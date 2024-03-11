Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Dominates the 96th Academy Awards

The 96th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer won seven Oscars, including Best Picture.
Among the notable winners at the 96th Academy Awards were Robert Downey Jr. and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who secured the titles of Best Supporting Actor and Actress for their remarkable performances in 'Oppenheimer' and 'The Holdovers', respectively. 'Anatomy Of A Fall' and 'American Fiction' claimed victory for Best Original and Best Adapted Screenplay.
The film 'Poor Things' garnered acclaim across multiple categories, triumphing in Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hair. Noteworthy musical achievements included Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell winning Best Original Song for 'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie', while 'Oppenheimer' clinched the award for Best Original Score.
India's official entry, '2018: Everyone Is A Hero', failed to secure a nomination, while 'To Kill A Tiger' was a contender for Best Documentary Feature, eventually losing out to '20 Days In Mariupol'.
Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, director and lead star of 'Barbie', along with Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Killers Of The Flower Moon', were notably overlooked. 'Godzilla Minus One' received recognition for Best Visual Effects.
The full list of winners for the Oscars 2024 is available here:
Best Picture: 'Oppenheimer'
Best Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer'
Best Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone for 'Poor Things'
Best Director: Christopher Nolan for 'Oppenheimer'
Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for 'The Holdovers'
Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. for 'Oppenheimer'
Best Original Screenplay: 'Anatomy of a Fall'
Best Adapted Screenplay: 'American Fiction'
Best International Feature Film: 'The Zone of Interest'
Best Animated Feature: 'The Boy And The Heron'
Best Animated Short Film: 'War Is Over! Inspired By The Music of John & Yoko'
Best Original Score: Ludwig Goransson for 'Oppenheimer'
Best Original Song: 'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie'
Best Live Action Short Film: 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'
Best Documentary Feature: '20 Days in Mariupol'
Best Documentary (Short Subject): 'The Last Repair Shop'
Best Film Editing: 'Oppenheimer'
Best Cinematography: 'Oppenheimer'
Best Costume Design: 'Poor Things'
Best Production Design: 'Poor Things'
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: 'Poor Things'
Best Sound: Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers for 'The Zone of Interest'
Best Visual Effects: 'Godzilla Minus One'