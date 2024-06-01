Top 3 Disney Hotstar Releases June 2024

The highly anticipated return of *The Bear* Season 3 is just around the corner, and FX is teasing fans with a steady flow of new trailers, like appetizers at a tapas bar. In the latest trailer for the series (streaming above), Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is finally out of the fridge! He and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) are now co-running their new restaurant together, even if the kitchen remains as chaotic as ever. "Show me a functional one," Carmy quips.

Mark your calendars for June 27th, when all ten episodes of *The Bear* Season 3 will be available for streaming.

In the upcoming season, the Berzattos find that running a restaurant is just as stress-inducing as ever. Despite fulfilling their dream of opening a fine dining establishment at the end of Season 2, it will take serious mental fortitude to keep it running. To bring some order, Carmy sets out a list of "non-negotiables," including "pushing boundaries" and "constantly evolving through creativity." The team isn't blind to the vagueness of these guidelines, as Carmy continues to yell at them about menu changes, bowl sizes, and his tumultuous breakup with Claire (Molly Gordon) last season.