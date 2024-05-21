OTT release this week: May 2024

What to watch this weekend? There are several options available. One of the most popular films of 2024, Madgaon Express, debuted on OTT this week. So did Zara Hatke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Bachke Zara. these are all the movies, and series that should be on your view list.



Here are the top 5 movies & series that you must watch on OTT soon

1.Zara Hatke Zara Bachke