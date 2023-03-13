Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins the “Best Actress” - All You Need to Know About Her

Michelle Yeoh’s Journey to the biggest win of her career

Michelle Yeoh's arduous journey to the apex of cinematic glory was not without challenges. Beginning her career in the entertainment industry as a model, Yeoh subsequently transitioned to acting, breaking into the Hong Kong action film industry where she starred in a spate of hit movies, notably "Police Story 3: Super Cop" and "The Heroic Trio."

It was not until her breakout role as Wai Lin in the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" that Yeoh attained international acclaim. This paved the way for more significant roles in Hollywood, most notably in the critically acclaimed "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," which merited her a BAFTA nomination.

In 2018, Yeoh's mesmerizing portrayal of Eleanor Young, the formidable matriarch of a wealthy Singaporean family, in the lauded film "Crazy Rich Asians," earned her widespread recognition and critical acclaim. Her performance was hailed for its subtlety and complexity.

Yeoh's virtuosic performance in "Crazy Rich Asians" catapulted her to stardom and garnered her a coveted nomination for Best Actress at the 91st Academy Awards. This landmark nomination was especially significant as it marked the first time a Malaysian actress had received a nod in a major acting category.

At the cusp of the 2023 Academy Awards, Michelle Yeoh clinched the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for her superlative performance in the film "Everything Everywhere all at Once." In her gracious acceptance speech, Yeoh expressed her gratitude to her native country of Malaysia, while acknowledging the unwavering support of her loved ones and colleagues.