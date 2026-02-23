O’Romeo OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Stream Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s Crime Romance

Valentine’s week 2026 brought more than just conventional love stories to theatres. O’Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, arrived on February 13, 2026, blending intense romance with a gritty underworld backdrop.
As the film continues its theatrical run amid mixed critical responses, audiences are now eagerly waiting for its digital premiere. Here’s everything we know so far about the O’Romeo OTT release date and streaming platform.
O’Romeo OTT Platform: Where Will the Film Stream Online?
The post-theatrical streaming rights of O’Romeo have been secured by Amazon Prime Video. The platform’s logo appears in the film’s opening credits, and an official promotional poster shared by Shahid Kapoor has confirmed Prime Video as its digital partner.
This means viewers who missed the big-screen experience — or want to revisit the film — will soon be able to stream it from the comfort of their homes.
O’Romeo OTT Release Date: Expected Streaming Timeline
Following the standard industry practice of a 45–60 day theatrical window, O’Romeo is expected to begin streaming around mid-April 2026. Given its February 13 theatrical release, the likely OTT premiere falls in the second week of April.
As per current distribution trends, the film may first be made available on a rental basis before becoming accessible to all Prime Video subscribers.
An official release date announcement from the platform is still awaited.
O’Romeo Box Office Collection So Far
Within five days of its release, O’Romeo registered a solid performance at the box office:
₹45.51 crore net collection in India
Approximately ₹70 crore gross worldwide
The film opened to ₹8.25 crore on its first day, gaining momentum over the Valentine’s weekend despite competition from other romantic releases.
While reactions have been divided — with praise directed toward performances and cinematography but criticism aimed at the predictable storyline — the numbers indicate steady audience curiosity.
Storyline and Real-Life Inspiration Behind O’Romeo
The narrative reportedly draws inspiration from a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story is loosely based on Mumbai gangster Hussain Ustara and his relationship with Sapna Didi.
In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays Ustara, a layered underworld figure navigating love and rivalry in a volatile criminal landscape. Triptii Dimri portrays Afsha, a character with significant emotional and narrative agency, rather than serving merely as a romantic counterpart.
The film attempts to merge poetic romance with stylised violence — a tonal combination that often finds renewed appreciation on streaming platforms, where viewers can engage more closely with layered storytelling.
Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Fourth Collaboration
O’Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj after:
Kaminey
Haider
Rangoon
Their creative partnership has previously delivered critically acclaimed cinema, often blending Shakespearean undertones with contemporary storytelling. This reunion was one of the film’s biggest talking points prior to release.
O’Romeo Cast: Full Ensemble Details
Beyond the lead pair, the film features a strong supporting cast, including:
Avinash Tiwary
Nana Patekar
Tamannaah Bhatia
Disha Patani
Farida Jalal
Hussain Dalal
Rahul Deshpande
Vikrant Massey
Special appearances and cameo roles have further heightened audience interest.
To summarise:
Theatrical Release Date: February 13, 2026
OTT Platform:Amazon Prime Video
Expected Streaming Date: Mid-April 2026
Possible Early Rental Option: Likely before full subscriber access
With its blend of crime, romance and stylised drama, O’Romeo is positioned for a second wave of viewership on OTT. If you enjoy dark love stories set against a gangster backdrop, keep an eye out for its official Prime Video premiere announcement in April 2026.
