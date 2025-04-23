Vaishakh Amavasya 2025: Pitru Dosha Remedies with Shraddh and Tarpan – Key Dates and Puja Details

Vaishakh Amavasya is a spiritually potent day in Hindu tradition, observed with devotion and reverence for one’s ancestors. Falling on 27th April 2025, this new moon day of the Vaishakh month is dedicated to Shraddh, Tarpan, and Pind Daan—rituals believed to bring peace to departed souls and blessings to the living. It is also an ideal time to address Pitru Dosha, a karmic debt linked to ancestral displeasure that may cause hardships in life. From holy dips in sacred rivers to worshipping Lord Shiva and donating essentials, Vaishakh Amavasya is rich in significance and sacred traditions.
Vaishakh Amavasya 2025 Date and Muhurat
Vaishakh Amavasya in 2025 will be observed on Sunday, 27th April. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 4:49 AM on 27 April and ends at 1:00 AM on 28 April. The most auspicious time to perform the Amavasya rituals, including Shraddh, Tarpan, and Pind Daan, is during daylight hours on 27th April.
Significance of Vaishakh Amavasya
Vaishakh Amavasya holds immense spiritual importance in Hinduism. It is considered a powerful day for offering prayers to ancestors and seeking their blessings. Observing rituals on this Amavasya is said to relieve Pitru Dosha, a karmic affliction arising from unmet ancestral duties.
It is believed that when departed souls do not attain moksha (liberation), they may cause hardships for their descendants. By performing Shraddh and Tarpan on Vaishakh Amavasya, devotees not only provide peace to ancestral souls but also invite harmony, prosperity, and success into their lives.
Rituals and Observances
-
Tarpan and Pind Daan: Offer water mixed with sesame seeds, barley, kusha grass, and milk in the name of your ancestors. Pind Daan can be performed at sacred pilgrimage sites if possible.
-
Bathing in Holy Rivers: Taking a dip in the Ganga or other sacred rivers is considered extremely purifying.
-
Lord Shiva Worship: Perform Abhishek of the Shivling with water, milk, honey, and Ganga Jal. Reciting the Shiva Chalisa after completing Tarpan is said to be especially beneficial.
-
Charity and Donations:
-
Donate essentials like slippers, shoes, umbrellas, food, and clothes.
-
Feed Brahmins, birds, and animals.
-
-
Listening to Scriptures: Listening to or reciting the Srimad Bhagwat Katha is considered meritorious and helps in spiritual elevation.
What to Do If You Can’t Visit Pilgrimage Sites
If you're unable to travel, you can still observe Vaishakh Amavasya at home:
-
Mix Ganga Jal in your bath water.
-
Take a vow of fasting and perform Tarpan at home using proper rituals.
-
Worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, and perform charity within your means.
Vaishakh Amavasya is a sacred opportunity to connect with our roots and seek the blessings of our forefathers. By performing rituals like Shraddh and Tarpan with devotion, one can bring peace to ancestral souls and harmony to the family. Don’t miss this chance to invite positivity and prosperity by fulfilling your Pitru duties on 27 April 2025.
