OTT Releases this week ( 27th May - 1st June)

One of the most crucial things to accomplish is to match your meal with the appropriate entertainment. And once you know what's coming up on OTT from May 27 to June 1, picking the proper series or flicks gets much easier.
This list of this week's newest OTT series and films can assist you in choosing what to watch next if your list of new releases has run out. So continue reading and decide which movie or series can give you a relaxing time.
Panchayat: Season 3
After losing his job, Abhishek Tripathi, the Gramme Panchayat Secretary, decides to follow his aspirations. But Abhishek is forced to return to the village when Pradhan ji summons him, this time as the Gramme Panchayat Secretary for Phulera. But it will take more work for him to return. The young man is forced to combat the situation since Bhushan and MLA Chandra Kishore are determined to see Abhishek fail. Remember to include this web series in your weekly list of the newest OTT films and television shows.
Directed by: Deepak Kumar Mishra
Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa
Releasing on: 28 May 2024
Streaming on:
Swatantra Veer Savarkar
The biographical movie is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's life, an Indian politician. The historical picture tells the story of the politician's creation of the covert Abhinav Bharat Society, his literary works, and the formation of the Hindutva nationalist political philosophy. One of the top new OTT films to watch this week is this one.
Directed by: Randeep Hooda
Cast: Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, Tirrtha Murbaadkar, Chetan Swaroop, Rajesh Khera, Lokesh Mittal, Brajesh Jha, Mrinal Dutt
Releasing on: 28 May 2024
Streaming on:
Dedh Bigha Zameen
The plot is about a common man's struggle against the government after he is forced to provide documentation proving he is the owner of a plot of property he intends to give away as a dowry for his sister's wedding. If you are a fan of Pratik Gandhi's art, you really should see this movie.
Directed by: Pulkit
Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Khushali Kumar, Vinod Nahardih
Releasing on: 31 May 2024
Streaming on:
Lumberjack the Monster
Lawyer Akira Ninomiya is a sociopath who has no problem killing people to achieve his goals. He miraculously escapes a lethal attack from an unidentified attacker donning a monstrous mask. He consequently becomes motivated to track down his assailant and exact retribution.
Directed by: Takashi Miike
Cast: Kazuya Kamenashi, Nanao, Riho Yoshioka, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, Shota Sometani, Shido Nakamura, Reon Yuzuki, Minosuke, Keisuke Horibe
Releasing on: 01 June 2024
Streaming on: