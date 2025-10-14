Typhoon Family Episodes 3-4 Release Date, Time, Cast & Where to Watch Lee Jun-ho’s K-Drama

The Korean drama Typhoon Family has quickly captured global audiences with its emotional storytelling, gripping performances, and realistic depiction of family and financial struggles during South Korea’s 1997 Asian financial crisis. Following the release of episodes 1 and 2, fans are eagerly awaiting episodes 3 and 4. Here’s a detailed guide on the release dates, timings, cast, plot, and where to watch this hit K-drama.
Typhoon Family Episodes 3 and 4 Release Date
Episode 3: October 18, 2025 (Saturday)
Episode 4: October 19, 2025 (Sunday)
For international viewers, the episodes will be available on Netflixshortly after their broadcast on South Korea’s tvN network.
Episode Release Time
South Korea (tvN): 9:10 PM KST
India (Netflix): 5:50 PM IST
The show maintains a weekend release schedule, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday until the finale on November 30, 2025.
Where to Watch Typhoon Family
New episodes are typically available on Netflix within hours of their domestic tvN broadcast, making it accessible to a global audience.
Typhoon Family Cast and Characters
Lee Jun-ho as Kang Tae-poong – A determined young CEO striving to save his family business.
Kim Min-ha as Oh Mi-seon – A diligent bookkeeper who supports Tae-poong while pursuing her own dreams.
Sung Dong-il as Kang Jin-young – Tae-poong’s father and founder of Typhoon Trading.
Kim Ji-young as Jeong Jeong-mi – The family matriarch.
Kim Min-seok as Wang Nam-mo – Tae-poong’s loyal friend.
Moo Jin-sung as Pyo Hyeon-jun – Bak-ho’s son.
Kwon Han-sol as O Mi-ho – Mi-seon’s younger sister.
Typhoon Family Plot Overview
Set against the backdrop of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, Typhoon Family explores how economic turmoil impacts one family’s business and personal lives. The story follows Kang Tae-poong, a carefree young man from Apgujeong’s “Orange Tribe” of affluent youth. His life takes a dramatic turn when he inherits Typhoon Trading after his father’s sudden death.
With the guidance of Oh Mi-seon, Tae-poong must navigate harsh realities, save his father’s legacy, and adapt from a life of luxury to the responsibilities of a rookie CEO. The drama blends family dynamics, corporate politics, and emotional storytelling, keeping viewers engaged with each episode.
What to Expect in Episodes 3 and 4
Tae-poong’s challenges in managing the family business intensify.
Rising tension between family members and business associates.
Deeper exploration of Tae-poong and Oh Mi-seon’s relationship.
New secrets and twists that heighten the drama and emotional stakes.
These episodes promise to further develop the storylines established in the first two episodes, with viewers gaining a deeper understanding of each character’s motivations and struggles.
Episode Schedule
Typhoon Family consists of 16 episodes, each approximately 60 minutes long, releasing every Saturday and Sunday:
Episode 1 – 11 October 2025
Episode 2 – 12 October 2025
Episode 3 – 18 October 2025
Episode 4 – 19 October 2025
Episode 5 – 25 October 2025
Episode 6 – 26 October 2025
Episode 7 – 1 November 2025
Episode 8 – 2 November 2025
Episode 9 – 8 November 2025
Episode 10 – 9 November 2025
Episode 11 – 15 November 2025
Episode 12 – 16 November 2025
Episode 13 – 22 November 2025
Episode 14 – 23 November 2025
Episode 15 – 29 November 2025
Episode 16 (Finale) – 30 November 2025
Why Watch Typhoon Family
Typhoon Family combines strong performances, emotional depth, and historical context to deliver a compelling family drama. With Lee Jun-ho and Kim Min-ha leading the cast, the show highlights themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and resilience while providing a nostalgic glimpse into South Korea’s economic crisis of the late 1990s.
Fans of K-dramas can expect a mix of family tension, corporate intrigue, and heartfelt moments, making Typhoon Family a must-watch this weekend.
