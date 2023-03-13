Oscars 2023: What’s inside the $126,000 gift bag & Who Wins

What’s inside the 2023 Oscar goodie bag?

With more than 60 coveted items, this year's gift bag features an assortment of lavish beauty and lifestyle gifts, as well as indulgent vacations. Notably, it includes a $40,000 escape to a Canadian estate named The Lifestyle and an opportunity for eight people to stay in a refurbished Italian lighthouse. Additionally, a 'symbolic souvenir' of a plot of land in Queensland, Australia, is also included.

For those aspiring to refurbish their abodes, the gift bag offers a generous $25,000 in project management fees for home renovations through Maison Construction. The package also encompasses several rejuvenating procedures, such as lipo arm sculpting, hair restoration services, and even a facelift.

Approximately half of the items in this year's collection purportedly originate from female and minority-owned companies, all of which are presented in Havaianas suitcases. Within these suitcases lie an abundance of luxurious skincare products from Miage, a silk pillowcase crafted by Blush Silks, and a travel pillow from PETA. Alongside these are offerings from Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness, All Better Co., Bored Rebel, Daily Energy Cards, Effecti-cal, Kind Reason Co., KnowingLabs, Maison Construction, NaturGeeks, Rareté Studios, ReFa, Proflexa, Oxygenetix, and The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand, among other esteemed brands. Remarkably, the least expensive gifts within the assortment include a pack of Clif Thins priced at $13.56 and a delectable $18 loaf of Japanese milk bread from Ginza Nishikawa.