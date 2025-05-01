Panchayat Season 4: Release Date Announced as Show Celebrates 5 Years of Success

The much-loved comedy-drama Panchayat is set to return with its fourth season this year, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. As the series completed its 5th anniversary on April 3, 2025, Prime Video celebrated the occasion with a special announcement: Panchayat Season 4 will officially premiere on July 2, 2025.
A Journey That Began in 2020
The story of Panchayat began in April 2020, following the journey of Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who ends up taking a government job as a Panchayat secretary in the fictional village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. With its relatable plot, earthy humor, and heartfelt performances, the series quickly captured the hearts of viewers across India.
Teaser Video Sparks Excitement
Marking five years of the show, Prime Video released a light-hearted promotional video featuring Jitendra Kumar, Jia Manek, and internet sensation Darshan Magdum. The video features a playful exchange where characters question each other’s productivity over five years, culminating in the surprise reveal: a new season is on its way.
The announcement video sparked a wave of excitement on social media, with fans celebrating the return of “Sachiv Ji” and the charming residents of Phulera.
Returning Cast and Creative Team
Season 4 will see the return of familiar faces, including:
-
Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi (Sachiv Ji)
-
Neena Gupta
-
Raghubir Yadav
-
Chandan Roy
-
Sanvikaa
-
Faisal Malik
-
Durgesh Kumar
-
Sunita Rajwar
-
Pankaj Jha
The show is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who also co-created the series alongside writer Chandan Kumar. Akshat Vijaywargiya joins as co-director for the upcoming season.
Panchayat’s previous season, released in May 2024, was a critical and commercial success. It also made its presence felt at the IIFA Awards, winning accolades for Best Actor and Best Director. The consistent quality and lovable ensemble cast have turned Panchayat into one of Prime Video’s flagship Indian originals.
With Panchayat Season 4 dropping on July 2, 2025, fans can look forward to another chapter of slice-of-life storytelling infused with humor, rural wisdom, and heartfelt drama. The makers have promised to retain the show’s original flavor while continuing to evolve the story.
