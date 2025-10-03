October 2025 OTT Releases: All Movies and Series to Stream This Month

The month of October 2025 promises an exciting mix of OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Apple TV+, and more. From Tamil action thrillers to Hindi spy dramas, Punjabi crime stories, and English survival tales, viewers have a diverse lineup to look forward to. Highlights this week include Sivakarthikeyan’s psychological action thriller Madharaasi, Cillian Murphy’s poignant drama Steve, and the survival story The Lost Bus.

All OTT Release this Month 2025

Hindi OTT Releases in October 2025

Tamil OTT Releases

Madharaasi – Prime Video– Oct 1

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Action

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal

Synopsis: Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi follows a middle-aged man with a rare disorder, recruited by an NIA officer to dismantle an illegal arms cartel.

The Game: You Never Play Alone – Netflix– Oct 2

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Chandini Tamilarasan

Synopsis: A female game developer faces online harassment and real-life threats while uncovering a conspiracy that endangers her life.

13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms – SonyLIV– Oct 1

Genre: Drama, Biopic

Synopsis: Inspired by Mohit Tyagi’s life, the series follows Ritesh, a venture capitalist, as he helps his mentor build a groundbreaking ed-tech startup.

War 2 – Netflix – Oct 9



Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

Synopsis: A YRF Spy Universe spectacle where two former friends-turned-foes clash over a dangerous criminal syndicate.

Param Sundari – Prime Video– Oct 24

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor

Synopsis: A cultural rom-com that blends Delhi flamboyance with Kerala traditions, featuring AI-driven matchmaking and a cross-cultural love story.

Baaghi 4 – Prime Video– Oct 31

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt

Synopsis: Navy officer Ronny faces haunting visions of his lost love and a deadly conspiracy, pushing him toward a path of vengeance.

Search: The Naina Murder Case – JioHotstar – Oct 10

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: ACP Sanyukta Das

Synopsis: ACP Das investigates the murder of a teenage girl while navigating societal corruption and personal challenges.

Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshash – ZEE5 – Oct 17

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar

Synopsis: A gripping crime thriller based on real events, where Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat uncovers a web of trafficking and deceit.

Kurukshetra (Animated Series) – Netflix – Oct 10

Genre: Historical, Animation

Synopsis: An innovative retelling of the Mahabharata’s 18-day war from multiple perspectives, blending mythology with contemporary storytelling.

Punjabi OTT Releases in October 2025

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – ZEE5– Oct 2

Genre: Crime, Sports Drama

Synopsis: Karma, a boxer born into a notorious family, struggles against addiction and circumstances to reclaim his life.

English OTT Releases in October 2025

Play Dirty – Prime Video– Oct 1

Genre: Action, Crime, Heist

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar

Synopsis: A master thief and his crew plan a high-stakes robbery against the New York mob.

Steve – Netflix– Oct 3

Genre: Drama

Cast: Cillian Murphy

Synopsis: Based on Max Porter’s novella Shy, the story follows a reform school headteacher balancing troubled students’ lives and his own struggles.

The Lost Bus –Apple TV+– Oct 3

Genre: Survival, Drama

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera

Synopsis: A bus driver and teacher risk everything to save 22 children during California’s 2018 Camp Fire.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story –Netflix – Oct 3

Genre: True Crime, Anthology

Synopsis: A chilling true-crime dramatization of notorious killer Ed Gein, part of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster series.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

Madharaasi (Prime Video): Sivakarthikeyan delivers an intense psychological thriller. Steve (Netflix): Cillian Murphy shines in a moving portrayal of resilience and responsibility. The Lost Bus (Apple TV+): A gripping survival drama based on real events.

This October, OTT platforms are packed with a wide spectrum of stories—from high-octane thrillers to heartfelt dramas, cross-cultural rom-coms, animated epics, and true crime sagas—ensuring there’s something for every type of viewer.

