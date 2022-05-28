Assam Rifles Seize Foreign Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 23 Lakhs In Mizoram

Assam Rifles seized a huge consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes on Friday in the Champhai district of Mizoram.

The seizure was made by the Serchhip Battalion of the 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of the headquarters inspector general of Assam Rifles (East) at Zokhawthar in Champhai district.

Officials informed that the seizure was worth around Rs 23,40,000.

According to a statement from Assam Rifles, an operation was carried out based on specific information, during which the foreign cigarettes were seized.

The Customs Department has taken over the seized contraband items to initiate further legal proceedings, the statement added.

It may be noted that in an earlier incident, a consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs six lakh were seized by troopers of Assam Rifles from Mizoram’s Champhai district on May 4.