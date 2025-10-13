OTT Releases This Week (Oct 13–19, 2025): Final Destination 6, Bhagwat Chapter One & More

The week of October 13–19, 2025, brings a diverse mix of new OTT releases across Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more. From high-octane supernatural thrillers to family-friendly animated adventures, this week’s slate is packed with entertainment for all kinds of viewers. Here’s a complete guide to everything new streaming online.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 13–19, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre How to Train Your Dragon JioHotstar Oct 13 Fantasy, Adventure The Neighborhood Season 8 JioHotstar Oct 14 Sitcom, Comedy Final Destination 6: Bloodlines JioHotstar Oct 16 Horror, Supernatural The Diplomat Season 3 Netflix Oct 16 Political Thriller Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas ZEE5 Oct 17 Crime, Thriller Kishkindhapuri ZEE5 Oct 17 Horror, Thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer Netflix Oct 18 Slasher, Horror

Shows and Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

How to Train Your Dragon

Release Date: October 13, 2025

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Synopsis: This live-action remake of the beloved 2010 animated film follows a young Viking as he befriends a dragon, challenging long-held traditions in his village. Full of breathtaking visuals and heartwarming moments, the film is a treat for families and fantasy lovers alike.

The Neighborhood Season 8

Release Date: October 14, 2025

Genre: Sitcom, Comedy

Synopsis: The final season of this CBS sitcom explores community, family, and humor through the lives of residents in a suburban neighborhood, offering laughs and heartfelt moments in equal measure.

Final Destination 6: Bloodlines

Release Date: October 16, 2025

Genre: Horror, Supernatural

Synopsis: In this latest installment of the horror franchise, a new chain of deaths unfolds, tied to the sinister concept of “pre-destined” demise. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film continues the chilling legacy of the series.

Shows and Movies Streaming on Netflix

The Diplomat Season 3

Release Date: October 16, 2025

Genre: Political Thriller

Synopsis: Keri Russell returns as a veteran US diplomat navigating an international crisis while balancing personal and professional challenges. The season promises high-stakes intrigue and complex political maneuvering.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Release Date: October 18, 2025

Genre: Slasher, Horror

Synopsis: The fourth installment in the franchise follows a new set of teens haunted by past mistakes. With suspense, scares, and intense drama, it is a must-watch for horror fans.

Shows and Movies Streaming on ZEE5

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar, Tara Alisha Berry

Synopsis: A gripping crime thriller that delves into a prostitution racket investigation. Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat and a university professor unravel shocking secrets in this edge-of-the-seat drama.

Kishkindhapuri

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Cast: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran

Synopsis: Set in a haunted town, this Telugu horror thriller blends supernatural elements with suspenseful storytelling, promising chills and unexpected twists.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

Final Destination 6: Bloodlines (JioHotstar): Fans of horror will love the latest terrifying chapter in the franchise. Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas (ZEE5): Arshad Warsi leads a gripping investigation drama with strong performances and a tight storyline. How to Train Your Dragon (JioHotstar): A perfect weekend watch for families, combining adventure, stunning visuals, and heartfelt storytelling.

