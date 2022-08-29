Ontario Honours A.R. Rahman, Names Street after Him

He also said, “The name A.R. Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be to servant of merciful. So let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all the people living in Canada. God bless you all.”

He further said, “I want to thank my brothers and sisters of India for all the love. All the creative people who worked with me, who gave me the inspiration to rise up and celebrate hundred years of cinema; with all legends included.”

Earlier in 2013, a street in Markham was christened “Allah-Rakha Rahman st” in honour of the great musician.