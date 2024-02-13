Panchayat Season 3: Jitendra Kumar Ventures Beyond Phulera Village in New Installment

Panchayat Season 3: Panchayat, the acclaimed comedy-drama series, is set to return with its highly anticipated third season. The show, which centers around Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, has garnered widespread praise for its humorous yet poignant portrayal of rural life and the challenges faced by its protagonist. As fans eagerly await the next chapter in Abhishek's journey, here's everything you need to know about Panchayat Season 3.

Panchayat Plot Overview

Panchayat follows the story of Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate grappling with limited job opportunities. In a twist of fate, he becomes the secretary of a village panchayat in Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. Season 3 promises to delve deeper into Abhishek's experiences as he navigates the complexities of rural life and faces new challenges.

Panchayat Season 3 Cast and Characters

Jitendra Kumar reprises his role as Abhishek Tripathi, accompanied by a talented ensemble cast including Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, and Chandan Roy as Vikas. Faisal Malik joins the cast as Prahlad Pandey, adding a fresh dynamic to the series.

Panchayat Season 3 Release Date and Platform

While an official release date for Panchayat Season 3 is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that it will premiere in the first week of March. The series will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, continuing its partnership with the platform.