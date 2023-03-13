Oscars 2023: The Elephant Whisperers- All You Need To Know About The Indian Documentary

The 95th edition of the Academy Awards has arrived, and this year's ceremony is brimming with excitement. One of the highlights was the announcement that "The Elephant Whisperers" by Kartiki Gonsalves won the coveted Oscar for Best Documentary Short. This heartwarming Indian-American short film chronicles the story of a couple who develop an unbreakable bond with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu. The documentary showcases the breathtaking natural beauty of the Mudumalai National Park in Tamil Nadu, South India, and delves into the relationship between tribal people and their environment, highlighting their ability to coexist in perfect harmony.
Viewers are given a glimpse into Indian culture and the nation's ongoing dedication to environmental preservation through this movie. The film "The Elephant Whisperers" not only tells a moving story about the extraordinary connection between humans and animals, but it also celebrates peace and raises environmental awareness.
Kartiki Gonsalves' debut directorial "The Elephant Whisperers" was produced by Sikhya Entertainment and premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival in November 2022. The film was subsequently released globally on Netflix in December 2022, receiving widespread praise for its touching story, stunning visuals, and message of empathy and compassion in India.
The documentary has been nominated for Hollywood Music in Media Awards and IDA Documentary Awards, and was shortlisted for the 'Shorts: Change Maker' category by DOC NYC. This year, India is competing for three coveted nominations, including RRR's "Naatu Naatu" for Best Original Song, "All That Breathes" and "The Elephant Whisperers" in the documentary categories.
India won a prestigious award for "The Elephant Whisperers" while Shaunak Shen's "All That Breathes" was nominated but lost to Daniel Roher's "Navalny" in the Best Documentary category. The event was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and featured top-tier presenters such as Deepika Padukone, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, and Riz Ahmed.