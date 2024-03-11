Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Dominates the 96th Academy Awards

The full list of winners for the Oscars 2024 is available here:

Best Picture: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone for 'Poor Things'

Best Director: Christopher Nolan for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph for 'The Holdovers'

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Original Screenplay: 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Best Adapted Screenplay: 'American Fiction'

Best International Feature Film: 'The Zone of Interest'

Best Animated Feature: 'The Boy And The Heron'

Best Animated Short Film: 'War Is Over! Inspired By The Music of John & Yoko'

Best Original Score: Ludwig Goransson for 'Oppenheimer'

Best Original Song: 'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie'

Best Live Action Short Film: 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'

Best Documentary Feature: '20 Days in Mariupol'

Best Documentary (Short Subject): 'The Last Repair Shop'

Best Film Editing: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Cinematography: 'Oppenheimer'

Best Costume Design: 'Poor Things'

Best Production Design: 'Poor Things'

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: 'Poor Things'

Best Sound: Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers for 'The Zone of Interest'

Best Visual Effects: 'Godzilla Minus One'