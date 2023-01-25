Republic Day 2023: History, Significance, and Parade Details

On January 26th, Indians celebrate Republic Day with great pomp and grandeur. India adopted its current Constitution on January 26, 1950, and since then, January 26 has been commemorated as Republic Day. India is a democratic republic and a union of states, both founded by BR Ambedkar's Constitution, one of the longest and most complex in the world. Two years of public discussion and revisions preceded the draft's implementation on January 26, 1950. Common customs on this day include flying the national flag and watching spectacular parades with the Indian National Army in New Delhi's Janpath
After India attained independence from British rule, the new constitution was drafted by the drafting committee under the deanship of Dr. BR Ambedkar. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, B. N. Rau (Constitutional Advisor to the Constituent Assembly), and Surendranath Mukherjee developed the current Indian Constitution (the Chief Draftsman of the Constituent Assembly). The Constitution has the power to nullify both the Government of India Act of 1935 and the Indian Independence Act of 1947.
The Constitution of India, as stated in its preamble, is an effort to put into practice the solemn promise to transform India into a "Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic." To be sovereign is to have absolute and unquestioned authority. To ensure that all citizens enjoy justice, liberty, and equality, the preamble sets forth several goals, which appear on the first page of every NCERT book.
The Constitution was signed by 284 members of the constituent legislature, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhai Patel, and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. The Constitution establishes a federal, Parliamentary government with some unitary characteristics.
The President is the official head of the Union's Executive branch. Article 79 of the Indian Constitution specifies that the President of India and the two Houses, the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and the House of the People, make up the Parliament of the Union (Lok Sabha).
According to Article 74(1) of the Constitution, the President is to be assisted and advised by a Council of Ministers, which shall have the Prime Minister as its head. In this way, the Prime Minister serves as the head of the Council of Ministers, which has the true executive power.
On January 26, 1950, the Indian Constitution went into effect, establishing India as an independent nation. Because the Indian National Congress unveiled Purna Swaraj, the declaration of India's independence from colonial control, on this day in 1930, it was decided to hold the event on January 26. Republic Day is a symbol of India's independent and unique spirit. The display of military hardware, the national flag, and military hardware are some of the festival's key emblems.
On this day, the recipients of gallantry awards salute the President in military jeeps. This is followed by a march-past session of the armed forces, police, and National Cadet Corps. The President of India receives salutes from various regiments during the parade. Before ending, there is a flypast by Indian Air Force fighter jets over Janpath. The celebrations take place around the country, but Delhi, India's capital, hosts the largest Republic Day events. The government spends hundreds of crores on the event and the rehearsals start at least 6 months before the big day. About 2 lakh people attend the event live. There is a live broadcast on TV and on the internet too. The exclusive footage is made available as 'video on demand' after the event. Every evening from the 26th to the 29th, all key government buildings are attractively decked with sparkling lights. The ceremony of Beating the Retreat is held on the evening of January 29, the third day after Republic Day. The drummers also perform a solo piece (known as the Drummer's Call). The marching bands return to the popular martial anthem Saare Jahan Se Achcha. The National Flag is lowered at 6 p.m., and the National Anthem is sung, officially ending the Republic Day celebrations.
Republic Day is commemorated each year with a public march down Rajpath Avenue, officially known as Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. With 3,500 indigenous UAVs, this year's Republic Day parade will include the largest drone spectacle in India. During the 'Beating the Retreat' event, a 3D anamorphic projector will be set up. The drones will reflect national leaders and events, as well as India's start-up environment and technical advancements. Botlabs Dynamics will arrange this event.
On Republic Day, over 1,200 performers will take the stage to showcase their ability and creative genres. The event is projected to draw around 60,000 people. Horse Show, Khukuri Dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Motorcycle Display, Air Warrior Drill, Navy Band, and martial arts will be performed by the Indian armed services, among other things.
Traffic movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be prohibited from 6 p.m. on January 22 until the completion of the parade, while cross traffic on Kartavya Path from Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road will be prohibited from 11 p.m. until the end of the Republic Day 2023 procession.