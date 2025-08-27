Advertisment
Entertainment

OTT Releases This Week (August 25–31, 2025): Metro… In Dino, Karate Kid: Legends & More

The final week of August 2025 wraps up the month with an impressive lineup of global blockbusters and regional gems. Whether you’re drawn to Anurag Basu’s soulful storytelling in Metro… In Dino, Marvel’s high-voltage Thunderbolts.

Abhilasha Pathak
Every week, movie and show lovers eagerly wait for new OTT releases. The last week of August brings a line-up of blockbuster titles — from Metro… In Dino to Marvel’s Thunderbolts — making the wait truly worthwhile. In this article, we’ll walk you through all the exciting shows and movies arriving this week. So, get your weekend plans ready and stream your favourites on your go-to OTT platforms!

Latest OTT Releases This Week (August 25–31)

TitleLanguageOTT PlatformRelease DateGenre
Upload Season 4EnglishPrime VideoAug 25Sci-Fi, Comedy-Drama
Katrina: Come Hell and High WaterEnglishNetflixAug 27Documentary
The Terminal List: Dark WolfEnglishPrime VideoAug 27Action, Thriller
Thunderbolts*EnglishJioHotstarAug 27Superhero, Action
Half CA Season 2HindiMX PlayerAug 27Drama
Day of ReckoningEnglishJioHotstarAug 28Western, Action
My Dead Friend ZoeEnglishJioHotstarAug 28Dark Comedy, Drama
My Life with the Walter Boys S2EnglishNetflixAug 28Teen Drama
The Thursday Murder ClubEnglishNetflixAug 28Comedy, Crime
Better ManEnglishLionsgate PlayAug 29Biopic, Musical Drama
Metro… In DinoHindiNetflixAug 29Romance, Drama
Songs of ParadiseHindiPrime VideoAug 29Musical, Biographical Drama
Karate Kid: LegendsEnglishNetflixAug 30Action, Drama

Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video

Upload Season 4

  • Release Date: Aug 25, 2025

  • Genre: Sci-Fi, Comedy-Drama

  • Cast: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards

  • Synopsis: The final season of Upload brings Lakeview to the brink of destruction as a rogue AI threatens both the digital afterlife and the real world. Nathan and Nora must lead one last fight to save humanity from deletion.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

  • Release Date: Aug 27, 2025

  • Genre: Action, Thriller

  • Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, Tom Hopper

  • Synopsis: This prequel reveals Ben Edwards’ transformation from Navy SEAL to CIA operative, diving deep into covert operations where brotherhood collides with betrayal.

Songs of Paradise

  • Release Date: Aug 29, 2025

  • Genre: Musical, Biographical Drama

  • Cast: Saba Azad, Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani

  • Synopsis: Inspired by Kashmir’s legendary singer Raj Begum, this moving drama follows Noor Begum’s rise from wedding singer to the first female voice of Radio Kashmir, battling societal barriers through her music.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

  • Release Date: Aug 27, 2025

  • Genre: Documentary

  • Synopsis: A three-part series revisiting the catastrophic Hurricane Katrina through survivor testimonies and unseen archival footage, executive produced by Spike Lee.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2

  • Release Date: Aug 28, 2025

  • Genre: Teen Drama

  • Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry

  • Synopsis: Jackie returns to Silver Falls, reigniting tensions in her complicated love triangle while navigating identity and belonging.

The Thursday Murder Club

  • Release Date: Aug 28, 2025

  • Genre: Comedy, Crime

  • Cast: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley

  • Synopsis: Four retirees-turned-amateur detectives find themselves solving a real murder in their retirement village, blending humor with suspense.

Metro… In Dino

  • Release Date: Aug 29, 2025

  • Genre: Romance, Drama

  • Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi

  • Synopsis: Anurag Basu’s sequel to Life in a… Metro explores interwoven love stories across four Indian cities, with a soulful soundtrack by Pritam.

Karate Kid: Legends

  • Release Date: Aug 30, 2025

  • Genre: Action, Drama

  • Cast: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Ming-Na Wen

  • Synopsis: Bridging Cobra Kai and the 2010 reboot, this film follows kung-fu prodigy Li Fong as he trains under mentors Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han for the Five Boroughs tournament.

Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Thunderbolts

  • Release Date: Aug 27, 2025

  • Genre: Superhero, Action

  • Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

  • Synopsis: Marvel’s antihero team assembles under Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, but fractured loyalties and The Sentry’s overwhelming presence threaten to destroy them.

Day of Reckoning

  • Release Date: Aug 28, 2025

  • Genre: Western, Action

  • Cast: Zach Roerig, Billy Zane, Cara Jade Myers

  • Synopsis: A sheriff, a marshal, and an outlaw form an uneasy alliance against relentless bandits in this gritty survival western.

My Dead Friend Zoe

  • Release Date: Aug 28, 2025

  • Genre: Dark Comedy, Drama

  • Cast: Sonequa Martin-Green, Morgan Freeman, Ed Harris

  • Synopsis: An army veteran haunted by her fallen friend Zoe confronts trauma, family bonds, and healing in this emotionally layered story.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Lionsgate Play

Better Man

  • Release Date: Aug 29, 2025

  • Genre: Biopic, Musical Drama

  • Cast: Jonno Davies (motion-capture), Robbie Williams (voice/narration)

  • Synopsis: A daring reimagining of Robbie Williams’ life, portraying him as a motion-captured chimpanzee to reflect his struggles with fame, addiction, and redemption.

Shows & Movies Streaming on MX Player

Half CA Season 2

  • Release Date: Aug 27, 2025

  • Genre: Drama

  • Cast: Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Prit Kamani

  • Synopsis: Archie and Niraj face intense academic and personal struggles as they fight to clear their CA exams, tackling pressure, failure, and resilience.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

  1. Metro… In Dino (Netflix): Anurag Basu’s multi-city love stories make this one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year.

  2. Thunderbolts (JioHotstar):* Marvel fans can’t miss the explosive antihero team-up.

  3. Karate Kid: Legends (Netflix): A nostalgic yet fresh continuation of the martial arts saga.

The last week of August 2025 is nothing short of a treat for OTT audiences. With a mix of Bollywood dramas, Hollywood blockbusters, gripping thrillers, and heartfelt stories, this week’s lineup caters to every mood and genre preference. From Metro… In Dino’s emotional journey to Marvel’s Thunderbolts action-packed spectacle, and the nostalgic return of Karate Kid: Legends, streaming platforms have ensured viewers won’t run out of choices. So, clear your schedule, grab your favorite snacks, and let your OTT weekend binge begin!

FAQ

Q1: When is Metro… In Dino releasing on OTT?
A: Metro… In Dino streams on Netflix from August 29, 2025.
Q2: Which platform has Marvel’s Thunderbolts?
A: Thunderbolts premieres on JioHotstar on August 27, 2025.
Q3: Where can I watch Karate Kid: Legends online?
A: The film will be available on Netflix starting August 30, 2025.
Q4: Is Upload Season 4 the last season?
A: Yes, Season 4 is the final installment of Upload, streaming on Prime Video from August 25, 2025.

