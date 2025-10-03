Subscribe

October 2025 OTT Releases: All Movies and Series to Stream This Month

October 2025 brings a packed lineup of OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and Apple TV+. From gripping thrillers like Madharaasi and Play Dirty to emotional dramas such as Steve and survival stories like The Lost Bus.

Abhilasha Pathak
all ott releases this october 2025

The month of October 2025 promises an exciting mix of OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Apple TV+, and more. From Tamil action thrillers to Hindi spy dramas, Punjabi crime stories, and English survival tales, viewers have a diverse lineup to look forward to. Highlights this week include Sivakarthikeyan’s psychological action thriller Madharaasi, Cillian Murphy’s poignant drama Steve, and the survival story The Lost Bus.

All OTT Release this Month 2025

Hindi OTT Releases in October 2025

Tamil OTT Releases

MadharaasiPrime VideoOct 1

  • Genre: Psychological Thriller, Action

  • Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal

  • Synopsis: Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi follows a middle-aged man with a rare disorder, recruited by an NIA officer to dismantle an illegal arms cartel.

The Game: You Never Play AloneNetflixOct 2

  • Genre: Mystery, Thriller

  • Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Chandini Tamilarasan

  • Synopsis: A female game developer faces online harassment and real-life threats while uncovering a conspiracy that endangers her life.

13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in ClassroomsSonyLIVOct 1

  • Genre: Drama, Biopic

  • Synopsis: Inspired by Mohit Tyagi’s life, the series follows Ritesh, a venture capitalist, as he helps his mentor build a groundbreaking ed-tech startup.

War 2NetflixOct 9

  • Genre: Action, Thriller

  • Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

  • Synopsis: A YRF Spy Universe spectacle where two former friends-turned-foes clash over a dangerous criminal syndicate.

Param SundariPrime VideoOct 24

  • Genre: Romance, Comedy

  • Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor

  • Synopsis: A cultural rom-com that blends Delhi flamboyance with Kerala traditions, featuring AI-driven matchmaking and a cross-cultural love story.

Baaghi 4Prime VideoOct 31

  • Genre: Action, Thriller

  • Cast: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt

  • Synopsis: Navy officer Ronny faces haunting visions of his lost love and a deadly conspiracy, pushing him toward a path of vengeance.

Search: The Naina Murder CaseJioHotstarOct 10

  • Genre: Crime, Thriller

  • Cast: ACP Sanyukta Das

  • Synopsis: ACP Das investigates the murder of a teenage girl while navigating societal corruption and personal challenges.

Bhagwat – Chapter 1: RaakshashZEE5Oct 17

  • Genre: Crime, Thriller

  • Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar

  • Synopsis: A gripping crime thriller based on real events, where Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat uncovers a web of trafficking and deceit.

Kurukshetra (Animated Series)NetflixOct 10

  • Genre: Historical, Animation

  • Synopsis: An innovative retelling of the Mahabharata’s 18-day war from multiple perspectives, blending mythology with contemporary storytelling.

Punjabi OTT Releases in October 2025

Dakuaan Da Munda 3ZEE5Oct 2

  • Genre: Crime, Sports Drama

  • Synopsis: Karma, a boxer born into a notorious family, struggles against addiction and circumstances to reclaim his life.

English OTT Releases in October 2025

Play DirtyPrime VideoOct 1

  • Genre: Action, Crime, Heist

  • Cast: Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar

  • Synopsis: A master thief and his crew plan a high-stakes robbery against the New York mob.

SteveNetflixOct 3

  • Genre: Drama

  • Cast: Cillian Murphy

  • Synopsis: Based on Max Porter’s novella Shy, the story follows a reform school headteacher balancing troubled students’ lives and his own struggles.

The Lost BusApple TV+Oct 3

  • Genre: Survival, Drama

  • Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera

  • Synopsis: A bus driver and teacher risk everything to save 22 children during California’s 2018 Camp Fire.

Monster: The Ed Gein StoryNetflixOct 3

  • Genre: True Crime, Anthology

  • Synopsis: A chilling true-crime dramatization of notorious killer Ed Gein, part of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster series.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

  1. Madharaasi (Prime Video): Sivakarthikeyan delivers an intense psychological thriller.

  2. Steve (Netflix): Cillian Murphy shines in a moving portrayal of resilience and responsibility.

  3. The Lost Bus (Apple TV+): A gripping survival drama based on real events.

This October, OTT platforms are packed with a wide spectrum of stories—from high-octane thrillers to heartfelt dramas, cross-cultural rom-coms, animated epics, and true crime sagas—ensuring there’s something for every type of viewer.

