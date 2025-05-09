Odela 2 OTT Release: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Supernatural Thriller Now Streaming on Prime Video

Tamannaah Bhatia’s much-awaited supernatural thriller Odela 2 has finally made its digital debut. After a lukewarm theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting May 8, 2025, less than a month after its theatrical release on April 17. A sequel to the 2022 crime thriller Odela Railway Station, this installment takes a bolder leap into the world of spiritual horror and folklore.

Where to Watch ‘Odela 2’

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

OTT Release Date: May 8, 2025

Language: Telugu

Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Odela 2 OTT Release: Cast and Crew

Lead Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Murali Sharma, Dayanand Reddy, Gagan Vihari, Srikanth Iyengar

Director: Ashok Teja

Writer: Sampath Nandi

Producers: Sampath Nandi, D. Madhu

Plot Summary

Set in the eerie village of Odela, Odela 2 pivots from the grounded crime drama of its predecessor to a mythic horror narrative. The story follows the vengeful spirit of a brutal killer who once targeted newlywed brides. After being killed by his wife and buried, his soul refuses to rest and begins haunting the villagers.

Enter Shiva Shakthi, a fierce Aghori portrayed by Tamannaah Bhatia. A devotee of Lord Shiva, she arrives in Odela with the singular mission of banishing the dark spirit and restoring balance. What follows is a gripping battle of good versus evil, rooted in spiritual lore and layered with intense emotional undercurrents.

Reviews

Odela 2 has received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. While the film’s horror elements rely on familiar genre tropes, the standout aspect remains Tamannaah’s powerful transformation into the mystical Aghori. Her performance brings gravitas to an otherwise uneven script.

According to ETimes, which rated the film 2.5 stars, "Odela 2 is not for the faint-hearted—it’s rife with gore, bloodshed, and spiritual violence. The narrative slows in the second half, but the climax redeems it with emotional depth and visual impact.”

Box Office Report

Despite strong promotions and a compelling premise, Odela 2 underperformed at the box office, collecting a modest ₹5.71 crore in 20 days, covering only 22% of its estimated budget. Its early digital release aims to recapture audience interest through the streaming audience.

If you're curious about stories that blend folklore, horror, and spiritual battles, Odela 2 might be worth a watch, especially for Tamannaah Bhatia's striking portrayal of an empowered female spiritual warrior. Just don’t go in expecting consistent scares; this one’s more about atmosphere and myth than pure terror.

