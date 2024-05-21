Entertainment

OTT release this week: May 2024

To know the details of OTT release for this week, May 2024 continue reading.
OTT release this week: May 2024
OTT release this week: May 2024
Pratidin Bureau

What to watch this weekend? There are several options available. One of the most popular films of 2024, Madgaon Express, debuted on OTT this week. So did Zara Hatke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Bachke Zara. these are all the movies, and series that should be on your view list.


Here are the top 5 movies & series that you must watch on OTT soon 

1.Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, a newlywed couple who share a family, are the focus of the 2023 movie. See how they devise a plan to realize their goal of owning a house and how it takes an unexpected turn.

  • OTT platform: jiocinema

  • Writer: Maitrey Bajpai, Ramiz Ilham Khan

  • cast : Vicky KaushalSara Ali KhanInaamulhaq
    IMDB:  6.3

  • Director: Laxman Utekar


2. Bahubali: Crown of Blood 

In this animated series, Baahubali and Bhallaladeva team together to defend the great kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne from their greatest peril, transporting us back in time to an epic battle of the empires.

  • OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

  • Writer: Sharad Devarajan, SS Rajamouli 

  • cast : Sharad Kelkar, Samay Thakkar, Mausam, Manoj Pandey
    IMDB: 8.7

  • Director: Jeevan J Kang and Naveen John

3. Bridgerton season 3 part 1

Penelope, sometimes known as Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgeton's (Luke Newton) romance will be the main subject of Bridgerton season three. Although he returned from his summer vacation with a fresh appearance and a strong sense of swagger, Penelope's attempts to enter the marriage market fall flat miserably.

  • OTT platform: Netflix

  • Writer: Brownell

  • Cast: Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley 

  • IMDB rating:  not mentioned

  • Director: Shonda Rhimes 

4.Madame Web

The superhero film, which is based on a character from Marvel Comics, will have you glued to the screen as it follows New York paramedic Cassandra Webb (played by Dakota Johnson), who gains the ability to see into the future.

  • OTT platform:  Netflix

  • Writer:  Matt SazamaBurk SharplessClaire Parker

  • Cast:   Dakota Johnson Sydney Sweeney Isabela Merced

  • IMDB rating: 3.9

  • Director:  S.J. Clarkson

5.Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express, directed by Kunal Kemmu and starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Divyendu, and Nora Fatehi, was well welcomed by the public and earned positive reviews from some celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor. Prepare for an unforgettable journey to Goa with this hilarious comedy.

  • OTT platform: prime video 

  • Writer: Kunal Kemmu

  • Cast: Divyendu Sharma Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary

  • IMDB rating: 7.3

  • Director: Kunal Kemmu

OTT release this week: May 2024
Movies in theatre this week: May 2024
OTT release this week

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
entertainment>>entertainment/ott-release-this-week-may-2024
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com