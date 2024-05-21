OTT release this week: May 2024

What to watch this weekend? There are several options available. One of the most popular films of 2024, Madgaon Express, debuted on OTT this week. So did Zara Hatke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Bachke Zara. these are all the movies, and series that should be on your view list.
1.Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, a newlywed couple who share a family, are the focus of the 2023 movie. See how they devise a plan to realize their goal of owning a house and how it takes an unexpected turn.
OTT platform:
Writer: Maitrey Bajpai, Ramiz Ilham Khan
cast : Vicky KaushalSara Ali KhanInaamulhaq
IMDB: 6.3
Director: Laxman Utekar
2. Bahubali: Crown of Blood
In this animated series, Baahubali and Bhallaladeva team together to defend the great kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne from their greatest peril, transporting us back in time to an epic battle of the empires.
OTT platform:
Writer: Sharad Devarajan, SS Rajamouli
cast : Sharad Kelkar, Samay Thakkar, Mausam, Manoj Pandey
IMDB: 8.7
Director: Jeevan J Kang and Naveen John
3. Bridgerton season 3 part 1
Penelope, sometimes known as Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgeton's (Luke Newton) romance will be the main subject of Bridgerton season three. Although he returned from his summer vacation with a fresh appearance and a strong sense of swagger, Penelope's attempts to enter the marriage market fall flat miserably.
OTT platform:
Writer: Brownell
Cast: Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley
IMDB rating: not mentioned
Director: Shonda Rhimes
4.Madame Web
The superhero film, which is based on a character from Marvel Comics, will have you glued to the screen as it follows New York paramedic Cassandra Webb (played by Dakota Johnson), who gains the ability to see into the future.
OTT platform:
Writer: Matt SazamaBurk SharplessClaire Parker
Cast: Dakota Johnson Sydney Sweeney Isabela Merced
IMDB rating: 3.9
Director: S.J. Clarkson
5.Madgaon Express
Madgaon Express, directed by Kunal Kemmu and starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Divyendu, and Nora Fatehi, was well welcomed by the public and earned positive reviews from some celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor. Prepare for an unforgettable journey to Goa with this hilarious comedy.
OTT platform:
Writer: Kunal Kemmu
Cast: Divyendu Sharma Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary
IMDB rating: 7.3
Director: Kunal Kemmu