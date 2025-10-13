Subscribe

OTT Releases This Week (Oct 13–19, 2025): Final Destination 6, Bhagwat Chapter One & More

Discover the latest OTT releases for October 13–19, 2025, including Final Destination 6: Bloodlines, Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas, How to Train Your Dragon, and more.

Abhilasha Pathak
The week of October 13–19, 2025, brings a diverse mix of new OTT releases across Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more. From high-octane supernatural thrillers to family-friendly animated adventures, this week’s slate is packed with entertainment for all kinds of viewers. Here’s a complete guide to everything new streaming online.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 13–19, 2025)

TitleOTT PlatformRelease DateGenre
How to Train Your DragonJioHotstarOct 13Fantasy, Adventure
The Neighborhood Season 8JioHotstarOct 14Sitcom, Comedy
Final Destination 6: BloodlinesJioHotstarOct 16Horror, Supernatural
The Diplomat Season 3NetflixOct 16Political Thriller
Bhagwat Chapter One: RaakshasZEE5Oct 17Crime, Thriller
KishkindhapuriZEE5Oct 17Horror, Thriller
I Know What You Did Last SummerNetflixOct 18Slasher, Horror

Shows and Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

How to Train Your Dragon

  • Release Date: October 13, 2025

  • Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

  • Synopsis: This live-action remake of the beloved 2010 animated film follows a young Viking as he befriends a dragon, challenging long-held traditions in his village. Full of breathtaking visuals and heartwarming moments, the film is a treat for families and fantasy lovers alike.

The Neighborhood Season 8

  • Release Date: October 14, 2025

  • Genre: Sitcom, Comedy

  • Synopsis: The final season of this CBS sitcom explores community, family, and humor through the lives of residents in a suburban neighborhood, offering laughs and heartfelt moments in equal measure.

Final Destination 6: Bloodlines

  • Release Date: October 16, 2025

  • Genre: Horror, Supernatural

  • Synopsis: In this latest installment of the horror franchise, a new chain of deaths unfolds, tied to the sinister concept of “pre-destined” demise. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film continues the chilling legacy of the series.

Shows and Movies Streaming on Netflix

The Diplomat Season 3

  • Release Date: October 16, 2025

  • Genre: Political Thriller

  • Synopsis: Keri Russell returns as a veteran US diplomat navigating an international crisis while balancing personal and professional challenges. The season promises high-stakes intrigue and complex political maneuvering.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

  • Release Date: October 18, 2025

  • Genre: Slasher, Horror

  • Synopsis: The fourth installment in the franchise follows a new set of teens haunted by past mistakes. With suspense, scares, and intense drama, it is a must-watch for horror fans.

Shows and Movies Streaming on ZEE5

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

  • Release Date: October 17, 2025

  • Genre: Crime, Thriller

  • Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar, Tara Alisha Berry

  • Synopsis: A gripping crime thriller that delves into a prostitution racket investigation. Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat and a university professor unravel shocking secrets in this edge-of-the-seat drama.

Kishkindhapuri

  • Release Date: October 17, 2025

  • Genre: Horror, Thriller

  • Cast: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran

  • Synopsis: Set in a haunted town, this Telugu horror thriller blends supernatural elements with suspenseful storytelling, promising chills and unexpected twists.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

  1. Final Destination 6: Bloodlines (JioHotstar): Fans of horror will love the latest terrifying chapter in the franchise.

  2. Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas (ZEE5): Arshad Warsi leads a gripping investigation drama with strong performances and a tight storyline.

  3. How to Train Your Dragon (JioHotstar): A perfect weekend watch for families, combining adventure, stunning visuals, and heartfelt storytelling.

