Top 3 Disney Hotstar Releases June 2024

With such a diverse array of entertainment choices, June 2024 promises to captivate audiences of all ages, ensuring a month full of excitement for OTT enthusiasts everywhere. Whether you're streaming on Netflix or Disney+ Hotstar, there's something or everyone to look forward to, making it a month not to be missed.
Here are the top 3 Disney Hotstar Releases you must watch on June 2024
1.Gunaah
Gashmeer Mahajani steps into the role of Abhimanyu, a seasoned gambler fueled by a relentless quest for revenge. His character blurs the lines between good and evil, friends and enemies, mercy and vengeance. Surbhi Jyoti also plays a pivotal role in the series, adding to the complex narrative.
When to watch: June 3, 2024
Where to watch:
Cast: Surbhi Jyoti, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Zayn Ibad Khan
Director: Anil Senior
2. The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4
The series chronicles Hanuman's journey of self-discovery, portraying the story of a humble vaanara who forgot his divine nature and the efforts of those around him to help him realize the deity within. Daman Baggan portrays Hanuman, while Kelkar takes on the role of Ravan.
When to watch: June 4
Where to watch:
Cast: Surbhi Panday, Sharad Kelkar , Vikrant Chaturvedi , Richard Joel , and Shakti singh
Director: Jeevan J. Kang, Navin John
3. The Bear Season 3
The highly anticipated return of *The Bear* Season 3 is just around the corner, and FX is teasing fans with a steady flow of new trailers, like appetizers at a tapas bar. In the latest trailer for the series (streaming above), Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is finally out of the fridge! He and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) are now co-running their new restaurant together, even if the kitchen remains as chaotic as ever. "Show me a functional one," Carmy quips.
Mark your calendars for June 27th, when all ten episodes of *The Bear* Season 3 will be available for streaming.
In the upcoming season, the Berzattos find that running a restaurant is just as stress-inducing as ever. Despite fulfilling their dream of opening a fine dining establishment at the end of Season 2, it will take serious mental fortitude to keep it running. To bring some order, Carmy sets out a list of "non-negotiables," including "pushing boundaries" and "constantly evolving through creativity." The team isn't blind to the vagueness of these guidelines, as Carmy continues to yell at them about menu changes, bowl sizes, and his tumultuous breakup with Claire (Molly Gordon) last season.
When to watch: June 27th
Where to watch:
Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri ,Ebon Moss-Bachrach ,Abby Elliott Berzatto,Lionel Boyce,Liza Colón-Zayas
Director: Christopher Storer