Panchayat Season 4: Is Phulera a Real Village? Here’s What You Need to Know

As Panchayat Season 4 finally lands on Prime Video-++++++++++ on June 24, 2025, fans are diving back into the heart of rural India—and once again, the fictional village of Phulera is in the spotlight. With political drama brewing, romance on the rise, and new plot twists in every episode, viewers can’t help but ask: Is Phulera a real village? If not, where is the show filmed? Here’s everything you need to know about the real and reel worlds of Phulera.

Advertisment

Phulera: Real vs. Reel

While the Panchayat series portrays Phulera as a quaint, sleepy village nestled in rural India, the question remains: Does this village exist? Interestingly, yes and no.

There is a real village named Phulera, located in Jaipur district, Rajasthan. This real Phulera holds significance as a key railway junction and is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). It also falls under the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency, making it politically and geographically notable.

However, this is not the Phulera we see in the series.

Where Is Panchayat’s Phulera Filmed?

The Phulera shown in the show is fictional, and the series is filmed in Mahodiya, a small village in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Located far from the hustle of cities, Mahodiya offers the rustic, untouched backdrop that perfectly complements the show’s theme and storytelling.

Despite its serene charm, Mahodiya lacks basic infrastructure like hotels or guest houses. As a result, the cast and crew of Panchayat reportedly commute daily from nearby towns during shoots. This real-life inconvenience only adds to the authenticity and dedication behind the show's production.

Why Fans Are Obsessed with Phulera

With the release of Panchayat Season 4, fan discussions have once again centered around Phulera—not just because of its scenic simplicity, but due to the strong emotional and cultural connection audiences have built with it. The village feels real because of the relatable issues, heartwarming characters, and grounded storytelling that mirror actual rural life in India.

This blend of fiction with realism has sparked massive fan engagement and even led to online searches for the “real” Phulera.

Season 4 Highlights: What's Happening in Phulera Now

This season kicks off with high stakes—Pradhan Ji recovering from a shocking gunshot attack, political rivalries reaching new heights, and fans eagerly asking, “Who shot Pradhan Ji?” Meanwhile, Abhishek Tripathi’s (Sachiv Ji’s) transfer has been stalled, raising hopes among viewers for a blossoming romance between him and Rinki.

The political chessboard is set, with Banrakas supporting Kranti Devi and Pradhan Ji backing Manju Devi in the village elections. With layers of drama, suspense, and heartfelt moments, Season 4 is shaping up to be the most intense and emotional one yet.

Conclusion: A Village That Lives in Our Hearts

So, is Phulera real? Yes, but not the one on screen. The real Phulera lies in Rajasthan, and the filming location of the show is in Madhya Pradesh's Mahodiya. Regardless of geography, Panchayat’s Phulera has become a symbol of simplicity, community spirit, and grounded living.

As fans continue to fall in love with the series and eagerly stream Season 4, the blend of fiction and reality surrounding Phulera only adds depth to what is already one of India’s most beloved OTT shows.

Also Read:

Panchayat Season 4: Who Shot Pradhan Ji? Will Rinki & Sachiv Ji Get Together?