On World Radio Day, Ae Watan Mere Watan Release Date Announced

On the occasion of World Radio Day on February 13, the makers of the Kannan Iyer directorial 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' starring Sara Ali Khan announced the release date of the film.
Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram to write, "Desh ki kahaani, Usha ki zubaani World Radio Day par! #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, Mar 21 only on @primevideoin."
The release date was revealed in a movie where Sara Ali Khan lends her voice to the main character Usha, who fervently encourages people to come together to oppose the British rule through an underground radio broadcast.
Ae Watan Mere Watan is a fictional narrative inspired by true events, depicting the story of an underground radio station led by a courageous young woman that influenced India's fight for independence.
Taking inspiration from the remarkable life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, the movie honors both acknowledged and lesser-known heroes, showcasing the courage, love for country, selflessness, and resilience demonstrated by India's youth during the struggle for independence.
"At Dharmatic Entertainment, we have always taken pride in bringing forth stories that are told from the heart and Ae Watan Mere Watan exemplifies that," said filmmaker Karan Johar.
"Kannan and Darab have taken inspiration from a poignant point of India's history and woven a rich story with a strong emotional core that is further enriched by Sara's exceptional portrayal of a young revolutionary. For decades Radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse," added Johar.
Ae Watan Mere Watan pays tribute to the important role radio played in bringing the country together and igniting the spirit of every Indian, strengthening the Quit India Movement. As today marks World Radio Day, it's a fitting occasion to announce that the movie will debut on March 21. Ae Watan Mere Watan has been a long-awaited project, and I am thrilled to start this journey with Prime Video and share this impactful and motivating story with the world.
"Ae Watan Mere Watan is a riveting tale of courage, sacrifice, resilience and unwavering devotion to one's country and one that we're honoured to bring to audiences worldwide," said producer Apoorva Mehta.
The movie represents a thrilling phase in our collaboration with Prime Video and is a further stride in our mission to support narratives that honor the diverse history and cultural fabric of this nation. It has been truly thrilling to witness Sara embody her character and her portrayal is evidence of her skill as an actress, thriving under the adept direction of Kannan Iyer. We eagerly anticipate the premiere of this film for our audience, confident that it will captivate and motivate them.
"Ae Watan Mere Watan, for me, is not just a movie, it is an emotion. The film is a labour of love and a matter of great pride," said film producer Somen Mishra.
"From the moment I heard Kannan and Darab's story, I've known this is going to be a very special project. It is a heartfelt tribute to the courage of our freedom fighters and the many unsung heroes who have put their lives on the line for our country. I'm truly delighted to see this untold piece of Indian history be given the spotlight it so rightfully deserves and is eagerly waiting for its premiere on Prime Video."
The song 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' was written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, who also directed it.
Other than Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil, and Anand Tiwari play important roles, with a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.
The film is a creation of Dharmatic Entertainment and is overseen by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.
This captivating historical drama will premiere on Prime Video in India and over 240 other countries and regions on March 21 in Hindi, with additional language options in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.