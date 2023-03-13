Oscars 2023: The Elephant Whisperers- All You Need To Know About The Indian Documentary

Kartiki Gonsalves' debut directorial "The Elephant Whisperers" was produced by Sikhya Entertainment and premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival in November 2022. The film was subsequently released globally on Netflix in December 2022, receiving widespread praise for its touching story, stunning visuals, and message of empathy and compassion in India.

The documentary has been nominated for Hollywood Music in Media Awards and IDA Documentary Awards, and was shortlisted for the 'Shorts: Change Maker' category by DOC NYC. This year, India is competing for three coveted nominations, including RRR's "Naatu Naatu" for Best Original Song, "All That Breathes" and "The Elephant Whisperers" in the documentary categories.

India won a prestigious award for "The Elephant Whisperers" while Shaunak Shen's "All That Breathes" was nominated but lost to Daniel Roher's "Navalny" in the Best Documentary category. The event was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and featured top-tier presenters such as Deepika Padukone, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, and Riz Ahmed.