Naam Kirtan Organised at Assam BJP Office on Shankardev’s Tirubhav Tithi

On the occasion of the Tirubhav Tithi of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a Naam Kirtan at the party office in Guwahati’s Hengrabari on Monday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma graced the occasion with his presence in the party office. Many other cabinet ministers and party workers were also seen in the occasion.

Assam is observing the 454th death anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

People across the state are thronging Namghars and many programs have been lined up for the day at the Namghars across the state on the occasion.

Places including Dhekiakhowa Bornaamghar, Batadrava Than, Majuli, Barpetra Satra including many others have dipped in religious fervor. Sounds of ‘Hori Naam’ and ‘Kirtan’ are purifying the Namghor premises.