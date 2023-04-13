OTT Movies and Web Series Releases This Weekend (April 14): Mrs. Undercover, Obsession & Others

In the age of streaming, we have an abundance of options when it comes to entertainment. With a multitude of OTT platforms available, there is no shortage of movies to watch at our convenience. This week is no different, as several new releases are set to hit the digital screens. From dramas to comedies, there is something for everyone to enjoy. In this article, we will take a look at the list of movies and TV shows releasing this week on various OTT platforms, so you can plan your viewing accordingly. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to stream some new movies from the comfort of your own home.
When Love Bites is a brand new show that will soon be available for streaming on Netflix. This exciting series explores the tumultuous and thrilling experience of falling in love. Be prepared for a rollercoaster ride of emotions as the show takes you on a journey of heartbreak, passion, and everything in between. Don't miss the opportunity to tune in starting April 20!
Indian Matchmaking Season 3 is back and better than ever! Join Sima Taparia as she uses her unique blend of traditional matchmaking tactics to connect singles all over the world. This season, Sima will be traveling to Miami, New York, London, and New Delhi to help her clients find true love. Get ready for a whole new round of laughter, tears, and surprises. The season will premiere on April 21.
Obsession is the newest show to hit Netflix, and it's sure to get your heart racing. This steamy and suspenseful drama explores the dangers of forbidden desire. Watch as a man's fiance falls for his own father, and witness the devastating consequences of their actions. The intense obsession that develops is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Don't miss the show when it premieres on April 13.
Keri Russell, well-known for her roles in "The Americans" and "Felicity," has been announced as the lead in "The Diplomat." She will portray Kate Wyler, a seasoned diplomat who unexpectedly lands a prominent position that she feels is not suitable for her. Kate was set to travel to Afghanistan, but the US government requested that she assume the role of the American ambassador to the United Kingdom during a critical global crisis. This position carries far-reaching consequences for her personal life and political aspirations, potentially causing seismic shifts in her marriage and career path.
The storyline revolves around a seemingly ordinary Indian housewife, who has been leading a double life as an undercover agent for years. She has been able to maintain a delicate balance between her personal life and professional responsibilities. However, she is suddenly called back to her previous job after a hiatus of ten years. The reason for her return is to take down a notorious and demented serial killer who is causing chaos in the city. The killer is a master of disguises and is impossible to identify by law enforcement agencies. The responsibility to track down and capture the dangerous killer is given to the experienced agent, who now has to juggle her undercover job with her life as a housewife. Her task becomes even more challenging as she needs to keep her job a secret from her family and friends. She must continue to play the role of a devoted and traditional housewife while also taking down the deadly killer. It is an intricate and perilous mission, but the agent is determined to succeed and protect her family, her country, and the innocent people at risk.
Samantha Fink is the central character who, following a disastrous public meltdown, is compelled to return to her hometown and reside with her domineering mother to recover and evade incarceration. To elaborate further, the protagonist, Samantha Fink, experiences a humiliating and dramatic breakdown in public, which leads to serious consequences. As a result, she is required to return to her hometown and live with her overbearing mother, who takes charge of her recovery process. The objective is to help Samantha overcome her addiction and prevent her from landing in jail due to her destructive behavior.
The plot revolves around a member of a nationalist group in Warsaw who engages in a clandestine romantic relationship with an ardent left-wing activist. This union between individuals with opposing political beliefs sets off a chain of unforeseeable events, leading to a series of surprising occurrences. Despite being from different ideological backgrounds, the couple's love for each other transcends their political affiliations, and they embark on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth, challenging their previously held beliefs and values. The story showcases the power of love to break down barriers and bring people together, regardless of their differences in opinion or background.
Queens on the Run, also known as Caravana das Drags, is a new Brazilian reality competition television series set to air on Amazon Prime Video on April 14, 2023. The show features ten drag queens from various regions of Brazil who will embark on a journey across the country, showcasing their artistic skills in each city they visit. The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of R$ 150,000, a crown, and the coveted title of sovereign queen. Hosting the show will be Brazilian icon Xuxa Meneghel and drag queen Ikaro Kadoshi. Fans of drag and reality TV will surely be excited to tune in and watch the fierce competition unfold.
In March 2022, The Last Kingdom, a Netflix series adapted from Bernard Cornwell's popular book series, concluded its run with its final season, leaving fans on an emotional rollercoaster as they watched Uthred reclaim his rightful place as the leader of Bebbanburg. While it appeared to be the ideal conclusion to his character's journey, the upcoming sequel movie will determine Uthred's destiny when King Alfred's dream of a united England is finally realized.