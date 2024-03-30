Oppenheimer Finally Releases In Japan After Nuclear Theme Concerns
The Oscar-winning film 'Oppenheimer' was finally shown for the first time in Japan. The film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement in the development of nuclear weapons, which ultimately caused the devastating bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
Despite the movie receiving worldwide acclaim, Japan had initially been excluded from its global release. However, according to a People report, the film finally premiered in Japanese theaters on Friday.
According to reports, movie theaters in Japan displayed a cautionary message stating that the film contained scenes depicting nuclear tests that could evoke the destructive impact of the bombs.
Earlier this month, the film 'Oppenheimer' won the prestigious Best Picture award at the Oscars. This movie was one of the nominees, alongside American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest.
Cillian Murphy was awarded the Best Actor prize, Robert Downey Jr. received the accolade for Best Supporting Actor, and Christopher Nolan emerged as the winner of the Best Director category, along with other triumphs for the highly successful film.
"We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb. And for better or for worse, we're all living in Oppenheimer's world, so I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere," Murphy said during his acceptance speech.
The movie premiered in the United States in July of 2023.