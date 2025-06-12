What to Watch This Week: 9 OTT Releases (June 9–15) from Rana Naidu to Snow White

As the second week of June kicks off, streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioCinema, Apple TV+, and Hotstar are set to drop a packed lineup of entertainment. From intense family drama to supernatural school tales, this week has something for everyone. Here's your curated guide to the top OTT releases from June 9–15, 2025.

OTT Releases This Week (June 9–15, 2025)

1. Rana Naidu Season 2

Rana Naidu returns as the go-to problem solver for Bollywood’s elite. In Season 2, Rana battles both external enemies and inner turmoil as Arjun Rampal’s character, Rauf, emerges as a new threat. The show delves deeper into family dynamics, betrayal, and redemption.

Platform : Netflix

Release Date : June 13, 2025

Genre : Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Dino Morea

2. The Traitors (India)

Set in the lavish Suryagarh Palace, 20 contestants play a thrilling mind game where ‘Traitors’ secretly sabotage missions, and ‘Faithfuls’ try to uncover them. Suspicion runs high, alliances crumble, and betrayal is inevitable in this Indian adaptation of the global hit.

Platform : Amazon Prime Video

Release Date : June 12, 2025

Genre : Reality TV, Psychological Thriller

Host : Karan Johar

Cast (Contestants): Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra (among others)

3. Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

This powerful documentary recounts the tragic 2023 implosion of the Titan submersible. It explores the safety oversights, controversial decisions by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, and the relentless pursuit of innovation that led to catastrophe.

Platform : Netflix

Release Date : June 11, 2025

Genre : Documentary

Cast: Real-life interviews with whistleblowers, experts, and former OceanGate employees

4. Alappuzha Gymkhana

A group of youngsters from Alappuzha take up boxing to secure college admission through sports quota. As they rise in the sport, their unity and grit are tested. This Malayalam hit offers an emotional yet powerful look at ambition and perseverance.

Platform : SonyLIV

Release Date : June 13, 2025

Genre : Sports Drama

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Darshana Rajendran, Sreenath Bhasi

5. Echo Valley

On a tranquil Pennsylvania horse farm, a mother and daughter reconnect amid secrecy and danger. Claire returns to her estranged mother, Kate, injured and haunted. As truth unravels, the story explores grief, trust, and maternal instinct.

Platform : Apple TV+

Release Date : June 12, 2025

Genre : Psychological Thriller

Cast: Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney

6. FUBAR Season 2

Luke and Emma, a CIA father-daughter duo, are back in action. Season 2 escalates with the arrival of Greta, an old flame and East German spy. Between global missions and strained family ties, this season packs in humor, explosions, and espionage.

Platform : Netflix

Release Date : June 12, 2025

Genre : Action, Comedy

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Carrie-Anne Moss

7. Padakkalam

Set in a rural school where comic books rule the culture, the film follows nerdy students who encounter supernatural chaos when a new professor arrives. A lighthearted yet mysterious Malayalam entertainer that blends nostalgia with fantasy.

Platform : JioCinema/Hotstar

Release Date : June 11, 2025

Genre : Fantasy, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen, Sandeep Pradeep

8. Snow White (Live-Action)

Directed by Marc Webb, this reimagined version of Disney’s 1937 classic adds a rebellious twist. Snow White joins forces with seven dwarfs and a band of freedom fighters to overthrow the Evil Queen and reclaim her kingdom.

Platform : JioCinema/Hotstar

Release Date : June 12, 2025

Genre : Fantasy, Adventure

Cast: Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler

9. Subham

When their wives get addicted to a TV soap, a group of husbands find themselves in bizarre supernatural trouble. What begins as household escapism turns into a comically eerie nightmare in this horror-comedy produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Platform : JioCinema/Hotstar

Release Date : June 13, 2025

Genre : Horror Comedy (Telugu)

Cast: Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu, Priyanka Sharma

From chilling documentaries to adrenaline-fueled sequels, and heartfelt dramas to quirky horrors, this week's OTT offerings cater to a wide range of tastes. Whether you're a fan of gripping reality TV, action thrillers, or fantasy tales, your binge-watch list just got a lot more exciting.

