OTT Releases This Week (Sept 29 – Oct 5, 2025): Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More

The first week of October 2025 (Sept 29 – Oct 5) brings 10 exciting OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and Apple TV+. From Cillian Murphy’s heartfelt drama Steve to Sivakarthikeyan’s psychological action thriller Madharaasi and the much-awaited K-drama Genie, Make a Wish, this week’s lineup is packed with thrillers, fantasy romances, survival dramas, and inspirational stories. Whether you’re looking for an intense binge or a lighthearted watch, your October watchlist just got bigger.
Latest OTT Releases This Week
(September 29 – October 5)
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Madharaasi
|Tamil
|Prime Video
|Oct 1
|Psychological Thriller, Action
|Play Dirty
|English
|Prime Video
|Oct 1
|Action, Crime, Heist
|13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms
|Hindi
|SonyLIV
|Oct 1
|Drama, Biopic
|The Game: You Never Play Alone
|Tamil
|Netflix
|Oct 2
|Mystery, Thriller
|Dakuaan Da Munda 3
|Punjabi
|ZEE5
|Oct 2
|Crime, Sports Drama
|Steve
|English
|Netflix
|Oct 3
|Drama
|The New Force
|Swedish
|Netflix
|Oct 3
|Historical Drama
|Genie, Make a Wish
|Korean
|Netflix
|Oct 3
|Fantasy, Romance, Comedy
|Monster: The Ed Gein Story
|English
|Netflix
|Oct 3
|True Crime, Anthology
|The Lost Bus
|English
|Apple TV+
|Oct 3
|Survival, Drama
Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video
Madharaasi
Release Date: Oct 1, 2025
Genre: Psychological Thriller, Action
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal
Synopsis: Written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, Madharaasi follows a middle-aged man with a rare psychological disorder who is recruited by an NIA officer to dismantle a criminal syndicate trafficking illegal weapons.
Play Dirty
Release Date: Oct 1, 2025
Genre: Action, Crime, Heist
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar
Synopsis: Based on Donald E. Westlake’s Parker series, this heist thriller follows Parker and his crew as they attempt a dangerous job that pits them against the New York mob.
Shows & Movies Streaming on SonyLIV
13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms
Release Date: Oct 1, 2025
Genre: Drama, Biopic
Synopsis: Inspired by the life of Mohit Tyagi, founder of ed-tech startup Competishun, the story follows Ritesh, a venture capitalist who leaves his job to help his IIT-JEE mentor build a new startup.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix
The Game: You Never Play Alone
Release Date: Oct 2, 2025
Genre: Mystery, Thriller
Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap, Chandini Tamilarasan
Synopsis: A female game developer finds herself targeted both online and in real life as she fights back against misogyny and hidden dangers in the gaming world.
Steve
Release Date: Oct 3, 2025
Genre: Drama
Cast: Cillian Murphy
Synopsis: Based on Max Porter’s novella Shy, the film tells the story of Steve, a reform school headteacher in 1990s England, as he balances his students’ turbulent lives with his own mental health struggles.
The New Force
Release Date: Oct 3, 2025
Genre: Historical Drama
Synopsis: Set in 1958 Sweden, this series follows a group of pioneering women who join the police force in an experiment aimed at gender equality.
Genie, Make a Wish
Release Date: Oct 3, 2025
Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Comedy
Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy
Synopsis: A young woman awakens Genie, a mischievous spirit trapped for 1,000 years, who turns her life upside down as magic and love collide in this charming K-drama.
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Release Date: Oct 3, 2025
Genre: True Crime, Anthology
Synopsis: The third instalment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster series, this chilling drama dives into the life of Ed Gein — the murderer and grave robber who inspired some of Hollywood’s most infamous killers.
Shows & Movies Streaming on ZEE5
Dakuaan Da Munda 3
Release Date: Oct 2, 2025
Genre: Crime, Sports Drama
Synopsis: Karma, a boxer from a notorious family, dreams of national glory but falls into addiction after a tragic accident. The gripping Punjabi drama follows his fight to reclaim his life.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Apple TV+
The Lost Bus
Release Date: Oct 3, 2025
Genre: Survival, Drama
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera
Synopsis: Based on Lizzie Johnson’s book Paradise, the film recounts the true story of a bus driver and teacher who risk everything to save 22 children from California’s 2018 Camp Fire.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week
Madharaasi (Prime Video): Sivakarthikeyan and A. R. Murugadoss deliver a gripping psychological thriller.
Steve (Netflix): Cillian Murphy in an emotional role about resilience and responsibility.
The Lost Bus (Apple TV+): A survival drama based on real events, led by Matthew McConaughey.
Also Read:
New OTT Movies & Web Series This Week (Sept 1–7, 2025): Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, ZEE5