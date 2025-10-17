Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra): Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer, and Where to Watch

The highly awaited Spanish romantic drama Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) is finally here! Serving as the third and final chapter of the hit “Culpables” trilogy, the film continues the turbulent yet passionate journey of Nick and Noah. Adapted from Mercedes Ron’s bestselling novels, this film brings the beloved saga to an emotional close. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, story, cast, trailer, and where to watch Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) online.
Our Fault Release Date and Streaming Platform
The third installment of the Culpables series, Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra), premieres on October 16, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The Spanish romance drama will be available for streaming in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, including India, where the franchise has gained an enthusiastic following.
This final chapter follows the success of My Fault (Culpa Mía) and Your Fault (Culpa Tuya), both of which became massive hits on Prime Video.
Plot: What is Our Fault About? (Spoiler-Free)
Following the heartbreak at the end of Your Fault (Culpa Tuya), Nick and Noah have gone their separate ways. Four years later, their lives have changed dramatically—
Nick has taken over his grandfather’s powerful business empire, now leading his family’s legacy.
Noah is building her own professional path, focusing on independence and healing from the past.
However, destiny brings them face-to-face once again at the wedding of their friends, Lion and Jenna. Despite the years apart, their unresolved emotions and deep-rooted connection resurface, testing whether love can truly overcome pain and resentment.
Will Nick and Noah find closure, or will their reunion reignite the spark they once shared? Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) promises a passionate and emotional ending to their unforgettable love story.
Our Fault Cast and Characters
The film features a talented ensemble that fans of the series have come to love, alongside a few fresh faces.
Main Cast:
Nicole Wallace as Noah Morán
Gabriel Guevara as Nick Leister
Supporting Cast:
Marta Hazas as Rafaella Leister
Iván Sánchez as William Leister
Eva Ruiz as Jenna Tavish
Víctor Varona as Lion
Goya Toledo as Anabel
Gabriela Andrada as Sofía Zabala
Álex Béjar as Briar
Fran Morcillo as Simón (Noah’s new love interest)
Javier Morgade as Michael (the antagonist)
Felipe Londoño as Luca
The movie is directed by Domingo González and produced by Pokeepsie Films, the same production house that brought the earlier parts of the trilogy to life.
Our Fault Trailer
The official trailer for Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) gives fans a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster awaiting them. It teases rekindled passion, heartbreak, and redemption as Nick and Noah navigate their unresolved past during a fateful reunion. The visuals promise a dramatic and heartfelt conclusion to one of the most popular Spanish romantic franchises on Prime Video.
You can watch the trailer now on Amazon Prime Video’s official YouTube channel.
Where to Watch Our Fault
Our Fault will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting October 16, 2025. Subscribers can enjoy the film in multiple languages, with subtitles available for international audiences.
If you haven’t caught up with the previous movies, you can also stream My Fault (Culpa Mía) and Your Fault (Culpa Tuya) on Prime Video before diving into the final chapter.
About the Culpables Trilogy
The Culpables trilogy, based on Mercedes Ron’s popular novels, began with My Fault, introducing fans to Nick and Noah’s fiery enemies-to-lovers relationship. The sequel, Your Fault, explored the consequences of love, trust, and heartbreak. Now, Our Fault ties the emotional loose ends, offering fans closure and a satisfying conclusion to one of Spain’s most beloved romantic sagas.
With its stellar cast, passionate storytelling, and emotional intensity, Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) is set to deliver a powerful finale that fans have been eagerly waiting for. Whether you’ve followed Nick and Noah’s journey from the start or are just discovering the series, this film promises an unforgettable viewing experience filled with love, drama, and redemption.
Catch Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) on Amazon Prime Video from October 16, 2025, and witness the final chapter of Nick and Noah’s love story.
