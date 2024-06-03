OTT Release This Week ( June 3rd to 9th June)

"Get ready for another exciting week of entertainment as OTT platforms gear up to drop a diverse array of content. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas and everything in between, this week promises something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a weekend binge-watch or a new series to dive into, here's what's coming to your screens from June 3rd to 9th. Let's explore the latest releases that are set to captivate audiences worldwide."
1.Gunaah
Gashmeer Mahajani steps into the role of Abhimanyu, a seasoned gambler fueled by a relentless quest for revenge. His character blurs the lines between good and evil, friends and enemies, mercy and vengeance. Surbhi Jyoti also plays a pivotal role in the series, adding to the complex narrative.
When to watch: June 3, 2024
Where to watch:
Cast: Surbhi Jyoti, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Zayn Ibad Khan
Director: Anil Senior
2. The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4
The series chronicles Hanuman's journey of self-discovery, portraying the story of a humble vaanara who forgot his divine nature and the efforts of those around him to help him realize the deity within. Daman Baggan portrays Hanuman, while Kelkar takes on the role of Ravan.
When to watch: June 4
Where to watch:
Cast: Surbhi Panday, Sharad Kelkar , Vikrant Chaturvedi , Richard Joel , and Shakti singh
Director: Jeevan J. Kang, Navin John
3. Gullak 4
The trailer for Gullak Season 4 showcases Santosh and Shanti Mishra's efforts to improve their communication with their son Aman as he transitions into adulthood. Their elder son, Anand Mishra, disapproves of Aman's rebellious behavior. As Aman embraces new experiences like first love and making new friends, his sudden change in behavior doesn't sit well with his parents and relatives. From being disrespectful to neglecting to greet elders, Santosh, Shanti, and Anand decide to guide Aman back onto the right path. The new season delves into the generational conflict surrounding parenting and the challenges of transitioning into adulthood.
Where to Watch:
Cast: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar play Santosh Mishra, Shanti Mishra, Anand Mishra and Aman Mishra respectively.
Writer: Vidit Tripathi
When to watch: June 7
4. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
When a mysterious masked enemy emerges within the nation, ruthlessly targeting the military and stealing the country's most lethal weapon, Colonel Azad turns to his top officer to assemble a team for the mission. He selects two legendary operatives from his unit: the brooding Bade Miyan and the cocky Chote Miyan.
What unfolds is the unmatched camaraderie and courage of Bade and Chote as they embark on a mission to restore justice. Their journey promises heart-pounding action and an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience, showcasing their bravery and determination in the face of danger.
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Writers: Aditya BasuVashu BhagnaniSuraj Gianani
Cast: Akshay Kumar Sonakshi SinhaPrithviraj Sukumaran
Where to Watch:
When to Watch: June 7
5. Blackout
"Blackout" is a gripping crime thriller that follows the life of a man whose world is shattered one fateful night when he stumbles upon an accident involving a truck filled with cash and gold. Little does he know, the valuable cargo belongs to a dangerous mafia gang, thrusting him into a perilous struggle for survival. As he navigates a web of deceit and danger, he must confront his own morals and decide how far he is willing to go to escape the clutches of the criminal underworld.
Director: Devang Shashin Bhavsar
Writer: Devang Shashin Bhavsar
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, Karan Sudhakar Sonawane, Saurabh Dilip Ghadge, Ruhani Sharma,
When to Watch: 7 June
Where to Watch: