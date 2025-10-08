OTT Releases This Week (October 6–12, 2025): War 2, Kurukshetra, Search: The Naina Murder Case and More

The second week of October 2025 (October 6–12) brings 11 fresh OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Apple TV+. This week’s slate offers a mix of action-packed blockbusters, gripping investigations, heartfelt documentaries, and mythological epics. From Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s highly anticipated War 2 to Konkona Sen Sharma’s tense investigative drama Search: The Naina Murder Case, here’s everything new to stream this week.
Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 6–12, 2025)
|Title
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|True Haunting
|Netflix
|Oct 7
|Horror, Documentary
|Maintenance Required
|Prime Video
|Oct 8
|Romance, Drama
|Boots
|Netflix
|Oct 9
|Coming-of-Age, Drama
|The Resurrected
|Netflix
|Oct 9
|Thriller, Supernatural
|Victoria Beckham
|Netflix
|Oct 9
|Documentary, Biography
|War 2
|Netflix
|Oct 9
|Action, Spy Thriller
|John Candy: I Like Me
|Prime Video
|Oct 10
|Documentary, Biography
|Kurukshetra
|Netflix
|Oct 10
|Animated, Mythological Drama
|My Father, The BTK Killer
|Netflix
|Oct 10
|True Crime, Documentary
|Search: The Naina Murder Case
|JioHotstar
|Oct 10
|Crime, Thriller
|The Last Frontier
|Apple TV+
|Oct 10
|Action, Survival Drama
Shows and Movies Streaming on Netflix
True Haunting
Release Date: October 7, 2025
Genre: Horror, Documentary
Synopsis: Executive produced by James Wan, this chilling docuseries dives into two terrifying real-life hauntings — Eerie Hall and This House Murdered Me. With interviews, reenactments, and found footage, True Haunting explores the blurred lines between fear and fact.
Boots
Release Date: October 9, 2025
Genre: Coming-of-Age, Drama
Cast: Miles Heizer, Max Parker, Vera Farmiga
Synopsis: A bullied teen joins the U.S. Marine Corps in search of identity and belonging. Facing prejudice and hardship, he discovers camaraderie, courage, and the meaning of self-worth in this emotional drama.
The Resurrected
Release Date: October 9, 2025
Genre: Thriller, Supernatural
Synopsis: In the fictional city of Benkha, two grieving mothers resurrect a scammer to learn the truth behind their daughters’ disappearances. But their quest for closure unleashes something far more sinister.
Victoria Beckham
Release Date: October 9, 2025
Genre: Documentary, Biography
Synopsis: This three-part docuseries traces Victoria Beckham’s evolution from pop icon to fashion designer. Featuring rare interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, it captures her personal and professional transformation ahead of Paris Fashion Week.
War 2
Release Date: October 9, 2025
Genre: Action, Spy Thriller
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Synopsis: The latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe pits Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) against his former ally Vikram (Jr NTR). When Kabir is accused of treason, loyalties crumble and alliances shift in this globe-trotting, high-octane thriller.
Kurukshetra
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Animated, Mythological Drama
Synopsis: Netflix’s first Indian animated epic reimagines the Mahabharata through 18 warriors, each grappling with duty, morality, and destiny. Directed by Ujaan Ganguly, the two-part series explores the emotional complexity behind the great war.
My Father, The BTK Killer
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: True Crime, Documentary
Synopsis: Kerri Rawson confronts her father’s hidden identity as the infamous “BTK” serial killer. Blending personal testimony and real footage, the film examines the haunting legacy of crime within a family.
Shows and Movies Streaming on Prime Video
Maintenance Required
Release Date: October 8, 2025
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Madelaine Petsch, Jacob Scipio
Synopsis: Charlie, the owner of a female-run mechanic shop, forms a surprising online bond with her business rival. As secrets unravel, this romantic drama explores ambition, betrayal, and the blurred line between love and competition.
John Candy: I Like Me
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Documentary, Biography
Director: Colin Hanks
Synopsis: Produced by Ryan Reynolds, this documentary celebrates the comedic genius of John Candy. Through unseen footage and heartfelt interviews, it paints an intimate portrait of the beloved actor and his enduring impact on comedy.
Shows and Movies Streaming on JioHotstar
Search: The Naina Murder Case
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Surya Sharma
Synopsis: ACP Sanyukta Das is drawn into a chilling teen murder investigation just as she plans to leave the force. This Indian adaptation of The Killing combines psychological depth with gripping procedural drama.
Shows and Movies Streaming on Apple TV+
The Last Frontier
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Action, Survival Drama
Cast: Jason Clarke
Synopsis: When a prison transport plane crashes in Alaska, U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick must track down escaped convicts in subzero wilderness — only to uncover a conspiracy behind the crash itself.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week
War 2 (Netflix): Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR face off in an adrenaline-fueled spy thriller by Ayan Mukerji.
Search: The Naina Murder Case (JioHotstar): Konkona Sen Sharma headlines a layered, gripping investigation drama.
Kurukshetra (Netflix): India’s first animated Mahabharata adaptation brings mythology to life in a fresh, cinematic format.
