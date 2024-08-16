Papon (Angaraag Mahanta): Biography, Age, Family, Net Worth & Income

Angaraag Mahanta, known professionally as Papon, is a prominent Indian vocalist, composer, and music producer. Born on November 24, 1975, in Nagaon, Assam, India, Papon has made a significant impact on the Indian music industry with his distinctive voice and innovative fusion of traditional and contemporary sounds.
Papon was born into a family deeply immersed in music. His father, Khagen Mahanta, was a renowned Assamese folk singer, while his mother, Archana Mahanta, also contributed to the musical landscape. Influenced by his upbringing, Papon began his musical journey early, receiving training in Indian classical music and various instruments.
He pursued higher education at Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University, where he studied English (Hons). Although his academic path was promising, Papon’s passion for music soon took precedence over his studies.
Currently based in Mumbai, he lives with his wife, Shweta Mishra Mahanta, and their two children. His journey began with a focus on Architecture, but he shifted his academic path to English Literature at Delhi University. He initially enrolled at Ramjas College before completing his degree at Motilal Nehru College.
Papon's career took off with the release of his debut album "Junaki Raati" in 2004. He gained widespread recognition for his playback singing in Bollywood films like "Dum Maaro Dum," "Dum Laga Ke Haisha," and "Sultan." His music seamlessly blends Assamese folk traditions with modern influences, establishing him as a unique artist in the industry.
In 2007, Papon founded the band "Papon and The East India Company," which has performed at numerous international music festivals, showcasing a diverse range of musical styles.
Papon has also appeared on television, serving as a mentor on "The Voice India Kids" and participating in various music reality shows and events.
In 2007, Papon established an innovative electronic folk-fusion ensemble known as Papon and The East India Company. This band, featuring Papon as the lead vocalist, is distinguished by its eclectic lineup that merges diverse musical influences. The group includes Brin Desai and Hameem Kader on live electronics, Jinti on lead guitars, Kirti on percussion, Dipu on bass, and Tanmay on drums. Their sound reflects a rich tapestry of Assamese folk traditions intertwined with modern genres like metal, blues, trip-hop, and electronic music.
The band has graced prominent stages such as the SAARC Music Band Festival, Eastwind Festival, and Kovalam Literary Festival, and has also performed internationally, including a notable gig in Singapore with Sutasi. After a brief hiatus during which they awaited the release of a solo album, the band returned to the spotlight in November with performances at major festivals, including the October Fest in Bangalore, NH7 Weekender in Pune, and the Rock for Rights concert in New Delhi.
Papon's body of work spans multiple languages and genres. Some of his well-known tracks include:
"Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” from Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)
"Kyon" from Barfi! (2012)
"Bulleya" from Sultan (2016)
"Jiyein Kyun" from Dum Maaro Dum (2011)
"Humnava" (2015)
Papon's talent has been recognized with several prestigious awards, including:
Papon is married to Shweta Mishra Mahanta, and they have two children: a son named Puhor and a daughter named Parijaat. Despite his busy career, Papon remains deeply connected to his Assamese heritage and roots.
Beyond his musical achievements, Papon is actively involved in various philanthropic activities. He has supported disaster relief efforts in Assam, contributed to educational initiatives for underprivileged children, and promoted cultural and health awareness.
In 2018, Papon faced controversy over allegations of inappropriate conduct with a minor during a live-streamed event. These allegations led to his resignation from his role as a judge on "The Voice India Kids." The case was later dismissed due to a lack of sufficient evidence.
Understanding Papon's financial standing provides valuable insight into his success. According to sources such as Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, Papon's net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 million. This figure reflects his achievements and prominence in the music industry.
Papon performs in multiple languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, and Marathi.
He has collaborated with international artists, including the British band "The Vamps."
His music style combines traditional folk elements with contemporary sounds, showcasing his versatility as an artist.
