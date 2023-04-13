OTT Movies and Web Series Releases This Weekend (April 14): Mrs. Undercover, Obsession & Others

Mrs. Undercover

The storyline revolves around a seemingly ordinary Indian housewife, who has been leading a double life as an undercover agent for years. She has been able to maintain a delicate balance between her personal life and professional responsibilities. However, she is suddenly called back to her previous job after a hiatus of ten years. The reason for her return is to take down a notorious and demented serial killer who is causing chaos in the city. The killer is a master of disguises and is impossible to identify by law enforcement agencies. The responsibility to track down and capture the dangerous killer is given to the experienced agent, who now has to juggle her undercover job with her life as a housewife. Her task becomes even more challenging as she needs to keep her job a secret from her family and friends. She must continue to play the role of a devoted and traditional housewife while also taking down the deadly killer. It is an intricate and perilous mission, but the agent is determined to succeed and protect her family, her country, and the innocent people at risk.