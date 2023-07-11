Oh My God 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar Steals the Show as Lord Shiva, Pankaj Tripathi's Curiosity Builds

Akshay Kumar's Captivating Portrayal of Lord Shiva

One of the highlights of the "Oh My God 2" teaser is Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Lord Shiva. Following his impressive performance as Lord Krishna in the prequel, Kumar has once again stolen the show with his intense and intriguing look as Lord Shiva in the upcoming movie. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Kumar's new avatar, and their demand has been fulfilled with his captivating depiction of the deity. With his strong screen presence and remarkable acting skills, Kumar is sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience.