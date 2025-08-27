OTT Releases This Week (August 25–31, 2025): Metro… In Dino, Karate Kid: Legends & More

Every week, movie and show lovers eagerly wait for new OTT releases. The last week of August brings a line-up of blockbuster titles — from Metro… In Dino to Marvel’s Thunderbolts — making the wait truly worthwhile. In this article, we’ll walk you through all the exciting shows and movies arriving this week. So, get your weekend plans ready and stream your favourites on your go-to OTT platforms!

Latest OTT Releases This Week (August 25–31)

Title Language OTT Platform Release Date Genre Upload Season 4 English Prime Video Aug 25 Sci-Fi, Comedy-Drama Katrina: Come Hell and High Water English Netflix Aug 27 Documentary The Terminal List: Dark Wolf English Prime Video Aug 27 Action, Thriller Thunderbolts* English JioHotstar Aug 27 Superhero, Action Half CA Season 2 Hindi MX Player Aug 27 Drama Day of Reckoning English JioHotstar Aug 28 Western, Action My Dead Friend Zoe English JioHotstar Aug 28 Dark Comedy, Drama My Life with the Walter Boys S2 English Netflix Aug 28 Teen Drama The Thursday Murder Club English Netflix Aug 28 Comedy, Crime Better Man English Lionsgate Play Aug 29 Biopic, Musical Drama Metro… In Dino Hindi Netflix Aug 29 Romance, Drama Songs of Paradise Hindi Prime Video Aug 29 Musical, Biographical Drama Karate Kid: Legends English Netflix Aug 30 Action, Drama

Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video

Upload Season 4

Release Date: Aug 25, 2025

Genre: Sci-Fi, Comedy-Drama

Cast: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards

Synopsis: The final season of Upload brings Lakeview to the brink of destruction as a rogue AI threatens both the digital afterlife and the real world. Nathan and Nora must lead one last fight to save humanity from deletion.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

Release Date: Aug 27, 2025

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, Tom Hopper

Synopsis: This prequel reveals Ben Edwards’ transformation from Navy SEAL to CIA operative, diving deep into covert operations where brotherhood collides with betrayal.

Songs of Paradise

Release Date: Aug 29, 2025

Genre: Musical, Biographical Drama

Cast: Saba Azad, Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani

Synopsis: Inspired by Kashmir’s legendary singer Raj Begum, this moving drama follows Noor Begum’s rise from wedding singer to the first female voice of Radio Kashmir, battling societal barriers through her music.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

Release Date: Aug 27, 2025

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: A three-part series revisiting the catastrophic Hurricane Katrina through survivor testimonies and unseen archival footage, executive produced by Spike Lee.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2

Release Date: Aug 28, 2025

Genre: Teen Drama

Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry

Synopsis: Jackie returns to Silver Falls, reigniting tensions in her complicated love triangle while navigating identity and belonging.

The Thursday Murder Club

Release Date: Aug 28, 2025

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Cast: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley

Synopsis: Four retirees-turned-amateur detectives find themselves solving a real murder in their retirement village, blending humor with suspense.

Metro… In Dino

Release Date: Aug 29, 2025

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi

Synopsis: Anurag Basu’s sequel to Life in a… Metro explores interwoven love stories across four Indian cities, with a soulful soundtrack by Pritam.

Karate Kid: Legends

Release Date: Aug 30, 2025

Genre: Action, Drama

Cast: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Ming-Na Wen

Synopsis: Bridging Cobra Kai and the 2010 reboot, this film follows kung-fu prodigy Li Fong as he trains under mentors Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han for the Five Boroughs tournament.

Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Thunderbolts

Release Date: Aug 27, 2025

Genre: Superhero, Action

Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Synopsis: Marvel’s antihero team assembles under Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, but fractured loyalties and The Sentry’s overwhelming presence threaten to destroy them.

Day of Reckoning

Release Date: Aug 28, 2025

Genre: Western, Action

Cast: Zach Roerig, Billy Zane, Cara Jade Myers

Synopsis: A sheriff, a marshal, and an outlaw form an uneasy alliance against relentless bandits in this gritty survival western.

My Dead Friend Zoe

Release Date: Aug 28, 2025

Genre: Dark Comedy, Drama

Cast: Sonequa Martin-Green, Morgan Freeman, Ed Harris

Synopsis: An army veteran haunted by her fallen friend Zoe confronts trauma, family bonds, and healing in this emotionally layered story.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Lionsgate Play

Better Man

Release Date: Aug 29, 2025

Genre: Biopic, Musical Drama

Cast: Jonno Davies (motion-capture), Robbie Williams (voice/narration)

Synopsis: A daring reimagining of Robbie Williams’ life, portraying him as a motion-captured chimpanzee to reflect his struggles with fame, addiction, and redemption.

Shows & Movies Streaming on MX Player

Half CA Season 2

Release Date: Aug 27, 2025

Genre: Drama

Cast: Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Prit Kamani

Synopsis: Archie and Niraj face intense academic and personal struggles as they fight to clear their CA exams, tackling pressure, failure, and resilience.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

Metro… In Dino (Netflix): Anurag Basu’s multi-city love stories make this one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. Thunderbolts (JioHotstar):* Marvel fans can’t miss the explosive antihero team-up. Karate Kid: Legends (Netflix): A nostalgic yet fresh continuation of the martial arts saga.

The last week of August 2025 is nothing short of a treat for OTT audiences. With a mix of Bollywood dramas, Hollywood blockbusters, gripping thrillers, and heartfelt stories, this week’s lineup caters to every mood and genre preference. From Metro… In Dino’s emotional journey to Marvel’s Thunderbolts action-packed spectacle, and the nostalgic return of Karate Kid: Legends, streaming platforms have ensured viewers won’t run out of choices. So, clear your schedule, grab your favorite snacks, and let your OTT weekend binge begin!

FAQ Q. Q1: When is Metro… In Dino releasing on OTT? A. A: Metro… In Dino streams on Netflix from August 29, 2025. Q. Q2: Which platform has Marvel’s Thunderbolts? A. A: Thunderbolts premieres on JioHotstar on August 27, 2025. Q. Q3: Where can I watch Karate Kid: Legends online? A. A: The film will be available on Netflix starting August 30, 2025. Q. Q4: Is Upload Season 4 the last season? A. A: Yes, Season 4 is the final installment of Upload, streaming on Prime Video from August 25, 2025.

