OTT Releases This Week (Oct 13–19, 2025): Final Destination 6, Bhagwat Chapter One & More

The week of October 13–19, 2025, brings a diverse mix of new OTT releases across Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more. From high-octane supernatural thrillers to family-friendly animated adventures, this week’s slate is packed with entertainment for all kinds of viewers. Here’s a complete guide to everything new streaming online.
Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 13–19, 2025)
|Title
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|How to Train Your Dragon
|JioHotstar
|Oct 13
|Fantasy, Adventure
|The Neighborhood Season 8
|JioHotstar
|Oct 14
|Sitcom, Comedy
|Final Destination 6: Bloodlines
|JioHotstar
|Oct 16
|Horror, Supernatural
|The Diplomat Season 3
|Netflix
|Oct 16
|Political Thriller
|Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas
|ZEE5
|Oct 17
|Crime, Thriller
|Kishkindhapuri
|ZEE5
|Oct 17
|Horror, Thriller
|I Know What You Did Last Summer
|Netflix
|Oct 18
|Slasher, Horror
Shows and Movies Streaming on JioHotstar
How to Train Your Dragon
Release Date: October 13, 2025
Genre: Fantasy, Adventure
Synopsis: This live-action remake of the beloved 2010 animated film follows a young Viking as he befriends a dragon, challenging long-held traditions in his village. Full of breathtaking visuals and heartwarming moments, the film is a treat for families and fantasy lovers alike.
The Neighborhood Season 8
Release Date: October 14, 2025
Genre: Sitcom, Comedy
Synopsis: The final season of this CBS sitcom explores community, family, and humor through the lives of residents in a suburban neighborhood, offering laughs and heartfelt moments in equal measure.
Final Destination 6: Bloodlines
Release Date: October 16, 2025
Genre: Horror, Supernatural
Synopsis: In this latest installment of the horror franchise, a new chain of deaths unfolds, tied to the sinister concept of “pre-destined” demise. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film continues the chilling legacy of the series.
Shows and Movies Streaming on Netflix
The Diplomat Season 3
Release Date: October 16, 2025
Genre: Political Thriller
Synopsis: Keri Russell returns as a veteran US diplomat navigating an international crisis while balancing personal and professional challenges. The season promises high-stakes intrigue and complex political maneuvering.
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Release Date: October 18, 2025
Genre: Slasher, Horror
Synopsis: The fourth installment in the franchise follows a new set of teens haunted by past mistakes. With suspense, scares, and intense drama, it is a must-watch for horror fans.
Shows and Movies Streaming on ZEE5
Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar, Tara Alisha Berry
Synopsis: A gripping crime thriller that delves into a prostitution racket investigation. Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat and a university professor unravel shocking secrets in this edge-of-the-seat drama.
Kishkindhapuri
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Cast: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Anupama Parameswaran
Synopsis: Set in a haunted town, this Telugu horror thriller blends supernatural elements with suspenseful storytelling, promising chills and unexpected twists.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week
Final Destination 6: Bloodlines (JioHotstar): Fans of horror will love the latest terrifying chapter in the franchise.
Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas (ZEE5): Arshad Warsi leads a gripping investigation drama with strong performances and a tight storyline.
How to Train Your Dragon (JioHotstar): A perfect weekend watch for families, combining adventure, stunning visuals, and heartfelt storytelling.
