Papon (Angaraag Mahanta): Biography, Age, Family, Net Worth & Income

Early Life and Education

Papon was born into a family deeply immersed in music. His father, Khagen Mahanta, was a renowned Assamese folk singer, while his mother, Archana Mahanta, also contributed to the musical landscape. Influenced by his upbringing, Papon began his musical journey early, receiving training in Indian classical music and various instruments.

He pursued higher education at Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University, where he studied English (Hons). Although his academic path was promising, Papon’s passion for music soon took precedence over his studies.

Currently based in Mumbai, he lives with his wife, Shweta Mishra Mahanta, and their two children.

Career Highlights

Papon's career took off with the release of his debut album "Junaki Raati" in 2004. He gained widespread recognition for his playback singing in Bollywood films like "Dum Maaro Dum," "Dum Laga Ke Haisha," and "Sultan." His music seamlessly blends Assamese folk traditions with modern influences, establishing him as a unique artist in the industry.

In 2007, Papon founded the band "Papon and The East India Company," which has performed at numerous international music festivals, showcasing a diverse range of musical styles.

Papon has also appeared on television, serving as a mentor on "The Voice India Kids" and participating in various music reality shows and events.

In 2007, Papon established an innovative electronic folk-fusion ensemble known as Papon and The East India Company. This band, featuring Papon as the lead vocalist, is distinguished by its eclectic lineup that merges diverse musical influences. The group includes Brin Desai and Hameem Kader on live electronics, Jinti on lead guitars, Kirti on percussion, Dipu on bass, and Tanmay on drums. Their sound reflects a rich tapestry of Assamese folk traditions intertwined with modern genres like metal, blues, trip-hop, and electronic music.

The band has graced prominent stages such as the SAARC Music Band Festival, Eastwind Festival, and Kovalam Literary Festival, and has also performed internationally, including a notable gig in Singapore with Sutasi. After a brief hiatus during which they awaited the release of a solo album, the band returned to the spotlight in November with performances at major festivals, including the October Fest in Bangalore, NH7 Weekender in Pune, and the Rock for Rights concert in New Delhi.

Papon’s remarkable Songs

Papon's body of work spans multiple languages and genres. Some of his well-known tracks include:

"Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” from Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

"Kyon" from Barfi! (2012)

"Bulleya" from Sultan (2016)

"Jiyein Kyun" from Dum Maaro Dum (2011)

"Humnava" (2015)

Awards and Recognitions

Papon's talent has been recognized with several prestigious awards, including: