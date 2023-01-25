Republic Day 2023: History, Significance, and Parade Details

History and Significance of Republic Day

After India attained independence from British rule, the new constitution was drafted by the drafting committee under the deanship of Dr. BR Ambedkar. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, B. N. Rau (Constitutional Advisor to the Constituent Assembly), and Surendranath Mukherjee developed the current Indian Constitution (the Chief Draftsman of the Constituent Assembly). The Constitution has the power to nullify both the Government of India Act of 1935 and the Indian Independence Act of 1947.

The Constitution of India, as stated in its preamble, is an effort to put into practice the solemn promise to transform India into a "Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic." To be sovereign is to have absolute and unquestioned authority. To ensure that all citizens enjoy justice, liberty, and equality, the preamble sets forth several goals, which appear on the first page of every NCERT book.

The Constitution was signed by 284 members of the constituent legislature, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhai Patel, and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. The Constitution establishes a federal, Parliamentary government with some unitary characteristics.

The President is the official head of the Union's Executive branch. Article 79 of the Indian Constitution specifies that the President of India and the two Houses, the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and the House of the People, make up the Parliament of the Union (Lok Sabha).

According to Article 74(1) of the Constitution, the President is to be assisted and advised by a Council of Ministers, which shall have the Prime Minister as its head. In this way, the Prime Minister serves as the head of the Council of Ministers, which has the true executive power.

On January 26, 1950, the Indian Constitution went into effect, establishing India as an independent nation. Because the Indian National Congress unveiled Purna Swaraj, the declaration of India's independence from colonial control, on this day in 1930, it was decided to hold the event on January 26. Republic Day is a symbol of India's independent and unique spirit. The display of military hardware, the national flag, and military hardware are some of the festival's key emblems.