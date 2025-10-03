October 2025 OTT Releases: All Movies and Series to Stream This Month

The month of October 2025 promises an exciting mix of OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Apple TV+, and more. From Tamil action thrillers to Hindi spy dramas, Punjabi crime stories, and English survival tales, viewers have a diverse lineup to look forward to. Highlights this week include Sivakarthikeyan’s psychological action thriller Madharaasi, Cillian Murphy’s poignant drama Steve, and the survival story The Lost Bus.
All OTT Release this Month 2025
Hindi OTT Releases in October 2025
Tamil OTT Releases
Madharaasi – Prime Video– Oct 1
Genre: Psychological Thriller, Action
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal
Synopsis: Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi follows a middle-aged man with a rare disorder, recruited by an NIA officer to dismantle an illegal arms cartel.
The Game: You Never Play Alone – Netflix– Oct 2
Genre: Mystery, Thriller
Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Chandini Tamilarasan
- Synopsis: A female game developer faces online harassment and real-life threats while uncovering a conspiracy that endangers her life.
13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms – SonyLIV– Oct 1
Genre: Drama, Biopic
Synopsis: Inspired by Mohit Tyagi’s life, the series follows Ritesh, a venture capitalist, as he helps his mentor build a groundbreaking ed-tech startup.
War 2 – Netflix – Oct 9
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani
Synopsis: A YRF Spy Universe spectacle where two former friends-turned-foes clash over a dangerous criminal syndicate.
Param Sundari – Prime Video– Oct 24
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor
Synopsis: A cultural rom-com that blends Delhi flamboyance with Kerala traditions, featuring AI-driven matchmaking and a cross-cultural love story.
Baaghi 4 – Prime Video– Oct 31
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt
Synopsis: Navy officer Ronny faces haunting visions of his lost love and a deadly conspiracy, pushing him toward a path of vengeance.
Search: The Naina Murder Case – JioHotstar – Oct 10
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: ACP Sanyukta Das
Synopsis: ACP Das investigates the murder of a teenage girl while navigating societal corruption and personal challenges.
Bhagwat – Chapter 1: Raakshash – ZEE5 – Oct 17
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar
Synopsis: A gripping crime thriller based on real events, where Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat uncovers a web of trafficking and deceit.
Kurukshetra (Animated Series) – Netflix – Oct 10
Genre: Historical, Animation
Synopsis: An innovative retelling of the Mahabharata’s 18-day war from multiple perspectives, blending mythology with contemporary storytelling.
Punjabi OTT Releases in October 2025
Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – ZEE5– Oct 2
Genre: Crime, Sports Drama
Synopsis: Karma, a boxer born into a notorious family, struggles against addiction and circumstances to reclaim his life.
English OTT Releases in October 2025
Play Dirty – Prime Video– Oct 1
Genre: Action, Crime, Heist
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar
Synopsis: A master thief and his crew plan a high-stakes robbery against the New York mob.
Steve – Netflix– Oct 3
Genre: Drama
Cast: Cillian Murphy
Synopsis: Based on Max Porter’s novella Shy, the story follows a reform school headteacher balancing troubled students’ lives and his own struggles.
The Lost Bus –Apple TV+– Oct 3
Genre: Survival, Drama
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera
Synopsis: A bus driver and teacher risk everything to save 22 children during California’s 2018 Camp Fire.
Monster: The Ed Gein Story –Netflix – Oct 3
Genre: True Crime, Anthology
Synopsis: A chilling true-crime dramatization of notorious killer Ed Gein, part of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster series.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week
Madharaasi (Prime Video): Sivakarthikeyan delivers an intense psychological thriller.
Steve (Netflix): Cillian Murphy shines in a moving portrayal of resilience and responsibility.
The Lost Bus (Apple TV+): A gripping survival drama based on real events.
This October, OTT platforms are packed with a wide spectrum of stories—from high-octane thrillers to heartfelt dramas, cross-cultural rom-coms, animated epics, and true crime sagas—ensuring there’s something for every type of viewer.
