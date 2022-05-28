Odisha girl Shreya Lenka Becomes First Indian K-pop star

Odisha girl Shreya Lenka is the first Indian to become the K-Pop star. She was chosen as a new member of the hugely popular Korean band Blackswan, along with a Brazilian girl, Gabriela Dalcin.

Lenka was selected for the last phase of training in Seoul to become a member of the band after the oldest member of the group, Hyeme, quit the band in November 2020.

Lenka became the finalist last year after the auditions were organised by DR Music to find the fifth member of Blackswan. The agency on Thursday, took to Instagram to announce the name of the finalists and said, "Shreya and Gabi are the first generation of Cygnus." Cygnus is a project that trains trainees to become stars. It means a constellation of swans.

Shreya Lenka and Gabriela Dalcin from Brazil were the chosen ones who earned their spot among 4,000 applicants through a YouTube audition. They are the fifth and sixth members of Blackswan, making Shreya the first K-Pop star from India.

Lenka has been dancing since she was a kid. She is trained in classical dance and has been learning freestyle, hip hop and contemporary reportedly. She wants to be a versatile dancer. In an interview with Talk Talk Korea, Sriya revealed that she trains her vocal skills with a Hindustani classical teacher.

She said, "I dedicated maximum hours to work on my vocals and expand my vocal range. My name was announced after eighteen girls (in the audition’s first round), so I thought I needed to practice night and day to reach the top spot."