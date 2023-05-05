OTT Releases to Watch in May First week 2023 on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar

May 2023 first weekend OTT Releases: As the summer season kicks into high gear, OTT platforms are ensuring that viewers have a steady stream of entertainment to keep them engaged. Following the exciting releases from the previous week, the first weekend of May brings a fresh wave of content to binge on. From adrenaline-pumping dramas to intriguing prequels, this week's releases promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Whether you're looking for a laughter-filled family drama or a gripping crime thriller, here's a rundown of the exciting movies and web series arriving on OTT platforms this week. Get ready to add these titles to your watchlist!
"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is a prequel spin-off to the popular Bridgerton series, and it follows the journey of young Queen Charlotte as she rises to prominence after marrying King George of England. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series features an ensemble cast, including India Amarteiflo, Adjoa Andoh, and Michelle Fairley. The show will delve into the backstory of the Queen and explore her world, which is full of secrets, scandal, and intrigue. It is set to release on May 4, and fans of Bridgerton are eagerly awaiting its premiere.
"Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo" is an action-packed drama series that revolves around a matriarch (Dimple Kapadia), her daughter, and daughters-in-law, who run a drug cartel. The show features an interesting ensemble of actors, including Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar. Created by Himi Adajania, the series promises to be a thrilling ride full of twists and turns. It is set to release on May 5, and fans are excited to see the powerful women of the show in action.
"Fireflies: Parth aur Jugnu" is a fantasy drama series that follows the adventures of a lonely teenager who befriends a mysterious boy living in the jungle. Together, they embark on a journey to save a magical tree. The show promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally captivating experience. It is set to release on May 5 on ZEE5, and fans of fantasy and adventure are eagerly anticipating its premiere.
"Sanctuary" is a Netflix drama that tells the story of a young Sumo wrestler, Kiyushi Oze, who joins the lucrative industry only for the money but ends up confronting multiple challenges on his journey. The show promises to offer an intimate look into the traditional world of sumo wrestling and explore the complexities of the sport. It features an ensemble cast, including Shô Aoyagi, Atsushi Itô, and Ryo Ryusei, among others. It is set to release on May 4, and fans of sports dramas are eagerly awaiting its premiere.
"Corona Papers" is a Priyadarshan-directed film that was previously released in theatres and is now available on OTT. Starring Shine Tom Chacko and Shane Nigam, the film is adapted from a 2017 Tamil film, "8 Thottakal," which was inspired by Akira Kurosawa's 1949 film, "Stray Dog." The film revolves around a cop who loses his revolver on a bus, which ends up being used in a robbery and homicide. It promises to be a thrilling and suspenseful ride that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.