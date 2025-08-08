OTT This Week Tamil Telegu Malayalam (August 4–10, 2025): From Maaman to Mayasabha

The first full week of August brings an exciting slate of South Indian OTT premieres, spanning heartfelt family dramas, gripping political thrillers, lighthearted romances, and socially conscious tales. With platforms like ZEE5, Sony LIV, JioHotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, Sun NXT, and Saina Play (many also accessible via OTTplay Premium) leading the charge, audiences have plenty to add to their watchlists.

From Soori’s much-loved Maaman to Deva Katta’s intense Mayasabha, and from the road-trip warmth of Paranthu Po to the socially charged Hebbali Cut, here’s the complete lineup of new Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada OTT releases for the week of August 4–10, 2025.

South OTT Releases this week 2025

Title Platform Release Date Genre Maaman ZEE5, OTTplay Premium Aug 8 Family Drama Mayasabha Sony LIV, OTTplay Premium Aug 7 Political Thriller Paranthu Po JioHotstar, OTTplay Premium Aug 5 Drama, Family Hebbali Cut Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium Aug 8 Social Drama Mothevari Love Story ZEE5, OTTplay Premium Aug 8 Romance, Comedy Arabia Kadali Prime Video Aug 8 Survival Drama Oho Enthan Baby Netflix Aug 8 Romance, Drama Nadikar Saina Play Aug 8 Drama

OTT Releases on ZEE5

Maaman

Release Date: August 8, 2025

Genre: Family Drama

Cast: Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi

A poignant Tamil family story about the deep connection between Inba (Soori) and his young nephew Nilan. As the bond grows, it begins to strain Inba’s marriage to Rekha (Aishwarya Lekshmi). Celebrated during its theatrical run, Maaman now comes to OTT for a wider audience to enjoy its heartfelt storytelling.

Mothevari Love Story

Release Date: August 8, 2025

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Anil Geela, Varshini Reddy Junnuthula

This Telugu web series blends humor and emotion as young lovers Parshi and Anitha plan to elope—until a family incident changes everything. What follows is a journey filled with unexpected twists, family drama, and lighthearted moments.

OTT Releases on Sony LIV

Mayasabha

Release Date: August 7, 2025

Genre: Political Thriller

Director: Deva Katta

A gripping drama chronicling two Andhra Pradesh politicians whose friendship turns into a fierce rivalry. Set against a backdrop of state politics, this series offers sharp storytelling, layered characters, and intense debates—making it a must-watch for political drama fans.

OTT Releases on JioHotstar

Paranthu Po

Release Date: August 5, 2025

Genre: Drama, Family

Cast: Shiva, Mithul Ryan, Grace Antony, Aju Varghese

Director Ram’s tender exploration of a father-son relationship. Gokul and his 8-year-old son Anbu embark on a road trip, rediscovering the simple joys of life in a film that’s light yet emotionally resonant.

OTT Releases on Sun NXT

Hebbali Cut

Release Date: August 8, 2025

Genre: Social Drama

A Kannada film that begins with a boy’s innocent wish to mimic his favorite actor’s hairstyle, but soon unpacks deep issues of caste discrimination. Critically praised in theaters, the makers now hope its OTT release will bring it the recognition it deserves.

OTT Releases on Prime Video

Arabia Kadali

Release Date: August 8, 2025

Genre: Survival Drama

Cast: Satya Dev, Anandhi, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil

Following a group of fishermen who accidentally drift into international waters, this Telugu series charts their harrowing captivity in a foreign land. Themes of survival, resilience, and hope dominate this intense narrative.

OTT Releases on Netflix

Oho Enthan Baby

Release Date: August 8, 2025

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Rudra, Mithila Palkar, Vishnu Vishal

After heartbreak, aspiring filmmaker Ashwin turns his romance with Meera into a movie starring Vishnu Vishal as himself. This Tamil drama marks Mithila Palkar’s Tamil debut and offers a fresh take on love and art.

OTT Releases on Saina Play

Nadikar

Release Date: August 8, 2025

Genre: Drama

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Bhavana, Divya Pillai, Balu Varghese, Althaf Salim, Suresh Krishna

Released theatrically in May 2024, Nadikar finally lands on OTT. The film follows superstar David Padikkal’s personal and professional trials, brought to life by Tovino Thomas under Lal Jr.’s direction.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South OTT Titles This Week

Maaman – Soori delivers a moving performance in this emotional family drama. Mayasabha – A political saga rich in rivalry and realism, perfect for thriller lovers. Paranthu Po – A gentle yet impactful road trip film that warms the heart.

FAQs

Q1: Which Tamil OTT releases are out this week?

Maaman, Paranthu Po, and Oho Enthan Baby are among the new Tamil titles.

Q2: What’s the new political drama in Telugu?

Mayasabha on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium, directed by Deva Katta, is the standout political thriller this week.

Q3: Which Tamil movie released on Netflix this week?

Oho Enthan Baby, starring Rudra and Mithila Palkar, is streaming on Netflix from August 8, 2025.

Q4: Where can I watch Nadikar online?

The Tovino Thomas starrer is now streaming on Saina Play.

