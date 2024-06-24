OTT Releases This Week (24th June to 30th June)

Last week was packed with entertainment, with numerous major releases hitting both OTT platforms and theaters. If you've already worked your way through that list, don't worry—we have a fresh lineup of the latest OTT releases for this week.
From eagerly anticipated new seasons of your favorite shows to thrilling new movies, this selection will keep you glued to your screens. Curious about what's coming up? Let's dive in and explore.
1. The Last Secrets of Humankind
This show provides a unique window into the Asian jungle and the relationship between early human ancestors and nature. Spanning 90 minutes across two parts, this docu-drama will debut in both Hindi and Tamil, showcasing remarkable scientific discoveries dating back nearly 800,000 years.
Directed by: Jacques Malaterre
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ashok Selvan
Releasing on: 24 June 2024
Streaming on: Discovery+ India
2. Kaulitz & Kaulitz
Twin brothers and Tokio Hotel superstars, Tom and Bill Kaulitz, are set to reveal a glimpse into their personal lives in Los Angeles and Germany through this humorous and intimate reality series. Be sure to add this captivating show to your list of must-watch OTT releases this week.
Directed by: Michael Schmitt
Cast: Bill Kaulitz, Tom Kaulitz
Releasing on: 25 June 2024
Streaming on: Netflix
3. Rautu Ka Raaz
In the quiet hill station of Rautu, Mussoorie, small-town inspector Deepak Negi is assigned to unravel the mystery behind the murder of a hostel warden. As he delves into the case, he encounters strange incidents that complicate his quest to uncover the killer. Don't miss this intriguing film, one of several exciting new releases on OTT this coming week.
Directed by: Anand Surapu
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Atul Tiwari, Narayani Shastri, Rajesh Kumar
Releasing on: 28 June 2024
Streaming on: Zee5 Global
4. Land of Women
In this gripping tale, Gala finds herself in turmoil when her husband vanishes amidst financial troubles. With no other options, Gala, along with her mother and daughter, escapes to Spain in search of refuge. Don't miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in this compelling story, alongside a plethora of other intriguing movies and shows releasing on OTT this week.
Created by: Ramón Campos
Cast: Eva Longoria, Carmen Maura, Santiago Cabrera, Gloria Muñoz, Victoria Bazua, Amaury Nolasco
Releasing on: 26 June 2024
Streaming on: Apple TV+
5.Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2
Prepare for the chilling return of "Roommate Horrors: Season 2," where individuals share terrifying encounters with seemingly harmless roommates turned nightmarish. Delve into firsthand accounts as victims recount the unsettling details of their once-innocuous living situations, revealing the sinister and sometimes violent intentions lurking beneath the surface. These gripping true stories are sure to send shivers down your spine.
Directed by: Cynthia Childs
Cast: John Cabrera, Judy, Lucero, William P. Wood
Releasing on: 26 June 2024
Streaming on: Netflix