Panchayat 4 Trailer Out: Election Chaos Hits Phulera as Prime Confirms June 24 Release

Fans of the critically acclaimed web series Panchayat finally have reason to celebrate. Prime Video has dropped the highly anticipated trailer of Panchayat Season 4, along with a surprising announcement — the release date has been advanced! Initially slated for July 2, the fourth season will now premiere on June 24, 2025, much to the delight of eager viewers.

Trailer Highlights: Politics Meets Emotions

Released on June 11, 2025, the 2-minute 29-second trailer of Panchayat 4 sets the tone for a season packed with political drama, rustic charm, and a budding romance. As the village of Phulera gears up for its local elections, tensions rise between two strong contenders — Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar).

Amid this heated battle, the evolving love story between Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar) and Rinki (Sanvikaa) continues to blossom. The trailer teases a tender moment where Rinki expresses concern about her mother’s potential loss, to which the secretary responds that he might have to leave the village — a comment that visibly shakes Rinki.

New Release Date: Thanks to the Fans

The makers launched an innovative “Vote for Date” campaign, inviting fans to choose when they’d like to see the new season. The overwhelming fan response led to a change in plans. As a thank-you gesture, Prime Video released a teaser clip confirming the earlier premiere. The new season will now stream on Prime Video from June 24, 2025.

What the Cast & Creators Say

Neena Gupta, returning as Manju Devi, shared her excitement about portraying a woman evolving in power:

“Season 4 brings unexpected twists. The trailer offers a peek, but what lies ahead is fun, feisty, and full of surprises.”

Jitendra Kumar, who plays the lovable Sachiv Ji, emphasized the show's relatability:

“Panchayat resonates with everyone. This new season brings a fresh dose of humour, warmth, and chaos from Phulera.”

Writer Chandan Kumar reflected on the storytelling journey:

“Each season builds organically, and Season 4 dives deeper into character dynamics and emotions.”

Star-Studded Cast Returns

Panchayat 4 features the familiar and beloved ensemble:

Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek (Sachiv Ji)

Neena Gupta as Manju Devi

Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey

Chandan Roy as Vikas

Faisal Malik as Prahlad

Sanvikaa as Rinki

Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in pivotal roles

The show is created by Chandan Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, directed by Mishra along with Akshat Vijaywargiya, and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

What to Expect in Season 4

A high-stakes Pradhan election between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi

Strategic moves, political rivalry, and humorous situations

Deepening emotional ties between Rinki and Sachiv Ji

More slice-of-life stories from Phulera village

A blend of comedy, politics, and romance that the series is loved for

Where to Watch

Panchayat Season 4 will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting June 24, 2025.

With a dynamic mix of politics, relatable characters, and light-hearted romance, Panchayat Season 4 promises to deliver yet another delightful season. The early release is a sweet surprise for fans who participated in choosing the date, making this season even more special. Get ready to return to Phulera for more laughter, drama, and heartfelt moments.

