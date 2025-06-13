Panchayat Season 4: Who Shot Pradhan Ji? Will Rinki & Sachiv Ji Get Together?

The buzz around Panchayat Season 4 is louder than ever, thanks to its explosive trailer and a cliffhanger ending from Season 3. With questions hanging in the air—Who shot Pradhan Ji? Has the love story of Rinki and Sachiv Ji blossomed?—fans are counting down the days till July 2, when the series premieres on Prime Video.

Who Shot Pradhan Ji? The Mystery Deepens

The Season 3 finale left viewers in shock. A brutal shootout at the village bus stand injured Pradhan Ji while he was bidding farewell to Sachiv Ji (Abhishek Tripathi), who was leaving for his CAT exam. With two bike-borne assailants opening fire, chaos erupted in Phulera.

Though suspicion initially pointed towards the village's MLA, who had an ongoing tussle with Pradhan Ji, he denied involvement. “If I had orchestrated the attack, Pradhan wouldn’t have survived,” he told Abhishek defiantly at the hospital.

But theories have emerged, especially on Reddit. One popular idea suggests that the MP (Member of Parliament) might have been the mastermind. According to fans, the MP had more to gain—eliminating the troublesome MLA, garnering sympathy votes for Pradhan Ji’s family, and setting the stage for a political shuffle. “Politics is a game of chess,” as a user quoted from the series, hinting that the real villain may still be hiding in plain sight.

Rinki and Sachiv Ji: A Love Story in Bloom?

Another thread weaving through the storyline is the subtle yet charming relationship between Rinki (Pradhan Ji's daughter) and Sachiv Ji. While the previous seasons hinted at a developing fondness, Season 4’s trailer finally confirms that Sachiv Ji’s transfer has been halted, keeping him in Phulera for now.

This opens the door for their love story to take center stage. But will they finally confess their feelings? Will we witness a full-blown romance or yet another round of missed opportunities and shy glances? Fans are rooting for the couple to take the next step.

Manju Devi vs Kranti Devi: The Election Clash

Season 4 also brings an intense political rivalry to the forefront. Manju Devi, the current Pradhan, is facing a tough opponent in Kranti Devi, who has emerged as a powerful candidate. The village is split, and alliances are being drawn—with Pradhan Ji backing Manju and Banrakas supporting his wife, Kranti.

The stakes are high in Phulera, and the battle between these two formidable women could change the dynamics of the village forever.

Confirmed Cast for Panchayat Season 4

The beloved ensemble cast returns to deliver the quirky charm and heartfelt performances the series is known for:

Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi (Sachiv Ji)

Neena Gupta as Manju Devi

Raghubir Yadav as Pradhan Ji

Faisal Malik as Prahlad

Chandan Roy as Vikas

Sanvikaa as Rinki

Durgesh Kumar as Banrakas

Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha in key roles

Panchayat 4 promises high-stakes drama, political intrigue, and heartwarming village moments, all while resolving the biggest cliffhangers from Season 3. Will the truth about the shooting come out? Can love triumph in Phulera? And who will emerge victorious in the political war—Manju Devi or Kranti Devi?

All answers await when Panchayat Season 4 premieres on July 2, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

