 10th lunar day, avoiding rice and grains.
-
Complete fasting on Ekadashi: On the 11th day (Ekadashi), no food or water is consumed for 24 hours.
-
Devotional activities:
-
Worship of Lord Vishnu with Tulsi leaves, flowers, fruits, and sweets.
-
Recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama and Bhagavad Gita.
-
Visiting temples and participating in bhajans and kirtans.
-
-
Staying awake at night: Jagran (night vigil) is observed with prayers and singing.
-
Parana on Dwadashi: The fast is broken on the next day after sunrise by offering food to Brahmins and then eating.
Spiritual Significance of Nirjala Ekadashi
-
Grants the combined merit of all 24 annual Ekadashis.
-
Helps in cleansing sins and earning moksha (liberation).
-
Brings prosperity, health, and spiritual strength to devotees.
-
Considered even more potent than visiting pilgrimage sites.
-
Believed that the observer is directly taken to Vaikuntha, the abode of Lord Vishnu, after death.
Who is Lord Trivikrama?
Lord Trivikrama is the gigantic form of Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Vishnu. The tale recounts how Lord Vishnu, in the guise of a dwarf (Vamana), asked King Mahabali for three steps of land. He then expanded into the cosmic form—Trivikrama—covering Earth and Heaven with two steps, and with the third, he pushed Mahabali to the netherworld (Patal Lok). This powerful form signifies Vishnu's cosmic dominance and divine humility.
What to Donate on Nirjala Ekadashi?
As mentioned in scriptures like the Padma Purana, devotees are encouraged to donate:
-
Food and water
-
Clothing and footwear
-
Bedding and umbrellas
-
Kamandalu (holy water vessel)
-
Fans or mats for rest
Such charity is considered to bring immense spiritual rewards, including a place in Swarga Loka (heaven).
Nirjala Ekadashi Dates (2020 – 2030)
|Year
|Date
|2020
|June 2 (Tuesday)
|2021
|June 21 (Monday)
|2022
|June 10 (Friday)
|2023
|May 31 (Wednesday)
|2024
|June 18 (Tuesday)
|2025
|June 6 (Friday)
|2026
|June 25 (Thursday)
|2027
|June 14 (Monday)
|2028
|June 3 (Saturday)
|2029
|June 22 (Friday)
|2030
|June 12 (Wednesday)
Nirjala Ekadashi stands as a pinnacle of devotion, discipline, and spiritual pursuit in the Hindu tradition. It is not merely a day of fasting but a heartfelt offering of surrender and purification. For those who cannot observe every Ekadashi, keeping Nirjala Ekadashi vrat with sincerity is considered a divine shortcut to salvation.
