Oscar Nominations 2023: Full list of Academy Award nominees

The 95th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, with "Everything Everywhere All at Once," a twisty sci-fi adventure, taking the top spot with 11 nominations. It was closely followed by the World War I epic "All Quiet on the Western Front '' and the darkly humorous look at a friendship that takes place during the Irish Civil War, "The Banshees of Inisherin," both of which received nine nominations.

All three movies will compete for best picture in what is expected to be a much more commercially successful group of award recipients than in previous years. The two highest-grossing movies of the year, "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick," are included in the best picture race, along with "Elvis," a musical biopic that was popular with audiences last summer.