Prince and Family on ZEE5: Dileep’s Milestone Film Gets OTT Release Date

Malayalam cinema fans have a reason to rejoice as Prince and Family, Dileep’s 150th film, is finally making its digital debut. After enjoying a successful theatrical run, the much-loved family entertainer will begin streaming on ZEE5 starting June 20, 2025. Directed by Binto Stephen in his directorial debut and penned by Sharis Mohammed, the film promises a mix of comedy, emotion, and drama centered around family dynamics and personal growth.
Release Date & Platform
-
OTT Platform: ZEE5
-
Streaming Begins: June 20, 2025
-
Language: Malayalam
-
Genre: Comedy-Drama, Family
Cast and Crew
-
Lead Actors: Dileep, Raniya Raanaa
-
Supporting Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, Johny Antony, Manju Pillai, Ashwin Jose, Josekutty Jacob, Meenakshi Madhavi, and others
-
Director: Binto Stephen
-
Writer: Sharis Mohammed
-
Producer: Listin Stephen (Magic Frames)
-
Cinematography: Renadive
-
Editor: Sagar Dass
-
Music Composer: Sanal Dev
-
Lyricists: Vinayak Sasikumar, Manu Manjith
Plot Summary
Set in a quaint Kerala town, Prince and Family tells the story of Prince Chakkalakkal, a reserved bridal boutique owner who is admired in his community but remains single due to his overly specific expectations for a life partner. While his two younger brothers are married, Prince's family worries about his future.
The story takes a hilarious turn when Prince marries Chinju Rani, a spirited and outspoken social media influencer, who is the complete opposite of him. What follows is a series of humorous and heartwarming situations as the couple tries to adjust to married life while navigating the expectations of a traditional family setup. Themes of love, compromise, and self-discovery play out as Prince strives to balance personal happiness with familial obligations.
Performances & Reception
Prince and Family garnered mixed-to-positive reviews during its theatrical release. Critics appreciated the film’s attempt to blend humor with heartfelt moments, though some felt the execution lacked consistency. The Times of India gave the film a 3 out of 5, noting that while it appeals to fans of Dileep’s signature comedy, it may not resonate with all viewers.
Despite these critiques, audiences connected with the film’s relatable narrative and ensemble performances. Raniya Raanaa’s portrayal of the vivacious Chinju Rani received special mention for adding energy and depth to the story.
Behind the Scenes
-
Filming Duration: 85 days
-
Locations: Ooty, Kozhikode, Ernakulam
-
Satellite Rights: Zee Keralam
What to Expect on OTT
വലിയ പൊട്ടിച്ചിരികളും ചെറിയ പൊട്ടിത്തെറികളുമായി പ്രേക്ഷക ഹൃദയങ്ങൾ കീഴടക്കി ,2025 ലെ ആദ്യത്തെ ഫാമിലി ഹിറ്റ് ,പ്രിൻസ് ആൻഡ് ഫാമിലി ജൂൺ 20 മുതൽ നമ്മുടെ സ്വന്തം zee5malayam ത്തിൽ .( With big laughs and little emotional explosions, winning over audience hearts — the first family hit… pic.twitter.com/PGeQBIDMfp— ZEE5 Malayalam (@zee5malayalam) June 10, 2025
With its upcoming OTT release, Prince and Family is poised to reach a broader audience. ZEE5’s Malayalam handle announced the premiere with the message:
"With big laughs and little emotional explosions, winning over audience hearts - the first family hit of 2025, Prince and Family, streaming from June 20 on our very own ZEE5 Malayalam."
The digital premiere offers an excellent opportunity for viewers to enjoy a feel-good Malayalam entertainer from the comfort of their homes.
Prince and Family stand out not just as a family drama but also as a milestone in Dileep’s career. If you’re looking for a movie that combines tradition, humor, and heartfelt moments in equal measure, this might just be the perfect weekend watch.
