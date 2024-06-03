OTT Release This Week ( June 3rd to 9th June)

When a mysterious masked enemy emerges within the nation, ruthlessly targeting the military and stealing the country's most lethal weapon, Colonel Azad turns to his top officer to assemble a team for the mission. He selects two legendary operatives from his unit: the brooding Bade Miyan and the cocky Chote Miyan.

What unfolds is the unmatched camaraderie and courage of Bade and Chote as they embark on a mission to restore justice. Their journey promises heart-pounding action and an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience, showcasing their bravery and determination in the face of danger.