OTT Releases This Week (Sept 29 – Oct 5, 2025): Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More

The first week of October 2025 (Sept 29 – Oct 5) brings 10 exciting OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and Apple TV+. From Cillian Murphy’s heartfelt drama Steve to Sivakarthikeyan’s psychological action thriller Madharaasi and the much-awaited K-drama Genie, Make a Wish, this week’s lineup is packed with thrillers, fantasy romances, survival dramas, and inspirational stories. Whether you’re looking for an intense binge or a lighthearted watch, your October watchlist just got bigger.

Latest OTT Releases This Week

(September 29 – October 5)

Title Language OTT Platform Release Date Genre Madharaasi Tamil Prime Video Oct 1 Psychological Thriller, Action Play Dirty English Prime Video Oct 1 Action, Crime, Heist 13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms Hindi SonyLIV Oct 1 Drama, Biopic The Game: You Never Play Alone Tamil Netflix Oct 2 Mystery, Thriller Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Punjabi ZEE5 Oct 2 Crime, Sports Drama Steve English Netflix Oct 3 Drama The New Force Swedish Netflix Oct 3 Historical Drama Genie, Make a Wish Korean Netflix Oct 3 Fantasy, Romance, Comedy Monster: The Ed Gein Story English Netflix Oct 3 True Crime, Anthology The Lost Bus English Apple TV+ Oct 3 Survival, Drama

Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video

Madharaasi

Release Date: Oct 1, 2025

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Action

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal

Synopsis: Written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi follows a middle-aged man with a rare psychological disorder who is recruited by an NIA officer to dismantle a criminal syndicate trafficking illegal weapons.

Play Dirty

Release Date: Oct 1, 2025

Genre: Action, Crime, Heist

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar

Synopsis: Based on Donald E. Westlake’s Parker series, this heist thriller follows Parker and his crew as they attempt a dangerous job that pits them against the New York mob.

Shows & Movies Streaming on SonyLIV

13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms

Release Date: Oct 1, 2025

Genre: Drama, Biopic

Synopsis: Inspired by the life of Mohit Tyagi, founder of ed-tech startup Competishun, the story follows Ritesh, a venture capitalist who leaves his job to help his IIT-JEE mentor build a new startup.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix

The Game: You Never Play Alone

Release Date: Oct 2, 2025

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Chandini Tamilarasan

Synopsis: A female game developer finds herself targeted both online and in real life as she fights back against misogyny and hidden dangers in the gaming world.

Steve

Release Date: Oct 3, 2025

Genre: Drama

Cast: Cillian Murphy

Synopsis: Based on Max Porter’s novella Shy, the film tells the story of Steve, a reform school headteacher in 1990s England, as he balances his students’ turbulent lives with his own mental health struggles.

The New Force

Release Date: Oct 3, 2025

Genre: Historical Drama

Synopsis: Set in 1958 Sweden, this series follows a group of pioneering women who join the police force in an experiment aimed at gender equality.

Genie, Make a Wish

Release Date: Oct 3, 2025

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Comedy

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy

Synopsis: A young woman awakens Genie, a mischievous spirit trapped for 1,000 years, who turns her life upside down as magic and love collide in this charming K-drama.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Release Date: Oct 3, 2025

Genre: True Crime, Anthology

Synopsis: The third instalment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster series, this chilling drama dives into the life of Ed Gein — the murderer and grave robber who inspired some of Hollywood’s most infamous killers.

Shows & Movies Streaming on ZEE5

Dakuaan Da Munda 3

Release Date: Oct 2, 2025

Genre: Crime, Sports Drama

Synopsis: Karma, a boxer from a notorious family, dreams of national glory but falls into addiction after a tragic accident. The gripping Punjabi drama follows his fight to reclaim his life.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Apple TV+

The Lost Bus

Release Date: Oct 3, 2025

Genre: Survival, Drama

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera

Synopsis: Based on Lizzie Johnson’s book Paradise, the film recounts the true story of a bus driver and teacher who risk everything to save 22 children from California’s 2018 Camp Fire.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

Madharaasi (Prime Video): Sivakarthikeyan and A. R. Murugadoss deliver a gripping psychological thriller. Steve (Netflix): Cillian Murphy in an emotional role about resilience and responsibility. The Lost Bus (Apple TV+): A survival drama based on real events, led by Matthew McConaughey.

Also Read:

New OTT Movies & Web Series This Week (Sept 1–7, 2025): Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, ZEE5