Oscars 2023 Best Actor: Brendan Fraser- All You Need to Know About Him

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) bestows the Academy Award for Best Actor on a yearly basis. This year, the Oscar for best actor went to Brendon James Fraser, an American-Canadian actor, born on December 3, 1968. He has carved a niche for himself by starring in a diverse range of blockbuster, comedic, and dramatic films.

Fraser graduated from Cornish College of the Arts in 1990 and made his foray into acting with his 1991 debut film, Dogfight, in which he portrayed a seaman preparing to embark on his mission to Vietnam. Fraser's breakthrough came with the 1992 comedy Encino Man, in which he essayed the role of a frozen prehistoric caveman who is thawed out in contemporary times. This marked his first starring role in a film, which enjoyed moderate success at the box office. Subsequently, he co-starred in School Ties (1992) with Matt Damon and Chris O'Donnell, laying the foundation for a prolific career.