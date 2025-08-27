OTT Releases This Week (August 25–31, 2025): Metro… In Dino, Karate Kid: Legends & More

Every week, movie and show lovers eagerly wait for new OTT releases. The last week of August brings a line-up of blockbuster titles — from Metro… In Dino to Marvel’s Thunderbolts — making the wait truly worthwhile. In this article, we’ll walk you through all the exciting shows and movies arriving this week. So, get your weekend plans ready and stream your favourites on your go-to OTT platforms!
Latest OTT Releases This Week (August 25–31)
|Upload Season 4
|English
|Prime Video
|Aug 25
|Sci-Fi, Comedy-Drama
|Katrina: Come Hell and High Water
|English
|Netflix
|Aug 27
|Documentary
|The Terminal List: Dark Wolf
|English
|Prime Video
|Aug 27
|Action, Thriller
|Thunderbolts*
|English
|JioHotstar
|Aug 27
|Superhero, Action
|Half CA Season 2
|Hindi
|MX Player
|Aug 27
|Drama
|Day of Reckoning
|English
|JioHotstar
|Aug 28
|Western, Action
|My Dead Friend Zoe
|English
|JioHotstar
|Aug 28
|Dark Comedy, Drama
|My Life with the Walter Boys S2
|English
|Netflix
|Aug 28
|Teen Drama
|The Thursday Murder Club
|English
|Netflix
|Aug 28
|Comedy, Crime
|Better Man
|English
|Lionsgate Play
|Aug 29
|Biopic, Musical Drama
|Metro… In Dino
|Hindi
|Netflix
|Aug 29
|Romance, Drama
|Songs of Paradise
|Hindi
|Prime Video
|Aug 29
|Musical, Biographical Drama
|Karate Kid: Legends
|English
|Netflix
|Aug 30
|Action, Drama
Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video
Upload Season 4
Release Date: Aug 25, 2025
Genre: Sci-Fi, Comedy-Drama
Cast: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards
Synopsis: The final season of Upload brings Lakeview to the brink of destruction as a rogue AI threatens both the digital afterlife and the real world. Nathan and Nora must lead one last fight to save humanity from deletion.
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf
Release Date: Aug 27, 2025
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, Tom Hopper
Synopsis: This prequel reveals Ben Edwards’ transformation from Navy SEAL to CIA operative, diving deep into covert operations where brotherhood collides with betrayal.
Songs of Paradise
Release Date: Aug 29, 2025
Genre: Musical, Biographical Drama
Cast: Saba Azad, Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani
Synopsis: Inspired by Kashmir’s legendary singer Raj Begum, this moving drama follows Noor Begum’s rise from wedding singer to the first female voice of Radio Kashmir, battling societal barriers through her music.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix
Katrina: Come Hell and High Water
Release Date: Aug 27, 2025
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: A three-part series revisiting the catastrophic Hurricane Katrina through survivor testimonies and unseen archival footage, executive produced by Spike Lee.
My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2
Release Date: Aug 28, 2025
Genre: Teen Drama
Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry
Synopsis: Jackie returns to Silver Falls, reigniting tensions in her complicated love triangle while navigating identity and belonging.
The Thursday Murder Club
Release Date: Aug 28, 2025
Genre: Comedy, Crime
Cast: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley
Synopsis: Four retirees-turned-amateur detectives find themselves solving a real murder in their retirement village, blending humor with suspense.
Metro… In Dino
Release Date: Aug 29, 2025
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi
Synopsis: Anurag Basu’s sequel to Life in a… Metro explores interwoven love stories across four Indian cities, with a soulful soundtrack by Pritam.
Karate Kid: Legends
Release Date: Aug 30, 2025
Genre: Action, Drama
Cast: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Ming-Na Wen
Synopsis: Bridging Cobra Kai and the 2010 reboot, this film follows kung-fu prodigy Li Fong as he trains under mentors Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han for the Five Boroughs tournament.
Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar
Thunderbolts
Release Date: Aug 27, 2025
Genre: Superhero, Action
Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Synopsis: Marvel’s antihero team assembles under Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, but fractured loyalties and The Sentry’s overwhelming presence threaten to destroy them.
Day of Reckoning
Release Date: Aug 28, 2025
Genre: Western, Action
Cast: Zach Roerig, Billy Zane, Cara Jade Myers
Synopsis: A sheriff, a marshal, and an outlaw form an uneasy alliance against relentless bandits in this gritty survival western.
My Dead Friend Zoe
Release Date: Aug 28, 2025
Genre: Dark Comedy, Drama
Cast: Sonequa Martin-Green, Morgan Freeman, Ed Harris
Synopsis: An army veteran haunted by her fallen friend Zoe confronts trauma, family bonds, and healing in this emotionally layered story.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Lionsgate Play
Better Man
Release Date: Aug 29, 2025
Genre: Biopic, Musical Drama
Cast: Jonno Davies (motion-capture), Robbie Williams (voice/narration)
Synopsis: A daring reimagining of Robbie Williams’ life, portraying him as a motion-captured chimpanzee to reflect his struggles with fame, addiction, and redemption.
Shows & Movies Streaming on MX Player
Half CA Season 2
Release Date: Aug 27, 2025
Genre: Drama
Cast: Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Prit Kamani
Synopsis: Archie and Niraj face intense academic and personal struggles as they fight to clear their CA exams, tackling pressure, failure, and resilience.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week
Metro… In Dino (Netflix): Anurag Basu’s multi-city love stories make this one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year.
Thunderbolts (JioHotstar):* Marvel fans can’t miss the explosive antihero team-up.
Karate Kid: Legends (Netflix): A nostalgic yet fresh continuation of the martial arts saga.
The last week of August 2025 is nothing short of a treat for OTT audiences. With a mix of Bollywood dramas, Hollywood blockbusters, gripping thrillers, and heartfelt stories, this week’s lineup caters to every mood and genre preference. From Metro… In Dino’s emotional journey to Marvel’s Thunderbolts action-packed spectacle, and the nostalgic return of Karate Kid: Legends, streaming platforms have ensured viewers won’t run out of choices. So, clear your schedule, grab your favorite snacks, and let your OTT weekend binge begin!
