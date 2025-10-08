OTT Releases This Week (October 6–12, 2025): War 2, Kurukshetra, Search: The Naina Murder Case and More

The second week of October 2025 (October 6–12) brings 11 fresh OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Apple TV+. This week’s slate offers a mix of action-packed blockbusters, gripping investigations, heartfelt documentaries, and mythological epics. From Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s highly anticipated War 2 to Konkona Sen Sharma’s tense investigative drama Search: The Naina Murder Case, here’s everything new to stream this week.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 6–12, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre True Haunting Netflix Oct 7 Horror, Documentary Maintenance Required Prime Video Oct 8 Romance, Drama Boots Netflix Oct 9 Coming-of-Age, Drama The Resurrected Netflix Oct 9 Thriller, Supernatural Victoria Beckham Netflix Oct 9 Documentary, Biography War 2 Netflix Oct 9 Action, Spy Thriller John Candy: I Like Me Prime Video Oct 10 Documentary, Biography Kurukshetra Netflix Oct 10 Animated, Mythological Drama My Father, The BTK Killer Netflix Oct 10 True Crime, Documentary Search: The Naina Murder Case JioHotstar Oct 10 Crime, Thriller The Last Frontier Apple TV+ Oct 10 Action, Survival Drama

Shows and Movies Streaming on Netflix

True Haunting

Release Date: October 7, 2025

Genre: Horror, Documentary

Synopsis: Executive produced by James Wan, this chilling docuseries dives into two terrifying real-life hauntings — Eerie Hall and This House Murdered Me. With interviews, reenactments, and found footage, True Haunting explores the blurred lines between fear and fact.

Boots

Release Date: October 9, 2025

Genre: Coming-of-Age, Drama

Cast: Miles Heizer, Max Parker, Vera Farmiga

Synopsis: A bullied teen joins the U.S. Marine Corps in search of identity and belonging. Facing prejudice and hardship, he discovers camaraderie, courage, and the meaning of self-worth in this emotional drama.

The Resurrected

Release Date: October 9, 2025

Genre: Thriller, Supernatural

Synopsis: In the fictional city of Benkha, two grieving mothers resurrect a scammer to learn the truth behind their daughters’ disappearances. But their quest for closure unleashes something far more sinister.

Victoria Beckham

Release Date: October 9, 2025

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Synopsis: This three-part docuseries traces Victoria Beckham’s evolution from pop icon to fashion designer. Featuring rare interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, it captures her personal and professional transformation ahead of Paris Fashion Week.

War 2

Release Date: October 9, 2025

Genre: Action, Spy Thriller

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Synopsis: The latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe pits Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) against his former ally Vikram (Jr NTR). When Kabir is accused of treason, loyalties crumble and alliances shift in this globe-trotting, high-octane thriller.

Kurukshetra

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Genre: Animated, Mythological Drama

Synopsis: Netflix’s first Indian animated epic reimagines the Mahabharata through 18 warriors, each grappling with duty, morality, and destiny. Directed by Ujaan Ganguly, the two-part series explores the emotional complexity behind the great war.

My Father, The BTK Killer

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Genre: True Crime, Documentary

Synopsis: Kerri Rawson confronts her father’s hidden identity as the infamous “BTK” serial killer. Blending personal testimony and real footage, the film examines the haunting legacy of crime within a family.

Shows and Movies Streaming on Prime Video

Maintenance Required

Release Date: October 8, 2025

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Madelaine Petsch, Jacob Scipio

Synopsis: Charlie, the owner of a female-run mechanic shop, forms a surprising online bond with her business rival. As secrets unravel, this romantic drama explores ambition, betrayal, and the blurred line between love and competition.

John Candy: I Like Me

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Director: Colin Hanks

Synopsis: Produced by Ryan Reynolds, this documentary celebrates the comedic genius of John Candy. Through unseen footage and heartfelt interviews, it paints an intimate portrait of the beloved actor and his enduring impact on comedy.

Shows and Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Search: The Naina Murder Case

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Surya Sharma

Synopsis: ACP Sanyukta Das is drawn into a chilling teen murder investigation just as she plans to leave the force. This Indian adaptation of The Killing combines psychological depth with gripping procedural drama.

Shows and Movies Streaming on Apple TV+

The Last Frontier

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Genre: Action, Survival Drama

Cast: Jason Clarke

Synopsis: When a prison transport plane crashes in Alaska, U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick must track down escaped convicts in subzero wilderness — only to uncover a conspiracy behind the crash itself.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

War 2 (Netflix): Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR face off in an adrenaline-fueled spy thriller by Ayan Mukerji.

Search: The Naina Murder Case (JioHotstar): Konkona Sen Sharma headlines a layered, gripping investigation drama.

Kurukshetra (Netflix): India’s first animated Mahabharata adaptation brings mythology to life in a fresh, cinematic format.

