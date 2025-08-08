OTT This Week Tamil Telegu Malayalam (August 4–10, 2025): From Maaman to Mayasabha

The first full week of August brings an exciting slate of South Indian OTT premieres, spanning heartfelt family dramas, gripping political thrillers, lighthearted romances, and socially conscious tales. With platforms like ZEE5, Sony LIV, JioHotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, Sun NXT, and Saina Play (many also accessible via OTTplay Premium) leading the charge, audiences have plenty to add to their watchlists.
From Soori’s much-loved Maaman to Deva Katta’s intense Mayasabha, and from the road-trip warmth of Paranthu Po to the socially charged Hebbali Cut, here’s the complete lineup of new Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada OTT releases for the week of August 4–10, 2025.
South OTT Releases this week 2025
|Title
|Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Maaman
|ZEE5, OTTplay Premium
|Aug 8
|Family Drama
|Mayasabha
|Sony LIV, OTTplay Premium
|Aug 7
|Political Thriller
|Paranthu Po
|JioHotstar, OTTplay Premium
|Aug 5
|Drama, Family
|Hebbali Cut
|Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium
|Aug 8
|Social Drama
|Mothevari Love Story
|ZEE5, OTTplay Premium
|Aug 8
|Romance, Comedy
|Arabia Kadali
|Prime Video
|Aug 8
|Survival Drama
|Oho Enthan Baby
|Netflix
|Aug 8
|Romance, Drama
|Nadikar
|Saina Play
|Aug 8
|Drama
OTT Releases on ZEE5
Maaman
Release Date: August 8, 2025
Genre: Family Drama
Cast: Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi
A poignant Tamil family story about the deep connection between Inba (Soori) and his young nephew Nilan. As the bond grows, it begins to strain Inba’s marriage to Rekha (Aishwarya Lekshmi). Celebrated during its theatrical run, Maaman now comes to OTT for a wider audience to enjoy its heartfelt storytelling.
Mothevari Love Story
Release Date: August 8, 2025
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Cast: Anil Geela, Varshini Reddy Junnuthula
This Telugu web series blends humor and emotion as young lovers Parshi and Anitha plan to elope—until a family incident changes everything. What follows is a journey filled with unexpected twists, family drama, and lighthearted moments.
OTT Releases on Sony LIV
Mayasabha
Release Date: August 7, 2025
Genre: Political Thriller
Director: Deva Katta
A gripping drama chronicling two Andhra Pradesh politicians whose friendship turns into a fierce rivalry. Set against a backdrop of state politics, this series offers sharp storytelling, layered characters, and intense debates—making it a must-watch for political drama fans.
OTT Releases on JioHotstar
Paranthu Po
Release Date: August 5, 2025
Genre: Drama, Family
Cast: Shiva, Mithul Ryan, Grace Antony, Aju Varghese
Director Ram’s tender exploration of a father-son relationship. Gokul and his 8-year-old son Anbu embark on a road trip, rediscovering the simple joys of life in a film that’s light yet emotionally resonant.
OTT Releases on Sun NXT
Hebbali Cut
Release Date: August 8, 2025
Genre: Social Drama
A Kannada film that begins with a boy’s innocent wish to mimic his favorite actor’s hairstyle, but soon unpacks deep issues of caste discrimination. Critically praised in theaters, the makers now hope its OTT release will bring it the recognition it deserves.
OTT Releases on Prime Video
Arabia Kadali
Release Date: August 8, 2025
Genre: Survival Drama
Cast: Satya Dev, Anandhi, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil
Following a group of fishermen who accidentally drift into international waters, this Telugu series charts their harrowing captivity in a foreign land. Themes of survival, resilience, and hope dominate this intense narrative.
OTT Releases on Netflix
Oho Enthan Baby
Release Date: August 8, 2025
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Rudra, Mithila Palkar, Vishnu Vishal
After heartbreak, aspiring filmmaker Ashwin turns his romance with Meera into a movie starring Vishnu Vishal as himself. This Tamil drama marks Mithila Palkar’s Tamil debut and offers a fresh take on love and art.
OTT Releases on Saina Play
Nadikar
Release Date: August 8, 2025
Genre: Drama
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Bhavana, Divya Pillai, Balu Varghese, Althaf Salim, Suresh Krishna
Released theatrically in May 2024, Nadikar finally lands on OTT. The film follows superstar David Padikkal’s personal and professional trials, brought to life by Tovino Thomas under Lal Jr.’s direction.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South OTT Titles This Week
Maaman – Soori delivers a moving performance in this emotional family drama.
Mayasabha – A political saga rich in rivalry and realism, perfect for thriller lovers.
Paranthu Po – A gentle yet impactful road trip film that warms the heart.
FAQs
Q1: Which Tamil OTT releases are out this week?
Maaman, Paranthu Po, and Oho Enthan Baby are among the new Tamil titles.
Q2: What’s the new political drama in Telugu?
Mayasabha on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium, directed by Deva Katta, is the standout political thriller this week.
Q3: Which Tamil movie released on Netflix this week?
Oho Enthan Baby, starring Rudra and Mithila Palkar, is streaming on Netflix from August 8, 2025.
Q4: Where can I watch Nadikar online?
The Tovino Thomas starrer is now streaming on Saina Play.
